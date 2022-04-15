Transilvania Investments Alliance S A : NAV as of 31.03.2022

No. 2885/15.04.2022

To:Bucharest Stock Exchange Financial Supervisory Authority

Financial Instruments and Investments SectorPlease find attached the Statement of Assets and Liabilities of Transilvania Investments Alliance as at 31.03.2022 (Annex 10), in accordance with the FSA Regulation no. 7/2020, and a short presentation of the main results recorded and the changes in the value and structure of the assets under management.

At 31.03.2022, Transilvania Investments Alliance recorded the following results:

➢ Result of the period: RON 35,491,093

➢ Total Assets Under Management: RON 1,562,222,675

➢ Net Asset Value: RON 1,401,962,957

➢ Net Asset Value per Share: RON 0.6515

➢ TRANSI share price as at the reference date: RON 0.3180

The main changes recorded by the asset categories as at 31.03.2022, compared to the values in Statement of assets and liabilities as at 31.12.2021 - recalculated are the following:

➢ Listed shares: + RON 67.04 million

➢ Unlisted shares: - RON 0.19 million

➢ Equity interests: + RON 0.49 million

➢ Listed UCITS and/or AIF equity securities: + RON 2.11 million

➢ Unlisted UCITS and/or AIF equity securities: - RON 7.23 million

The share of the main asset categories in the total value of assets under management is the following: listed shares 82.16 %, unlisted shares 4.59 %, listed UCITS and AIF equity securities 6.02%, unlisted UCITS and AIF equity securities 1.96%, equity interests 0.03%.

The Statement of Assets and Liabilities of Transilvania Investments Alliance as at 31.03.2022 and the Valuation rules and methods used for Transilvania Investments Alliance's portfolio following the authorization of the Company as a Retail Investor Alternative Investment Fund (R.I.A.I.F.) are available on the Company's website www.transilvaniainvestments.ro,section Investor Relations/Reports.

Theo-Dorian Buftea

Executive Vice-President/ Deputy CEO

Mihaela- Corina Stoica

Compliance officer

Pag. 1/8

Transilvania Investments Str. Nicolae lorga 2, Tel.: +40 268 415 529 office@transilvaniainvestments.ro Alliance S.A. Brașov 500057, România Tel.: +40 268 416 171 www.transilvaniainvestments.ro CUI/CIF: RO 3047687 Autorizată A.F.I.A.: Autorizată F.l.A.I.R.: Cod LEI (Legal Entity Identifier): R.C. J08/3306/1992 Autorizație ASF nr. 40/15.02.2018 Autorizație ASF nr. 150/09.07.2021 254900E2IL36VM93H128 Capital social: Nr. Registru ASF: Nr. Registru ASF: IBAN B.C.R. Brașov: 216 244 379,70 lei PJR071AFIAA/080005 PJR09FIAIR/080006 RO08 RNCB 0053 0085 8144 0001

Societate administrată în sistem dualist

According to the F.S.A. Regulation no. 7/2020

Certified by BRD - Groupe Société Générale S.A. Bucharest

STATEMENT OF ASSETS AND LIABILITIES OF TRANSILVANIA INVESTMENTS ALLIANCE as of 31.03.2022 LEI % of total assets 1 Intangible Assets 159,661.66 0.01 2 Tangible Assets 12,612,080.40 0.81 3 Real Estate Investments 2,066,451.00 0.13 4 Biological Assets 0.00 0.00 5 Right-Of-Use Assets Under Leases 1,530,524.47 0.10 6 Financial Assets, out of which: 1,480,720,156.95 94.78 6.1 Financial Assets at Amortized Cost, out of which: 258,259.50 0.02 6.1.1 Accounts Receivable from Share Sales to be settled during the next month 0.00 0.00 6.2 Financial Assets at Fair Value through Profit or Loss 715,711,268.34 45.81 6.2.1 Shares 683,355,095.57 43.74 6.2.1.1 Listed Shares 630,015,288.97 40.33 6.2.1.1.1 Shares Listed on Romanian Markets 630,015,288.97 40.33 6.2.1.1.2 Shares Listed on Markets in EU Member States 0.00 0.00 6.2.1.1.3 Shares Listed on Markets in Third Countries 0.00 0.00 6.2.1.3 Unlisted Shares 53,339,806.60 3.41 6.2.1.3.1 Domestic Unlisted Shares 53,168,302.20 3.40 6.2.1.3.2 Foreign Unlisted Shares 171,504.40 0.01 6.2.2 UCITS and/or AIF Equity Securities 32,356,172.77 2.07 6.2.2.1 Listed Shares 0.00 0.00 6.2.2.2 Listed Fund Units 1,700,025.76 0.11 6.2.2.2.1 Fund Units Listed on Romanian Markets 1,700,025.76 0.11 6.2.2.2.2 Fund Units Listed on Markets in EU Member States 0.00 0.00 6.2.2.2.3 Fund Units Listed on Markets in Third Countries 0.00 0.00 6.2.2.3 Unlisted Fund Units 30,656,147.01 1.96 6.2.3 Bonds 0.00 0.00 6.2.3.1 Municipal Bonds 0.00 0.00 6.2.3.2 Corporate Bonds 0.00 0.00 6.2.3.2.1 Listed Corporate Bonds 0.00 0.00

