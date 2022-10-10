Advanced search
  Homepage
  Equities
  Romania
  Bucharest Stock Exchange
  Transilvania Investments Alliance S.A.
  News
  Summary
    TRANSI   ROSIFCACNOR8

TRANSILVANIA INVESTMENTS ALLIANCE S.A.

(TRANSI)
  Report
End-of-day quote Bucharest Stock Exchange  -  2022-10-06
0.2570 RON    0.00%
11:22aTransilvania Investments Alliance S A : Investor Day 23.09.2022
PU
08/17Transilvania Investments Alliance S A : Presentation H1 2022 Financial Results (conference call, August 17, 2022)
PU
08/12Transilvania Investments Alliance S.A. Reports Earnings Results for the Half Year Ended June 30, 2022
CI
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsCalendarCompanyFinancialsFunds 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsOther languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector news

Transilvania Investments Alliance S A : Investor Day 23.09.2022

10/10/2022 | 11:22am EDT
transilvaniainvestments.ro

INVESTOR DAY

23 September 2022

Hotel Cleopatra - Saturn

Alternative Investment Fund Manager

Agenda

11:00 - 11:20 RADU ROŞCA - Executive President

Resilience in a difficult context. New strategic directions for increasing competitiveness

11:20 - 11:40 THEO BUFTEA - Executive Vice-President

Sustainability - The keyword of Transilvania Investments' evolution

11:40 - 12:00 STELA CORPACIAN- Executive Vice-President

Redefining the status quo: Transilvania Investments 2.0

12:00 - 13:00 Q&A Session

13:00 Brunch & Networking

transilvaniainvestments.ro

2

Company Profile

Transillvania Investments Alliance is an Alternative Investment Fund Manager (A.I.F.M.) and a Retail Investor Alternative Investment Fund (R.I.A.I.F.), of closed-end type, diversified, set up as an investment company, self-managed, authorized by the F.S.A.

The Fund Rules, the Simplified Prospectus and the Key Investor Information Document are available on the website

www.transilvaniainvestments.ro, section Corporate Governance.

The company manages an investment portfolio which has a main exposure on the Romanian capital market, mainly on listed shares of companies from Banks, Travel and Leisure, Real-Estateand Energy sectors. The Company also invests in units issued by UCITS, units/shares of alternative investment funds, in non-listed securities and money market instruments.

Transillvania Investments Alliance is managed in a two-tier management system by an Executive Board which carries out its activity under the control of the Supervisory Board.

The shares issued by the Company are traded on the Bucharest Stock Exchange (B.S.E. symbol: TRANSI; ISIN: ROSIFCACNOR8;

Bloomberg: TRANSI RO; Reuters: TRANSI.BX), Main segment, Premium category and they are included in BET-FI,BET-XT,BET-XT-TR and BET-BK indices.

TRANSI shares are held by resident individuals (49.90%), non-resident individuals (0.58%), resident legal entities (47.82 and nonresident legal entities (1.70%), as at 31.08.2022.

Disclaimer: Transilvania Investments' Strategy and Investment Policy Statement complies with the prudential principles provided for by Law no. 243/2019 on the regulation of alternative investment funds. The above information regarding the portfolio is calculated based on NAV (Net Asset Value). The price of shares and the income generated by the investment in shares may fluctuate and there is the possibility of not recovering the invested amount. Company`s past performance is no guarantee of future performance Transilvania Investments provides quarterly, half yearly and annual reports, and publishes them on its website at www. transilvaniainvestments.ro/Investor Relations section. This material is a brief summary destined to investors and will not form the basis for making investment decisions.

3

transilvaniainvestments.ro

Management Team- Executive Board

transilvaniainvestments.ro

Radu ROŞCA

Theo-Dorian BUFTEA

Stela CORPACIAN

Executive President

Executive Vice-President

Executive Vice-President

Radu has been the Executive

Theo has been Executive Vice-

Stela has been Executive Vice-

President of Transilvania Investments

President of Transilvania

President of Transilvania Investments

since September 2021 and a member of the Executive Board since June 2020.

  • He has an experience of almost 3 decades in the financial field, during which he held management positions in companies such as Banca Transilvania, BT Asset Management, BT Capital Partners, Aegon, BCR.
  • He also has experience in fields such as mining, tourism, shipbuilding.

Investments since November 2021.

  • He has a solid career in banking, where he has been active since graduating from college. Citibank, ABN Amro or Patria Bank are among the institutions where he built up a rich experience.
  • He attended many specialization courses in Romania and abroad and graduated from the EMBA program, ASEBUSS, the Romanian Business School.

since August 2022.

  • She has over 20 years of experience in the financial field, during which he has held management positions in companies in sectors such as energy, telecom, agro-industrial and audit.
  • Stela is a graduate of the Academy of Economic Studies in Chisinau, holds an EMBA obtained at the WU Executive Academy and is a member of Association of Chartered Certified Accountants (ACCA).

4

© Copyright Transilvania Investments, 2022. All rights reserved.

RADU ROŞCA -Executive President

Resilience in a difficult context.

New strategic directions for increasing competitiveness.

The financial evolution of Transilvania Investments maintains the positive trend recorded at the end of last year, even in a market context defined by uncertainties. The year 2022 is the first year in which investors can see the strategic directions adopted by the new fund management implemented. All these in a process of redefining the Company's identity, values and priorities.

5

transilvaniainvestments.ro

This is an excerpt of the original content. To continue reading it, access the original document here.

