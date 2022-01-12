Transilvania Broker de Asigurare S A : Registration with ONRC of the division of the nominal value of the shares

Registration No: 15 / 12.01.2022
Bucharest Stock Exchange S.A.
Financial Supervisory Authority
CURRENT REPORT
According to Annex 12 of ASF Regulation 5/2018
on issuers of financial instruments and market operations
Report date
January 12, 2022
Name of issuer
TRANSILVANIA
BROKER
DE
ASIGURARE S.A.
Head office
Bistrita, 13 Calea Moldovei Street, Bistrita-
Nasaud county
Phone/Fax Number
0263-235900/0263-235910
Unique CRO registration code
19044296
Order number in the commercial register
J06/674/2006
Subscribed and paid-up capital
500.000 lei
Regulated market
Regulated OTC Market, Main Segment,
Standard Category
Important events to report : Registration with ONRC of the operation of dividing the nominal value of the company's shares.
TRANSILVANIA BROKER DE ASIGURARE S.A. , as issuer of securities, informs the shareholders and the interested parties about the registration, on January 10, 2022, at the National Office of the Trade Register (ONRC), of the corporate operations approved at the Extraordinary General Meeting of September 7, 2021.
The mentions registered at ONRC refer, among others, to the division of the nominal value of the Company's shares, in a division ratio of 1: 2, the nominal value of the share changing, consequently, from 0.2 lei to 0.1 lei, as well as and the approval of the updated version of the Articles of Incorporation, which reflects this change in share capital.
Thus, the subscribed and paid-in share capital of the Company is 500,000 lei, divided into 5,000,000 common shares, with a nominal value of 0.1 lei each.
Certificate of registration mentions no. 237 is attached to this report.
The new version of the Articles of Association of the Company can be consulted on the issuer's website: www.transilvaniabroker.ro, in the section "Investors / Corporate governance".
The Company continues the process of registration of the operation with the ASF, followed by the issuance of the Certificate of registration of financial instruments with modified nominal value and finalized by registering them with the Central Depository and, respectively, allocating them to the entitled shareholders.
In the link below, you will find the Certificate of registration of mentions.
TRANSILVANIA BROKER DE ASIGURARE S.A.
Login Gabriel
General Manager