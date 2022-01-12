Log in
    TBK   ROTBKAACNOR5

TRANSILVANIA BROKER DE ASIGURARE S.A.

(TBK)
  Report
Transilvania Broker de Asigurare S A : Registration with ONRC of the division of the nominal value of the shares

01/12/2022 | 04:46am EST
Registration No: 15 / 12.01.2022

To,

Bucharest Stock Exchange S.A.

Financial Supervisory Authority

CURRENT REPORT

According to Annex 12 of ASF Regulation 5/2018

on issuers of financial instruments and market operations

Report date

January 12, 2022

Name of issuer

TRANSILVANIA

BROKER

DE

ASIGURARE S.A.

Head office

Bistrita, 13 Calea Moldovei Street, Bistrita-

Nasaud county

Phone/Fax Number

0263-235900/0263-235910

Unique CRO registration code

19044296

Order number in the commercial register

J06/674/2006

Subscribed and paid-up capital

500.000 lei

Regulated market

Regulated OTC Market, Main Segment,

Standard Category

Important events to report : Registration with ONRC of the operation of dividing the nominal value of the company's shares.

TRANSILVANIA BROKER DE ASIGURARE S.A. , as issuer of securities, informs the shareholders and the interested parties about the registration, on January 10, 2022, at the National Office of the Trade Register (ONRC), of the corporate operations approved at the Extraordinary General Meeting of September 7, 2021.

The mentions registered at ONRC refer, among others, to the division of the nominal value of the Company's shares, in a division ratio of 1: 2, the nominal value of the share changing, consequently, from 0.2 lei to 0.1 lei, as well as and the approval of the updated version of the Articles of Incorporation, which reflects this change in share capital.

Thus, the subscribed and paid-in share capital of the Company is 500,000 lei, divided into 5,000,000 common shares, with a nominal value of 0.1 lei each.

Certificate of registration mentions no. 237 is attached to this report.

The new version of the Articles of Association of the Company can be consulted on the issuer's website: www.transilvaniabroker.ro, in the section "Investors / Corporate governance".

The Company continues the process of registration of the operation with the ASF, followed by the issuance of the Certificate of registration of financial instruments with modified nominal value and finalized by registering them with the Central Depository and, respectively, allocating them to the entitled shareholders.

In the link below, you will find the Certificate of registration of mentions.

TRANSILVANIA BROKER DE ASIGURARE S.A.

Login Gabriel

General Manager

Disclaimer

Transilvania Broker de Asigurare SA published this content on 12 January 2022 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 12 January 2022 09:45:00 UTC.


© Publicnow 2022
