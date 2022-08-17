Log in
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. Romania
  4. Bucharest Stock Exchange
  5. Transilvania Investments Alliance S.A.
  6. News
  7. Summary
    TRANSI   ROSIFCACNOR8

TRANSILVANIA INVESTMENTS ALLIANCE S.A.

(TRANSI)
  Report
End-of-day quote Bucharest Stock Exchange  -  2022-08-15
0.2870 RON   -0.69%
06/06TRANSILVANIA INVESTMENTS ALLIANCE S A : Updated RIAIF documents
PU
05/13Transilvania Investments Alliance S.A. Reports Earnings Results for the First Quarter Ended March 31, 2022
CI
04/15TRANSILVANIA INVESTMENTS ALLIANCE S A : NAV as of 31.03.2022
PU
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsCalendarCompanyFinancials 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsOther languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector news

Transilvania Investments Alliance S A : Presentation H1 2022 Financial Results (conference call, August 17, 2022)

08/17/2022 | 02:14am EDT
transilvaniainvestments.ro

Presentation

H1 2022 Financial Results

CONFERENCE CALL FOR INVESTORS AND ANALYSTS August 17, 2022

© Copyright Transilvania Investments, 2022. All rights reserved.

Contents

  1. Summary of H1 2022 Results
  2. H1 2022 Financial Results
  3. Transilvania Investments Portfolio
  4. Transilvania Investments Strategy
  5. Information about the Company

transilvaniainvestments.ro

2

© Copyright Transilvania Investments, 2022. All rights reserved.

1. Summary of H1 2022 results

transilvaniainvestments.ro

3

© Copyright Transilvania Investments, 2022. All rights reserved.

Summary of H1 2022 Results

  • Net profit

RON 68.77 million, increase by 18.02% compared to the profit corresponding to 30.06.2021

  • Net operating income

RON 80.94 million, increase by 9.72% compared to the net operating income recorded as at 30.06.2021

  • Operating expenses

RON 13.94 million, decrease by 1.69% compared to their value as at 30.06.2021

  • Total assets

RON 1,433.15 million, decrease by 2.08% than their value at the end of H1 2021

  • Total liabilities

RON 77.30 million, decrease by 46.41% compared to 30.06.2021

  • Net asset value

RON 1,355.85 million (RON 0.6300/share)

  • Increase by 2.77 % compared to NAV as at 30.06.2021
  • Decrease by 1.76% compared to the value as at 31.12.2021

4

© Copyright Transilvania Investments, 2022. All rights reserved.

TRANSI Share Price and Discount Evolution

Minimum price

RON 0.2400 /share

Average price

RON 0.3138 /share

Maximum price

RON 0.3500 / share

Traded volume

56.9 mil. shares

No. of trading sessions

122

Daily average trading

0.47 mil. shares/ session

volume

5

transilvaniainvestments.ro

This is an excerpt of the original content. To continue reading it, access the original document here.

Disclaimer

Transilvania Investments Alliance SA published this content on 17 August 2022 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 17 August 2022 06:13:04 UTC.


© Publicnow 2022
Financials
Sales 2021 121 M 25,3 M 25,3 M
Net income 2021 96,6 M 20,2 M 20,2 M
Net cash 2021 753 M 157 M 157 M
P/E ratio 2021 7,72x
Yield 2021 -
Capitalization 618 M 129 M 129 M
EV / Sales 2020 1,75x
EV / Sales 2021 -0,06x
Nbr of Employees 37
Free-Float 94,5%
Chart TRANSILVANIA INVESTMENTS ALLIANCE S.A.
Duration : Period :
Transilvania Investments Alliance S.A. Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Income Statement Evolution
Managers and Directors
Marius-Adrian Moldovan Chief Executive Officer & Executive President
Diana Veres Manager-Financial Division
Baston Loredana-Floriana Compliance Officer
Fratila Constantin Member-Supervisory Board
Prodan Paul-George Member-Supervisory Board
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
TRANSILVANIA INVESTMENTS ALLIANCE S.A.-16.81%129
ARES CAPITAL CORPORATION-2.31%10 143
FS KKR CAPITAL CORP.7.02%6 336
HICL INFRASTRUCTURE PLC0.57%4 406
THE RENEWABLES INFRASTRUCTURE GROUP LIMITED5.65%4 309
MACQUARIE KOREA INFRASTRUCTURE FUND-7.47%3 970