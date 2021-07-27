Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. Singapore
  4. Singapore Stock Exchange
  5. Transit-Mixed Concrete Ltd
  6. News
  7. Summary
    570   SG1F41856716

TRANSIT-MIXED CONCRETE LTD

(570)
  Report
SummaryChartsNewsCalendarCompanyFinancials 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsOther languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector news

Placements::PLACEMENT OF 34,700,000 NEW ORDINARY SHARES IN THE CAPITAL OF TRANSIT-MIXED CONCRETE LTD

07/27/2021 | 01:30am EDT
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

TRANSIT-MIXED CONCRETE LTD

(UEN: 197902587H)

(Incorporated in the Republic of Singapore)

COMPLETION OF PLACEMENT OF 34,700,000 NEW ORDINARY SHARES IN THE CAPITAL OF

TRANSIT-MIXED CONCRETE LTD AT S$0.14 FOR EACH PLACEMENT SHARE

  1. INTRODUCTION
    The board of directors (the "Board") of Transit-Mixed Concrete Ltd (the "Company", and together with its subsidiaries, the "Group") refers to the announcements dated 25 May 2021, 28 May 2021, 7 June 2021, 8 June 2021 and 1 July 2021 and the circular to shareholders dated 7 July 2021 ("Circular") in relation to the placement of up to 34,700,000 new ordinary shares in the capital of the Company (the "Placement Shares") at an issue price of S$0.14 for each Placement Share (the "Placement") pursuant to the placement agreement dated 25 May 2021 entered into between the Company and seven investors (the "Announcements").
    Unless otherwise defined, capitalised terms used in this announcement shall have the meanings ascribed to them in the Circular.
  2. COMPLETION OF THE PROPOSED PLACEMENT
    The Board wishes to announce that completion of the Placement ("Completion") has taken place on 27 July 2021 and the 34,700,000 Placement Shares have been allotted and issued to the Investors for the aggregate consideration of S$4,858,000.
    Following Completion, the issued share capital of the Company has increased from 69,590,800 Shares to 104,290,800 Shares. The Placement Shares shall rank pari passu in all respects with and carry all rights similar to existing Shares as at the Completion Date, except that the Placement Shares will not rank for any dividend, right, allotment or other distributions, the record date for which falls on or before the Completion Date.
    Pursuant to the in-principle approval ("AIP") for the listing of and quotation for up to 34,700,000 Placement Shares on the Main Board of Singapore Exchange Securities Trading Limited ("SGX- ST"), the Placement Shares are required to be placed out within seven market days from the date of the extraordinary general meeting dated 23 July 2021.
    SGX-ST's AIP above is not to be taken as an indication of the merits of the Placement, the Placement Shares, the Placement Agreement, the Company and/or its subsidiaries.

BY ORDER OF THE BOARD

Tan Kok Hiang

Non-Executive Chairman

27 July 2021

1

Disclaimer

TMC - Transit-Mixed Concrete Ltd. published this content on 27 July 2021 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 27 July 2021 05:29:04 UTC.


© Publicnow 2021
All news about TRANSIT-MIXED CONCRETE LTD
01:30aPLACEMENTS : :placement of 34,700,000 new ordinary shares in the capital of tran..
PU
07/23REPL : :Extraordinary/ Special General Meeting::Voluntary
PU
07/19TRANSIT MIXED CONCRETE : Gets Waiver to Obtain Shareholders' Approval on Exit fr..
MT
07/19WAIVER : :waiver granted from seeking shareholders' approval on proposed disposa..
PU
07/07TRANSIT MIXED CONCRETE : Mixed Defers Closing of $4 Million Share Placement
MT
07/01TRANSIT MIXED CONCRETE : Secures Singapore Bourse Approval for Listing of Placem..
MT
06/24Transit-Mixed Concrete Ltd Announces the Retirement of Low Wing Hong as A Non..
CI
06/08WD : :Extraordinary/ Special General Meeting::Voluntary
PU
06/07Transit-Mixed Concrete Plans $1 Million Exit from Indonesian JV; Shares Rise ..
MT
06/07TRANSIT MIXED CONCRETE : to Seek Shareholder Approval for Placement Worth Nearly..
MT
More news
Financials
Sales 2021 5,01 M 3,69 M 3,69 M
Net income 2021 -1,32 M -0,97 M -0,97 M
Net cash 2021 5,48 M 4,04 M 4,04 M
P/E ratio 2021 -7,36x
Yield 2021 -
Capitalization 9,12 M 6,71 M 6,71 M
EV / Sales 2020 0,27x
EV / Sales 2021 0,85x
Nbr of Employees -
Free-Float 17,6%
Chart TRANSIT-MIXED CONCRETE LTD
Duration : Period :
Transit-Mixed Concrete Ltd Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Income Statement Evolution
Managers and Directors
Liu Kien Fang Chief Executive Officer
Lee Lee Chen Secretary & Finance Manager
Kok Hiang Tan Non-Executive Chairman
Kim Keow Lee Operations Manager
Ho Tong Khoo Independent Non-Executive Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
TRANSIT-MIXED CONCRETE LTD114.75%7
CRH PLC22.52%40 996
ULTRATECH CEMENT LIMITED44.03%26 931
VULCAN MATERIALS COMPANY18.66%23 563
MARTIN MARIETTA MATERIALS, INC.25.45%22 407
HEIDELBERGCEMENT AG22.28%17 863