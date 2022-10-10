Transilvania Investments Alliance S A : Investor Day 23.09.2022

Company Profile

Transillvania Investments Alliance is an Alternative Investment Fund Manager (A.I.F.M.) and a Retail Investor Alternative Investment Fund (R.I.A.I.F.), of closed-end type, diversified, set up as an investment company, self-managed, authorized by the F.S.A.

The Fund Rules, the Simplified Prospectus and the Key Investor Information Document are available on the website

www.transilvaniainvestments.ro, section Corporate Governance.

The company manages an investment portfolio which has a main exposure on the Romanian capital market, mainly on listed shares of companies from Banks, Travel and Leisure, Real-Estateand Energy sectors. The Company also invests in units issued by UCITS, units/shares of alternative investment funds, in non-listed securities and money market instruments.

Transillvania Investments Alliance is managed in a two-tier management system by an Executive Board which carries out its activity under the control of the Supervisory Board.

The shares issued by the Company are traded on the Bucharest Stock Exchange (B.S.E. symbol: TRANSI; ISIN: ROSIFCACNOR8;

Bloomberg: TRANSI RO; Reuters: TRANSI.BX), Main segment, Premium category and they are included in BET-FI,BET-XT,BET-XT-TR and BET-BK indices.

TRANSI shares are held by resident individuals (49.90%), non-resident individuals (0.58%), resident legal entities (47.82 and nonresident legal entities (1.70%), as at 31.08.2022.

Disclaimer: Transilvania Investments' Strategy and Investment Policy Statement complies with the prudential principles provided for by Law no. 243/2019 on the regulation of alternative investment funds. The above information regarding the portfolio is calculated based on NAV (Net Asset Value). The price of shares and the income generated by the investment in shares may fluctuate and there is the possibility of not recovering the invested amount. Company`s past performance is no guarantee of future performance Transilvania Investments provides quarterly, half yearly and annual reports, and publishes them on its website at www. transilvaniainvestments.ro/Investor Relations section. This material is a brief summary destined to investors and will not form the basis for making investment decisions.

3