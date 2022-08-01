Log in
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. Vietnam
  4. Ho Chi Minh Stock Exchange
  5. Transimex Corporation
  6. News
  7. Summary
    TMS   VN000000TMS1

TRANSIMEX CORPORATION

(TMS)
  Report
End-of-day quote Ho Chi Minh Stock Exchange  -  2022-07-28
75000.00 VND   -.--%
03:24aTMS : Thông báo ký kết hợp đồng kiểm toán BCTC 2022
PU
03:04aTMS : Báo cáo tình hình quản trị công ty 6 tháng đầu năm 2022
PU
02:54aTMS : Giải trình KQKD HN và riêng quý 2/2022 so với cùng kỳ năm trước
PU
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensus 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsOther languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector news

TMS: Thông báo ký kết hợp đồng kiểm toán BCTC 2022

08/01/2022 | 03:24am EDT
TMS: Thông báo ký kết hợp đồng kiểm toán BCTC 2022
01/08/2022 2:10:00 CH

Công ty Cổ phần Transimex thông báo ký kết hợp đồng kiểm toán BCTC 2022 như sau:

Các tập tin đính kèm

Disclaimer

Transimex Corporation published this content on 01 August 2022 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 01 August 2022 07:23:04 UTC.


© Publicnow 2022
Financials
Sales 2021 6 381 B - -
Net income 2021 571 B - -
Net Debt 2021 28 547 M - -
P/E ratio 2021 12,7x
Yield 2021 -
Capitalization 7 939 B 340 M -
EV / Sales 2020 0,90x
EV / Sales 2021 1,11x
Nbr of Employees 1 396
Free-Float 11,1%
Chart TRANSIMEX CORPORATION
Duration : Period :
Transimex Corporation Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Mean consensus -
Number of Analysts 0
Last Close Price 75 000,00
Average target price
Spread / Average Target -
Managers and Directors
Hiep Duy Le Vice Chairman & General Director
Ngoc Tuan Bui Chairman
Chinh Vu Independent Director
Tuan Minh Bui Independent Director
Masafumi Inoue Independent Director
