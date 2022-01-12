Transilvania Broker de Asigurare S A : Registration with ONRC of the division of the nominal value of the shares

Registration No: 15 / 12.01.2022

CURRENT REPORT

According to Annex 12 of ASF Regulation 5/2018

on issuers of financial instruments and market operations

Report date January 12, 2022 Name of issuer TRANSILVANIA BROKER DE ASIGURARE S.A. Head office Bistrita, 13 Calea Moldovei Street, Bistrita- Nasaud county Phone/Fax Number 0263-235900/0263-235910 Unique CRO registration code 19044296 Order number in the commercial register J06/674/2006 Subscribed and paid-up capital 500.000 lei Regulated market Regulated OTC Market, Main Segment, Standard Category

Important events to report : Registration with ONRC of the operation of dividing the nominal value of the company's shares.

TRANSILVANIA BROKER DE ASIGURARE S.A. , as issuer of securities, informs the shareholders and the interested parties about the registration, on January 10, 2022, at the National Office of the Trade Register (ONRC), of the corporate operations approved at the Extraordinary General Meeting of September 7, 2021.

The mentions registered at ONRC refer, among others, to the division of the nominal value of the Company's shares, in a division ratio of 1: 2, the nominal value of the share changing, consequently, from 0.2 lei to 0.1 lei, as well as and the approval of the updated version of the Articles of Incorporation, which reflects this change in share capital.

Thus, the subscribed and paid-in share capital of the Company is 500,000 lei, divided into 5,000,000 common shares, with a nominal value of 0.1 lei each.

Certificate of registration mentions no. 237 is attached to this report.

The new version of the Articles of Association of the Company can be consulted on the issuer's website: www.transilvaniabroker.ro, in the section "Investors / Corporate governance".