TMS: Thông báo ký kết hợp đồng kiểm toán BCTC 2022
TMS: Thông báo ký kết hợp đồng kiểm toán BCTC 2022
01/08/2022 2:10:00 CH
Công ty Cổ phần Transimex thông báo ký kết hợp đồng kiểm toán BCTC 2022 như sau:
Các tập tin đính kèm
Disclaimer
Transimex Corporation published this content on 01 August 2022 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 01 August 2022 07:23:04 UTC.
© Publicnow 2022
All news about TRANSIMEX CORPORATION
Sales 2021
6 381 B
-
-
Net income 2021
571 B
-
-
Net Debt 2021
28 547 M
-
-
P/E ratio 2021
12,7x
Yield 2021
-
Capitalization
7 939 B
340 M
-
EV / Sales 2020
0,90x
EV / Sales 2021
1,11x
Nbr of Employees
1 396
Free-Float
11,1%
Chart TRANSIMEX CORPORATION
Duration :
Auto.
2 months
3 months
6 months
9 months
1 year
2 years
5 years
10 years
Max.
Period :
Day
Week
Income Statement Evolution Please enable JavaScript in your browser's settings to use dynamic charts.
Mean consensus
-
Number of Analysts
0
Last Close Price
75 000,00
Average target price
Spread / Average Target
-