6.3 Financial Assets at Fair Value Through Other Comprehensive Income 764,750,629.11 48.95 6.3.1 Shares 671,889,097.52 43.01 6.3.1.1 Listed Shares 653,473,983.47 41.83 6.3.1.1.1 Shares Listed on Romanian Markets 653,473,983.47 41.83 6.3.1.1.2 Shares Listed on Markets in EU Member States 0.00 0.00 6.3.1.1.3 Shares Listed on Markets in Third Countries 0.00 0.00 6.3.1.3 Unlisted Shares 18,415,114.05 1.18 6.3.2 UCITS and/or AIF Equity Securities 92,367,031.59 5.91 6.3.2.1 Listed Shares 92,367,031.59 5.91 6.3.2.2 Unlisted Shares 0.00 0.00 6.3.3 Equity interests 494,500.00 0.03 7 Cash and Cash Equivalents -49,680,837.72 -3.18 7.1 Cash and cash equivalents - current accounts 1,950,163.07 0.13 7.2 Credit line used -51,631,000.79 -3.31 8 Bank Deposits 1,302,150.43 0.08 9 Other Assets 112,925,784.60 7.23 9.1 Dividends or Other Accounts Receivable 39,306,672.28 2.52 9.2 Newly issued securities 0.00 0.00 9.3 Other Assets 73,619,112.32 4.71 10 Prepaid Expenses 586,702.79 0.04 11 TOTAL ASSETS 1,562,222,674.58 100.00 12 TOTAL LIABILITIES, out of which: 156,009,717.12 #Error 12.1 Financial Assets at Amortized Cost 93,649,792.92 #Error 12.1.1 Dividends Payable 33,849,324.68 #Error 12.1.2 Amounts Owed to Credit and Leasing Institutions 58,070,192.85 #Error 12.1.3 Trade Payables 1,591,426.70 #Error 12.1.4 Advance Payments from Customers 20.00 #Error 12.1.5 Accounts Payable to Companies within the Group 1,106.28 #Error 12.1.6 Accounts Payable Related to Participation Interests 0.00 #Error 12.1.7 Accounts Payable for Share Acquisitions to be settled during next month 137,722.41 #Error 12.2 Deferred Income Tax Liabilities 45,671,025.16 #Error 12.3 Other Liabilities- total, out of which: 16,688,899.04 #Error 12.3.1 Amounts Subscribed and Not Paid-In to Share Capital Increases and Bond Issues 0.00 #Error 12.3.2 Other Liabilities 16,688,899.04 #Error 13 Provisions for Risks and Taxes 4,250,000.00 #Error 14 Deferred Income 0.00 #Error

15 Shareholders' Equity, out of which: 1,401,962,957.48 #Error 15.1 Subscribed and Paid-in Share Capital 216,244,379.70 #Error 15.2 Equity- related Items 0.00 #Error 15.3 Other Shareholders' Equity Items 238,891,351.00 #Error 15.3.1 Changes in the Fair Value of Non-Monetary Financial Assets Measured at Fair Value through Other Comprehensive Income 234,641,351.00 #Error 15.4 Capital-Related Premium 0.00 #Error 15.5 Revaluation Reserves 11,979,484.28 #Error 15.6 Reserves 691,314,508.18 #Error 15.7 Own Shares -4,522,164.10 #Error 15.8 Retained Earnings 212,564,305.25 #Error 15.9 Profit (Loss) For the Period 35,491,093.17 #Error 15.10 Profit Appropriation 0.00 #Error 16 NET ASSET VALUE 1,401,962,957.46 #Error 17 NUMBER OF SHARES ISSUED AND OUTSTANDING* 2,152,000,000 #Error 18 NET ASSET VALUE PER SHARE (RON/share) 0.6515 #Error 19 Number of Companies in Portfolio - total, out of which: 92 #Error 19.1 Companies Admitted to Trading on an EU Trading Venue 53 #Error 19.2 Companies Admitted to Trading on a Stock Exchange in a Third Country 0 #Error 19.3 Companies Not Admitted to Trading 39 #Error 20 Number of Investment Funds in which the Company holds Fund Units - total, of which: 8 #Error 20.1 Number of Open-End Investment Funds 3 #Error 20.2 Number of Closed-End Investment Funds 5 #Error 21 Newly issued securities (Number of Companies) 0 #Error * In accordance with art. 47 para. (4) of the F.S.A. Regulation no.7/2020 regarding the NAVPS calculation, this position represents: "the number of shares issued and outstanding as at that date, excluding the own shares redeemed by the Company"

