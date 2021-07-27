Placements::PLACEMENT OF 34,700,000 NEW ORDINARY SHARES IN THE CAPITAL OF TRANSIT-MIXED CONCRETE LTD

TRANSIT-MIXED CONCRETE LTD

(UEN: 197902587H)

(Incorporated in the Republic of Singapore)

COMPLETION OF PLACEMENT OF 34,700,000 NEW ORDINARY SHARES IN THE CAPITAL OF

TRANSIT-MIXED CONCRETE LTD AT S$0.14 FOR EACH PLACEMENT SHARE

INTRODUCTION

The board of directors (the " Board ") of Transit-Mixed Concrete Ltd (the " Company ", and together with its subsidiaries, the " Group ") refers to the announcements dated 25 May 2021, 28 May 2021, 7 June 2021, 8 June 2021 and 1 July 2021 and the circular to shareholders dated 7 July 2021 (" Circular ") in relation to the placement of up to 34,700,000 new ordinary shares in the capital of the Company (the " Placement Shares ") at an issue price of S$0.14 for each Placement Share (the " Placement ") pursuant to the placement agreement dated 25 May 2021 entered into between the Company and seven investors (the " Announcements ").

Unless otherwise defined, capitalised terms used in this announcement shall have the meanings ascribed to them in the Circular. COMPLETION OF THE PROPOSED PLACEMENT

The Board wishes to announce that completion of the Placement (" Completion ") has taken place on 27 July 2021 and the 34,700,000 Placement Shares have been allotted and issued to the Investors for the aggregate consideration of S$4,858,000.

Following Completion, the issued share capital of the Company has increased from 69,590,800 Shares to 104,290,800 Shares. The Placement Shares shall rank pari passu in all respects with and carry all rights similar to existing Shares as at the Completion Date, except that the Placement Shares will not rank for any dividend, right, allotment or other distributions, the record date for which falls on or before the Completion Date.

Pursuant to the in-principle approval (" AIP ") for the listing of and quotation for up to 34,700,000 Placement Shares on the Main Board of Singapore Exchange Securities Trading Limited (" SGX- ST "), the Placement Shares are required to be placed out within seven market days from the date of the extraordinary general meeting dated 23 July 2021.

SGX-ST's AIP above is not to be taken as an indication of the merits of the Placement, the Placement Shares, the Placement Agreement, the Company and/or its subsidiaries.

BY ORDER OF THE BOARD

Tan Kok Hiang

Non-Executive Chairman

27 July 2021

