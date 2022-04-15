Transilvania Investments Alliance S A : NAV as of 31.03.2022

Financial Instruments and Investments SectorPlease find attached theStatement of Assets and Liabilities of Transilvania Investments Alliance as at 31.03.2022(Annex 10), in accordance with the FSA Regulation no. 7/2020, and a short presentation of the main results recorded and the changes in the value and structure of the assets under management.
At 31.03.2022, Transilvania Investments Alliance recorded the following results:
➢Result of the period:RON 35,491,093
➢Total Assets Under Management:RON 1,562,222,675
➢Net Asset Value: RON 1,401,962,957
➢Net Asset Value per Share: RON 0.6515
➢TRANSI share priceas at the reference date: RON 0.3180
The main changes recorded by the asset categories as at 31.03.2022, compared to the values in Statement of assets and liabilities as at 31.12.2021 - recalculated are the following:
➢Listed shares: + RON 67.04 million
➢Unlisted shares: - RON 0.19 million
➢Equity interests: + RON 0.49 million
➢Listed UCITS and/or AIF equity securities: + RON 2.11 million
➢Unlisted UCITS and/or AIF equity securities: - RON 7.23 million
The share of the main asset categories in the total value of assets under management is the following: listed shares 82.16 %, unlisted shares 4.59 %, listed UCITS and AIF equity securities 6.02%, unlisted UCITS and AIF equity securities 1.96%, equity interests 0.03%.
The Statement of Assets and Liabilities of Transilvania Investments Alliance as at 31.03.2022 and the Valuation rules and methods used for Transilvania InvestmentsAlliance'sportfolio following the authorization of the Company as a Retail Investor Alternative Investment Fund (R.I.A.I.F.) are available on the Company's websitewww.transilvaniainvestments.ro,sectionInvestor Relations/Reports.
Certified by BRD -Groupe Société Générale S.A. Bucharest
STATEMENT
OF ASSETS AND LIABILITIES OF TRANSILVANIA INVESTMENTS ALLIANCE
as of 31.03.2022
LEI
% of total assets
1
Intangible Assets
159,661.66
0.01
2
Tangible Assets
12,612,080.40
0.81
3
Real Estate Investments
2,066,451.00
0.13
4
Biological Assets
0.00
0.00
5
Right-Of-Use Assets Under Leases
1,530,524.47
0.10
6
Financial Assets, out of which:
1,480,720,156.95
94.78
6.1
Financial Assets at Amortized Cost, out of which:
258,259.50
0.02
6.1.1
Accounts Receivable from Share Sales to be settled during the next month
0.00
0.00
6.2
Financial Assets at Fair Value through Profit or Loss
715,711,268.34
45.81
6.2.1
Shares
683,355,095.57
43.74
6.2.1.1
Listed Shares
630,015,288.97
40.33
6.2.1.1.1
Shares Listed on Romanian Markets
630,015,288.97
40.33
6.2.1.1.2
Shares Listed on Markets in EU Member States
0.00
0.00
6.2.1.1.3
Shares Listed on Markets in Third Countries
0.00
0.00
6.2.1.3
Unlisted Shares
53,339,806.60
3.41
6.2.1.3.1
Domestic Unlisted Shares
53,168,302.20
3.40
6.2.1.3.2
Foreign Unlisted Shares
171,504.40
0.01
6.2.2
UCITS and/or AIF Equity Securities
32,356,172.77
2.07
6.2.2.1
Listed Shares
0.00
0.00
6.2.2.2
Listed Fund Units
1,700,025.76
0.11
6.2.2.2.1
Fund Units Listed on Romanian Markets
1,700,025.76
0.11
6.2.2.2.2
Fund Units Listed on Markets in EU Member States
0.00
0.00
6.2.2.2.3
Fund Units Listed on Markets in Third Countries
0.00
0.00
6.2.2.3
Unlisted Fund Units
30,656,147.01
1.96
6.2.3
Bonds
0.00
0.00
6.2.3.1
Municipal Bonds
0.00
0.00
6.2.3.2
Corporate Bonds
0.00
0.00
6.2.3.2.1
Listed Corporate Bonds
0.00
0.00
6.3