Note: The methodology for the calculation of the net asset value is available on the Company's website:www.transilvaniainvestments.ro -

"Rules and methods regarding the valuation of Transilvania Investments Alliance's financial assets".

EXECUTIVE PRESIDENT / CEO,

ROSCA RADU-CLAUDIU

CERTIFIED BY THE DEPOSITORY COMPANY BRD-Groupe Societe Generale S.A. Bucuresti SECURITIES DIVISION

EXECUTIVE VICE-PRESIDENT / DEPUTY CEO,

Director Claudia IONESCU Verified by ____________

BUFTEA THEO-DORIAN

FINANCIAL DEPARTMENT

Head of Department,

VERES DIANA

PORTFOLIO MANAGEMENT DEPARTMENT

Head of Department, RADULESCU SORIN ION

COMPLIANCE OFFICER, STOICA MIHAELA CORINA

Annex drafted in accordance with art. 38 para. (4) of Law no. 243/2019

TRANSILVANIA INVESTMENTS ALLIANCE's portfolio assets valuated based on valuation methods in accordance with the International Valuation Standards, as at 31.03.2022 Pos. Tax Code Company name Symbol No. of shares Value Valuation Report Valuation Remarks Weight in Weight in held RON / share Total value Number and Date Report issuer's share capital (%) SIF's total assets (%) Listed on AeRO (SMT/SOT) 1 1102041 ARO-PALACE SA ARO 345,704,600 0.1047 36,195,271.62 1213 / 17.02.2022 YES * 85.74 2.32 2 23058338 CASA ALBA INDEPENDENTA SIBIU CAIN 782,468 51.1266 40,004,928.45 1234 / 17.02.2022 YES * 53.35 2.56 3 327763 COCOR SA COCR 30,911 165.6144 5,119,306.72 1214 / 17.02.2022 YES * 10.25 0.33 4 1153932 CONCAS SA CONK 336,756 43.5893 14,678,958.31 1217 / 17.02.2022 YES * 47.21 0.94 5 742395 DORNA TURISM SA DOIS 455,793 9.0452 4,122,738.84 1220 / 17.02.2022 YES * 32.01 0.26 6 1118838 DUPLEX SA DUPX 32,772 17.4884 573,129.84 3638 / 05.05.2021 YES ** 26.87 0.04 7 803115 EMAILUL SA EMAI 729,551 14.6314 10,674,352.50 1221 / 17.02.2022 YES * 28.93 0.68 8 752 FEPER SA FEP 312,123,729 0.1762 54,996,201.05 1222 / 17.02.2022 YES * 85.80 3.52 9 2577677 INDEPENDENTA SA INTA 1,530,636 8.1529 12,479,122.24 10836 / 29.12.2021 YES ** 53.30 0.80 10 1122928 MECANICA CODLEA SA MEOY 60,156,150 0.0803 4,830,538.85 1224 / 17.02.2022 YES * 81.07 0.31 11 1113237 MECON SA MECP 58,966 17.8369 1,051,770.65 10839 / 29.12.2021 YES ** 12.28 0.07 12 2423562 NEPTUN-OLIMP SA NEOL 30,194,757 0.4381 13,228,323.04 1225 / 17.02.2022 YES * 41.18 0.85 13 1108834 ROMRADIATOARE SA BRASOV RRD 11,477,141 1.1756 13,492,526.96 1226 / 17.02.2022 YES * 76.51 0.86 14 1879871 SANTIERUL NAVAL CONSTANTA SA SNC 456,755 1.7993 821,839.27 10840 / 29.12.2021 YES ** 0.70 0.05

Pag. 5/8