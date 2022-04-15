Log in
  Homepage
  Equities
  Romania
  Bucharest Stock Exchange
  Transilvania Investments Alliance S.A.
  News
  Summary
    TRANSI   ROSIFCACNOR8

TRANSILVANIA INVESTMENTS ALLIANCE S.A.

(TRANSI)
  Report
End-of-day quote Bucharest Stock Exchange  -  04-13
0.3060 RON    0.00%
11:11aTRANSILVANIA INVESTMENTS ALLIANCE S A : NAV as of 31.03.2022
PU
03/25TRANSILVANIA INVESTMENTS ALLIANCE S A : NAV as of 31.12.2021-Recalculated
PU
03/25TRANSILVANIA INVESTMENTS ALLIANCE S A : Supervisory Board's Resolution of 24.03.2022
PU
Transilvania Investments Alliance S A : NAV as of 31.03.2022

04/15/2022 | 11:11am EDT
No. 2885/15.04.2022

To:Bucharest Stock Exchange Financial Supervisory Authority

Financial Instruments and Investments SectorPlease find attached the Statement of Assets and Liabilities of Transilvania Investments Alliance as at 31.03.2022 (Annex 10), in accordance with the FSA Regulation no. 7/2020, and a short presentation of the main results recorded and the changes in the value and structure of the assets under management.

At 31.03.2022, Transilvania Investments Alliance recorded the following results:

  • Result of the period: RON 35,491,093

  • Total Assets Under Management: RON 1,562,222,675

  • Net Asset Value: RON 1,401,962,957

  • Net Asset Value per Share: RON 0.6515

  • TRANSI share price as at the reference date: RON 0.3180

The main changes recorded by the asset categories as at 31.03.2022, compared to the values in Statement of assets and liabilities as at 31.12.2021 - recalculated are the following:

  • Listed shares: + RON 67.04 million

  • Unlisted shares: - RON 0.19 million

  • Equity interests: + RON 0.49 million

  • Listed UCITS and/or AIF equity securities: + RON 2.11 million

  • Unlisted UCITS and/or AIF equity securities: - RON 7.23 million

The share of the main asset categories in the total value of assets under management is the following: listed shares 82.16 %, unlisted shares 4.59 %, listed UCITS and AIF equity securities 6.02%, unlisted UCITS and AIF equity securities 1.96%, equity interests 0.03%.

The Statement of Assets and Liabilities of Transilvania Investments Alliance as at 31.03.2022 and the Valuation rules and methods used for Transilvania Investments Alliance's portfolio following the authorization of the Company as a Retail Investor Alternative Investment Fund (R.I.A.I.F.) are available on the Company's website www.transilvaniainvestments.ro,section Investor Relations/Reports.

Theo-Dorian Buftea

Executive Vice-President/ Deputy CEO

Mihaela- Corina Stoica

Compliance officer

Pag. 1/8

Transilvania Investments

Str. Nicolae lorga 2,

Tel.: +40 268 415 529

office@transilvaniainvestments.ro

Alliance S.A.

Brașov 500057, România

Tel.: +40 268 416 171

www.transilvaniainvestments.ro

CUI/CIF: RO 3047687

Autorizată A.F.I.A.:

Autorizată F.l.A.I.R.:

Cod LEI (Legal Entity Identifier):

R.C. J08/3306/1992

Autorizație ASF nr. 40/15.02.2018

Autorizație ASF nr. 150/09.07.2021

254900E2IL36VM93H128

Capital social:

Nr. Registru ASF:

Nr. Registru ASF:

IBAN B.C.R. Brașov:

216 244 379,70 lei

PJR071AFIAA/080005

PJR09FIAIR/080006

RO08 RNCB 0053 0085 8144 0001

Societate administrată în sistem dualist

According to the F.S.A. Regulation no. 7/2020

Certified by BRD - Groupe Société Générale S.A. Bucharest

STATEMENT

OF ASSETS AND LIABILITIES OF TRANSILVANIA INVESTMENTS ALLIANCE

as of 31.03.2022

LEI

% of total assets

1

Intangible Assets

159,661.66

0.01

2

Tangible Assets

12,612,080.40

0.81

3

Real Estate Investments

2,066,451.00

0.13

4

Biological Assets

0.00

0.00

5

Right-Of-Use Assets Under Leases

1,530,524.47

0.10

6

Financial Assets, out of which:

1,480,720,156.95

94.78

6.1

Financial Assets at Amortized Cost, out of which:

