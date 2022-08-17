Transilvania Investments Alliance S A : Presentation H1 2022 Financial Results (conference call, August 17, 2022)

© Copyright Transilvania Investments, 2022. All rights reserved.

Summary of H1 2022 Results

Net profit

RON 68.77 million, increase by 18.02% compared to the profit corresponding to 30.06.2021

Net operating income

RON 80.94 million, increase by 9.72% compared to the net operating income recorded as at 30.06.2021

Operating expenses

RON 13.94 million, decrease by 1.69% compared to their value as at 30.06.2021

Total assets

RON 1,433.15 million, decrease by 2.08% than their value at the end of H1 2021

Total liabilities

RON 77.30 million, decrease by 46.41% compared to 30.06.2021

Net asset value

RON 1,355.85 million (RON 0.6300/share)