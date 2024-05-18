Sudbury, Ontario--(Newsfile Corp. - May 18, 2024) - Transition Metals Corp (TSXV: XTM) ("Transition", "the Company") today announced the appointment of Ashley Kirwan, P.Geo., ICD.D, to the Transition Board of Directors, effective April 29, 2024. Following the appointment of Ms. Kirwan, the Board will be comprised of six directors, five of whom are independent.

"We are pleased to welcome Ashley to the Transition Board," said Scott McLean, Chairman and Chief Executive Officer of the Company. "Ashley is a highly successful businessperson in our sector and has been recognized by her peers with numerous awards. Her technical expertise, strong network and astute business savvy will help develop our business and pursue growth for our shareholders."

Ashley Kirwan is a professional geologist with over 15 years of experience in the mining industry. She is the co-founder, President & CEO of Orix Geoscience, an award-winning geological consulting firm recognized for its technical excellence. Ms. Kirwan also serves as a director of EGR Exploration (EGR.V), Newbreak Resources (NBRK.CSE), Qualitica Consulting (a privately held, QA/QC company), and Orix Geoscience, as well as numerous community committees, bringing her technical, strategic planning, and governance expertise to these groups. Ashley was selected as a Top 40 Under 40 by the Sudbury Chamber of Commerce (2019), awarded the YWCA Women of Distinction Award (2020) and The Eira Thomas Young Mining Professional award (2020). She earned a B.Sc. and M.Sc. in Geology at Laurentian University, and is also a member of the Institute of Corporate Directors holding her ICD designation.

Issuance of Stock Options, DSU's and RSU's

The Company also reports that it has issued 2,090,000 stock options, 350,000 Restricted Share Units (RSU), and 1,700,000 Deferred Share Units (DSU) to certain directors, officers, and employees of the Company in accordance with the Company's approved Omnibus Equity Incentive Compensation Plan, approved at the Company's annual general meeting of the shareholders held on February 21, 2024. The options can be converted to common stock at an exercise price of $0.06 per share for a 5-year period. RSUs vest within 3 years, and DSUs vest upon the loss of office for the holder.

About Transition Metals Corp.

Transition Metals Corp. (TSXV: XTM) is a Canadian-based, multi-commodity explorer. Its award-winning team of geoscientists has extensive exploration experience and actively develops and tests new ideas for discovering mineralization in places that others have not looked, often allowing the company to acquire properties inexpensively. Joint venture partners earn an interest in the projects by funding a portion of higher-risk drilling and exploration, allowing Transition to conserve capital and minimize shareholders' equity dilution.

Further information is available at www.transitionmetalscorp.com or by contacting:

Scott McLean

President and CEO

Transition Metals Corp.

Tel: (705) 669-1777