258,259.50

0.02

6.1.1

Accounts Receivable from Share Sales to be settled during the next month

0.00

0.00

6.2

Financial Assets at Fair Value through Profit or Loss

715,711,268.34

45.81

6.2.1

Shares

683,355,095.57

43.74

6.2.1.1

Listed Shares

630,015,288.97

40.33

6.2.1.1.1

Shares Listed on Romanian Markets

630,015,288.97

40.33

6.2.1.1.2

Shares Listed on Markets in EU Member States

0.00

0.00

6.2.1.1.3

Shares Listed on Markets in Third Countries

0.00

0.00

6.2.1.3

Unlisted Shares

53,339,806.60

3.41

6.2.1.3.1

Domestic Unlisted Shares

53,168,302.20

3.40

6.2.1.3.2

Foreign Unlisted Shares

171,504.40

0.01

6.2.2

UCITS and/or AIF Equity Securities

32,356,172.77

2.07

6.2.2.1

Listed Shares

0.00

0.00

6.2.2.2

Listed Fund Units

1,700,025.76

0.11

6.2.2.2.1

Fund Units Listed on Romanian Markets

1,700,025.76

0.11

6.2.2.2.2

Fund Units Listed on Markets in EU Member States

0.00

0.00

6.2.2.2.3

Fund Units Listed on Markets in Third Countries

0.00

0.00

6.2.2.3

Unlisted Fund Units

30,656,147.01

1.96

6.2.3

Bonds

0.00

0.00

6.2.3.1

Municipal Bonds

0.00

0.00

6.2.3.2

Corporate Bonds

0.00

0.00

6.2.3.2.1

Listed Corporate Bonds

0.00

0.00

6.3

Financial Assets at Fair Value Through Other Comprehensive Income

764,750,629.11

48.95

6.3.1

Shares

671,889,097.52

43.01

6.3.1.1

Listed Shares

653,473,983.47

41.83

6.3.1.1.1

Shares Listed on Romanian Markets

653,473,983.47

41.83

6.3.1.1.2

Shares Listed on Markets in EU Member States

0.00

0.00

6.3.1.1.3

Shares Listed on Markets in Third Countries

0.00

0.00

6.3.1.3

Unlisted Shares

18,415,114.05

1.18

6.3.2

UCITS and/or AIF Equity Securities

92,367,031.59

5.91

6.3.2.1

Listed Shares

92,367,031.59

5.91

6.3.2.2

Unlisted Shares

0.00

0.00

6.3.3

Equity interests

494,500.00

0.03

7

Cash and Cash Equivalents

-49,680,837.72

-3.18

7.1

Cash and cash equivalents - current accounts

1,950,163.07

0.13

7.2

Credit line used

-51,631,000.79

-3.31

8

Bank Deposits

1,302,150.43

0.08

9

Other Assets

112,925,784.60

7.23

9.1

Dividends or Other Accounts Receivable

39,306,672.28

2.52

9.2

Newly issued securities

0.00

0.00

9.3

Other Assets

73,619,112.32

4.71

10

Prepaid Expenses

586,702.79

0.04

11

TOTAL ASSETS

1,562,222,674.58

100.00

12

TOTAL LIABILITIES, out of which:

156,009,717.12

#Error

12.1

Financial Assets at Amortized Cost

93,649,792.92

#Error

12.1.1

Dividends Payable

33,849,324.68

#Error

12.1.2

Amounts Owed to Credit and Leasing Institutions

58,070,192.85

#Error

12.1.3

Trade Payables

1,591,426.70

#Error

12.1.4

Advance Payments from Customers

20.00

#Error

12.1.5

Accounts Payable to Companies within the Group

1,106.28

#Error

12.1.6

Accounts Payable Related to Participation Interests

0.00

#Error

12.1.7

Accounts Payable for Share Acquisitions to be settled during next month

137,722.41

#Error

12.2

Deferred Income Tax Liabilities

45,671,025.16

#Error

12.3

Other Liabilities- total, out of which:

16,688,899.04

#Error

12.3.1

Amounts Subscribed and Not Paid-In to Share Capital Increases and Bond Issues

0.00

#Error

12.3.2

Other Liabilities

16,688,899.04

#Error

13

Provisions for Risks and Taxes

4,250,000.00

#Error

14

Deferred Income

0.00

#Error

15

Shareholders' Equity, out of which:

1,401,962,957.48

#Error

15.1

Subscribed and Paid-in Share Capital

216,244,379.70

#Error

15.2

Equity- related Items

0.00

#Error

15.3

Other Shareholders' Equity Items

238,891,351.00

#Error

15.3.1

Changes in the Fair Value of Non-Monetary Financial Assets Measured at Fair Value through Other Comprehensive Income

234,641,351.00

#Error

15.4

Capital-Related Premium

0.00

#Error

15.5

Revaluation Reserves

11,979,484.28

#Error

15.6

Reserves

691,314,508.18

#Error

15.7

Own Shares

-4,522,164.10

#Error

15.8

Retained Earnings

212,564,305.25

#Error

15.9

Profit (Loss) For the Period

35,491,093.17

#Error

15.10

Profit Appropriation

0.00

#Error

16

NET ASSET VALUE

1,401,962,957.46

#Error

17

NUMBER OF SHARES ISSUED AND OUTSTANDING*

2,152,000,000

#Error

18

NET ASSET VALUE PER SHARE (RON/share)

