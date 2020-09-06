Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  Equities  >  Nasdaq  >  Translate Bio, Inc.    TBIO

TRANSLATE BIO, INC.

(TBIO)
  Report
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
SummaryAll NewsPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector news

Sanofi France chief sees coronavirus vaccine priced below 10 euros

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
09/06/2020 | 09:19am EDT
FILE PHOTO: Sanofi logo is seen at the company's headquarters in Paris, France

A coronavirus vaccine that Sanofi is developing with Britain's GlaxoSmithKline is likely to be priced at less than 10 euros ($11.80) per shot if it is approved for use, Sanofi's chief in France said on Saturday.

"The price is not totally set ... We are assessing production costs for the coming months ... We will be below 10 euros," Olivier Bogillot told France Inter radio.

Drugmakers and government agencies are racing to come up with vaccines for the new coronavirus and treatments for COVID-19, the respiratory diseases it causes which has killed more than 879,000 worldwide and wrecked economies.

Asked about rival AstraZeneca, which is expected to price its shot at about 2.50 euros in Europe, Bogillot said: "The price gap for us can be that we use all our internal resources, our own researchers, our own research centres. AstraZeneca outsources part of its production."

A Sanofi spokeswoman said in an emailed statement on Sunday that a final price would only be decided when the vaccine reaches its final testing stage.

"We anticipate being able to determine a final price at the time of our Phase III trials, when we know more about dosing. At this stage, any figure is imprecise. Less than 10 euros is only one of the hypotheses we are working on."

Earlier this week, Sanofi and GSK said they had started a clinical trial of their protein-based coronavirus vaccine candidate, with the ambition of reaching the final testing stage, also known as Phase III, by December.

If the results are positive, Sanofi and GSK hope to get the vaccine approved in the first half of next year.

Sanofi is also working on another coronavirus vaccine candidate with U.S group Translate Bio that will use another technology known as messenger RNA.

(Reporting by Dominique Vidalon; Additional reporting by Matthias Blamont; Editing by Frances Kerry and Mark Potter)

Stocks mentioned in the article
ChangeLast1st jan.
ASTRAZENECA PLC -1.86% 7970 Delayed Quote.4.77%
GLAXOSMITHKLINE PLC -2.42% 1435.2 Delayed Quote.-19.33%
SANOFI -1.00% 83.57 Real-time Quote.-6.75%
TRANSLATE BIO, INC. -4.08% 12.68 Delayed Quote.55.77%
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
All news about TRANSLATE BIO, INC.
09:19aSanofi France chief sees coronavirus vaccine priced below 10 euros
RE
08:42aSanofi France chief sees coronavirus vaccine priced below 10 euros
RE
09/03Translate Bio to Participate in Upcoming Investor Conferences
GL
09/03Sanofi, GSK launch trial for COVID-19 protein-based vaccine
RE
09/03Sanofi, GSK launch trial for COVID-19 protein-based vaccine
RE
09/01Delivering super-cooled COVID-19 vaccine a daunting challenge for some countr..
RE
09/01Delivering super-cooled COVID-19 vaccine a daunting challenge for some countr..
RE
09/01Delivering super-cooled COVID-19 vaccine a daunting challenge for some countr..
RE
08/31Sanofi more confident about its coronavirus vaccines
RE
08/28EXCLUSIVE : Sanofi more confident about its coronavirus vaccines
RE
More news
Financials (USD)
Sales 2020 42,7 M - -
Net income 2020 -101 M - -
Net cash 2020 665 M - -
P/E ratio 2020 -8,26x
Yield 2020 -
Capitalization 941 M 941 M -
EV / Sales 2020 6,48x
EV / Sales 2021 6,63x
Nbr of Employees 93
Free-Float 87,5%
Chart TRANSLATE BIO, INC.
Duration : Period :
Translate Bio, Inc. Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends TRANSLATE BIO, INC.
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBearishNeutralBullish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus BUY
Number of Analysts 8
Average target price 31,57 $
Last Close Price 12,68 $
Spread / Highest target 215%
Spread / Average Target 149%
Spread / Lowest Target 97,2%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
Ronald C. Renaud President, Chief Executive Officer & Director
Daniel S. Lynch Chairman
Paul Burgess Secretary, Chief Operating & Legal Officer
John R. Schroer CFO, Treasurer & Principal Accounting Officer
Ann Barbier Chief Medical Officer
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
TRANSLATE BIO, INC.55.77%941
GILEAD SCIENCES, INC.1.59%82 758
VERTEX PHARMACEUTICALS21.72%69 415
REGENERON PHARMACEUTICALS54.56%61 072
WUXI APPTEC CO., LTD.59.91%36 341
GENMAB A/S47.01%22 539
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
SOLUTIONS
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers Offre Binck Best of des tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2020 Surperformance. All rights reserved. Les cotations sont fournies par Factset, Morningstar,S&P Capital IQ et vwd Group