Financial Assets at Fair Value Through Other Comprehensive Income
764,750,629.11
48.95
6.3.1
Shares
671,889,097.52
43.01
6.3.1.1
Listed Shares
653,473,983.47
41.83
6.3.1.1.1
Shares Listed on Romanian Markets
653,473,983.47
41.83
6.3.1.1.2
Shares Listed on Markets in EU Member States
0.00
0.00
6.3.1.1.3
Shares Listed on Markets in Third Countries
0.00
0.00
6.3.1.3
Unlisted Shares
18,415,114.05
1.18
6.3.2
UCITS and/or AIF Equity Securities
92,367,031.59
5.91
6.3.2.1
Listed Shares
92,367,031.59
5.91
6.3.2.2
Unlisted Shares
0.00
0.00
6.3.3
Equity interests
494,500.00
0.03
7
Cash and Cash Equivalents
-49,680,837.72
-3.18
7.1
Cash and cash equivalents - current accounts
1,950,163.07
0.13
7.2
Credit line used
-51,631,000.79
-3.31
8
Bank Deposits
1,302,150.43
0.08
9
Other Assets
112,925,784.60
7.23
9.1
Dividends or Other Accounts Receivable
39,306,672.28
2.52
9.2
Newly issued securities
0.00
0.00
9.3
Other Assets
73,619,112.32
4.71
10
Prepaid Expenses
586,702.79
0.04
11
TOTAL ASSETS
1,562,222,674.58
100.00
12
TOTAL LIABILITIES, out of which:
156,009,717.12
#Error
12.1
Financial Assets at Amortized Cost
93,649,792.92
#Error
12.1.1
Dividends Payable
33,849,324.68
#Error
12.1.2
Amounts Owed to Credit and Leasing Institutions
58,070,192.85
#Error
12.1.3
Trade Payables
1,591,426.70
#Error
12.1.4
Advance Payments from Customers
20.00
#Error
12.1.5
Accounts Payable to Companies within the Group
1,106.28
#Error
12.1.6
Accounts Payable Related to Participation Interests
0.00
#Error
12.1.7
Accounts Payable for Share Acquisitions to be settled during next month
137,722.41
#Error
12.2
Deferred Income Tax Liabilities
45,671,025.16
#Error
12.3
Other Liabilities- total, out of which:
16,688,899.04
#Error
12.3.1
Amounts Subscribed and Not Paid-In to Share Capital Increases and Bond Issues
0.00
#Error
12.3.2
Other Liabilities
16,688,899.04
#Error
13
Provisions for Risks and Taxes
4,250,000.00
#Error
14
Deferred Income
0.00
#Error
15
Shareholders' Equity, out of which:
1,401,962,957.48
#Error
15.1
Subscribed and Paid-in Share Capital
216,244,379.70
#Error
15.2
Equity- related Items
0.00
#Error
15.3
Other Shareholders' Equity Items
238,891,351.00
#Error
15.3.1
Changes in the Fair Value of Non-Monetary Financial Assets Measured at Fair Value through Other Comprehensive Income
234,641,351.00
#Error
15.4
Capital-Related Premium
0.00
#Error
15.5
Revaluation Reserves
11,979,484.28
#Error
15.6
Reserves
691,314,508.18
#Error
15.7
Own Shares
-4,522,164.10
#Error
15.8
Retained Earnings
212,564,305.25
#Error
15.9
Profit (Loss) For the Period
35,491,093.17
#Error
15.10
Profit Appropriation
0.00
#Error
16
NET ASSET VALUE
1,401,962,957.46
#Error
17
NUMBER OF SHARES ISSUED AND OUTSTANDING*
2,152,000,000
#Error
18
NET ASSET VALUE PER SHARE (RON/share)
0.6515
#Error
19
Number of Companies in Portfolio - total, out of which:
92
#Error
19.1
Companies Admitted to Trading on an EU Trading Venue
53
#Error
19.2
Companies Admitted to Trading on a Stock Exchange in a Third Country
0
#Error
19.3
Companies Not Admitted to Trading
39
#Error
20
Number of Investment Funds in which the Company holds Fund Units - total, of which:
8
#Error
20.1
Number of Open-End Investment Funds
3
#Error
20.2
Number of Closed-End Investment Funds
5
#Error
21
Newly issued securities (Number of Companies)
0
#Error
* In accordance with art. 47 para. (4) of the F.S.A. Regulation no.7/2020 regarding the NAVPScalculation, this position represents: "the number of sharesissued and outstanding as at that date, excluding the own shares redeemed by the Company"