0.6515

#Error

19

Number of Companies in Portfolio - total, out of which:

92

#Error

19.1

Companies Admitted to Trading on an EU Trading Venue

53

#Error

19.2

Companies Admitted to Trading on a Stock Exchange in a Third Country

0

#Error

19.3

Companies Not Admitted to Trading

39

#Error

20

Number of Investment Funds in which the Company holds Fund Units - total, of which:

8

#Error

20.1

Number of Open-End Investment Funds

3

#Error

20.2

Number of Closed-End Investment Funds

5

#Error

21

Newly issued securities (Number of Companies)

0

#Error

* In accordance with art. 47 para. (4) of the F.S.A. Regulation no.7/2020 regarding the NAVPS calculation, this position represents: "the number of shares issued and outstanding as at that date, excluding the own shares redeemed by the Company"

Note: The methodology for the calculation of the net asset value is available on the Company's website:www.transilvaniainvestments.ro -

"Rules and methods regarding the valuation of Transilvania Investments Alliance's financial assets".

EXECUTIVE PRESIDENT / CEO,

ROSCA RADU-CLAUDIU

CERTIFIED BY THE DEPOSITORY COMPANY BRD-Groupe Societe Generale S.A. Bucuresti SECURITIES DIVISION

EXECUTIVE VICE-PRESIDENT / DEPUTY CEO,

Director Claudia IONESCU Verified by ____________

BUFTEA THEO-DORIAN

FINANCIAL DEPARTMENT

Head of Department,

VERES DIANA

PORTFOLIO MANAGEMENT DEPARTMENT

Head of Department, RADULESCU SORIN ION

COMPLIANCE OFFICER, STOICA MIHAELA CORINA

Annex drafted in accordance with art. 38 para. (4) of Law no. 243/2019

TRANSILVANIA INVESTMENTS ALLIANCE's portfolio assets valuated based on valuation methods in accordance with the International Valuation Standards, as at 31.03.2022

Pos.

Tax Code

Company name

Symbol

No. of shares

Value

Valuation Report

Valuation

Remarks

Weight in

Weight in

held

RON / share

Total value

Number and Date

Report

issuer's share capital

(%)

SIF's total assets (%)

Listed on AeRO (SMT/SOT)

1

1102041

ARO-PALACE SA

ARO

345,704,600

0.1047

36,195,271.62

1213 / 17.02.2022

YES *

85.74

2.32

2

23058338

CASA ALBA INDEPENDENTA SIBIU

CAIN

782,468

51.1266

40,004,928.45

1234 / 17.02.2022

YES *

53.35

2.56

3

327763

COCOR SA

COCR

30,911

165.6144

5,119,306.72

1214 / 17.02.2022

YES *

10.25

0.33

4

1153932

CONCAS SA

CONK

336,756

43.5893

14,678,958.31

1217 / 17.02.2022

YES *

47.21

0.94

5

742395

DORNA TURISM SA

DOIS

455,793

9.0452

4,122,738.84

1220 / 17.02.2022

YES *

32.01

0.26

6

1118838

DUPLEX SA

DUPX

32,772

17.4884

573,129.84

3638 / 05.05.2021

YES **

26.87

0.04

7

803115

EMAILUL SA

EMAI

729,551

14.6314

10,674,352.50

1221 / 17.02.2022

YES *

28.93

0.68

8

752

FEPER SA

FEP

312,123,729

0.1762

54,996,201.05

1222 / 17.02.2022

YES *

85.80

3.52

9

2577677

INDEPENDENTA SA

INTA

1,530,636

8.1529

12,479,122.24

10836 / 29.12.2021

YES **

53.30

0.80

10

1122928

MECANICA CODLEA SA

MEOY

60,156,150

0.0803

4,830,538.85

1224 / 17.02.2022

YES *

81.07

0.31

11

1113237

MECON SA

MECP

58,966

17.8369

1,051,770.65

10839 / 29.12.2021

YES **

12.28

0.07

12

2423562

NEPTUN-OLIMP SA

NEOL

30,194,757

0.4381

13,228,323.04

1225 / 17.02.2022

YES *

41.18

0.85

13

1108834

ROMRADIATOARE SA BRASOV

RRD

11,477,141

1.1756

13,492,526.96

1226 / 17.02.2022

YES *

76.51

0.86

14

1879871

SANTIERUL NAVAL CONSTANTA SA

SNC

456,755

1.7993

821,839.27

10840 / 29.12.2021

YES **

0.70

0.05

Pag. 5/8

This is an excerpt of the original content. To continue reading it, access the original document here.

Disclaimer

Transilvania Investments Alliance SA published this content on 15 April 2022 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 15 April 2022 15:10:10 UTC.


© Publicnow 2022
