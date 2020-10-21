Log in
TRANSLATE BIO, INC.

Translate Bio : 2020 NACFC Oral Presentation

10/21/2020 | 11:00am EDT
10/21/2020 | 11:00am EDT

Delivering CFTR mRNA:

An Inhaled, Mutation-agnostic Approach to Treat CF

Richard Wooster, Ph.D.

Chief Scientific Officer

Translate Bio, Lexington, MA

Presenter Disclosure

Richard Wooster, Ph.D.

The following relationships exists related to this presentation:

  • Translate Bio, employee and shareholder

Outline

  • Overview of Cystic Fibrosis and the continuing unmet need
  • Discovering mRNA therapeutics
  • MRT5005: the first CFTR mRNA therapeutic being evaluated in individuals with cystic fibrosis
  • A Next-Generation CFTR mRNA

4

October 2020

Scientific and Medical Advances have had a Significant Impact for Individuals with Cystic Fibrosis

6 months

29 years

47 years

Approx. Life Expectancy

Median Predicted Survival Age

Median Predicted Survival Age

Sources:

5 American Journal of Respiratory and Critical Care MedicineOctober 2020

2018 U.S. CFF Patient Registry

By Genotype ~10% of CF Patients Are Not Amenable to CFTR Modulators

6

Sources:

October 2020

2018 U.S. CFF Patient Registry; 2017 ECFS Patient Registry.

A Significant Number of CF Patients Gain Little to No Benefit from CFTR Modulators

Sources:

7 2018 U.S. CFF Patient Registry; 2017 ECFS Patient Registry.October 2020 1. N Engl J Med 2019; 381:1809-1819; Lancet. 2019 Nov 23;394(10212):1940-1948.

mRNA Therapeutics Have the Potential to Address the Unmet Need in Cystic Fibrosis

8

October 2020

How is mRNA Therapy Different than Other Genetic Modalities?

9

October 2020

mRNA can be Designed and Synthesized for Therapeutic Applications

10

October 2020

Inhaled Lipid Nanoparticles Can Deliver mRNA to the Lungs

Low Resolution

Saline control

mRNA in LNP

  • WT CD-1 mice administered Firefly luciferase mRNA to the lungs
  • Radiance detection at 24 hours
  • Blue = low expression, red = high expression

Medium Resolution

Saline control

mRNA in LNP

  • TdTomato transgenic mice
  • Silent Tomato reporter flanked by lox sites
  • Cre recombinase mRNA administered by nebulization
  • Cryofluorescence Tomography at 48 hours
  • Red = low expression, white = high expression

High Resolution

mRNA in LNP

  • WT mice
  • mRNA for a therapeutic protein administered to the lungs
  • Protein detected by immunohistochemistry
  • Brown = protein expression

11

October 2020

RESTORE-CF: MRT5005 Phase 1/2 Clinical Trial Design

12 Presented at NACFC 2019

October 2020

Marked Increases in ppFEV1 Observed in the Single Ascending Dose Study of MRT5005, Primarily at Mid-Dose

In the 8-DayPost-Dosing Period:

  • Patients in the 16 mg dose demonstrated:
    • Mean maximum increase from baseline of 15.7%
    • Individual maximal ppFEV1 increases of 11.1%, 13.6% and 22.2%
      • 2 of the 3 had a stable CFTR modulator treatment regimen (Orkambi® or Symdeko®)
      • the third had genotype non-amenable to CFTR modulator treatments
  • Increases in ppFEV1 were higher than expected based on known variability of ppFEV1
  • Time course of ppFEV1 improvements potentially support a CFTR-related mechanism
  • Data suggest MRT5005 can enable production of functional protein

13 Presented at NACFC 2019

October 2020

MRT5005 Generally Well-Tolerated at Low- and Mid-Dose Levels in The Single Ascending Dose Study

• No SAEs at any dose

• Most common AEs - cough, headache

• Generally well-tolerated at low- and mid-dose levels

• Primarily at high dose, patients experienced transient, mild-moderate febrile reactions

- Occurred ~4-10 hours post dosing

- Symptoms resolved within 24 hours

- All patients discharged from study center on Day 2 as planned

14 Presented at NACFC 2019

October 2020

Positive Interim Results: First-in-Human Phase 1/2 Clinical Trial of MRT5005 in Patients with CF

  • First mRNA therapeutic administered for a chronic disease and first to be administered via inhalation
  • Generally well-tolerated at low- and mid-dose levels; No serious adverse events reported at any dose level
  • Marked increases in ppFEV1 after single MRT5005 dose, primarily at mid-dose level
  • Increases in ppFEV1 observed in patient with mutations not amenable to CFTR modulators; increases also observed in patients on stable background of CFTR modulators
  • The Multiple Ascending Dose part of this Phase 1/2 study is ongoing

15 Presented at NACFC 2019

October 2020

A Next-Generation CFTR mRNA Medicine

  • Encouraging interim data from MRT5005
  • Combining knowledge and advances to design a NextGen CFTR mRNA o Learnings from MRT5005
    o Advances in our platform
    o Understanding of CFTR biology
  • Target profile
  1. Match or increase the potential clinical benefit from MRT5005 o Increase tolerability
    o Reduce administration time

16

October 2020

Advanced mRNA Codon Optimization Boosts CFTR Activity

Increasing the amount of protein produced from each mRNA molecule has potential to:

  • Increase efficacy
  • Reduce dose

Multiple aspects of mRNA biology have been evaluated:

  • Codon redundancy
  • tRNA availability
  • Ribosomal pausing

Encouraging results

  • Increased protein expression per unit of mRNA
  • Increased functional measurements

17

October 2020

Rational Protein Engineering of CFTR to Increase Chloride Flow

  • The opening of the CFTR channel is regulated by phosphorylation at multiple sites in the R domain
  • Substituting serine(S) and threonine(T) amino acids in the R domain for phosphomimetic aspartic acids(D) could lower the threshold for CFTR opening
  • The forskolin EC50 for CFTR is proportional to the number of S/T to D substitutions

See Poster 515 for further details

18

October 2020

Novel Lipids for Pulmonary Delivery Achieve >50 Fold Increase in Target Protein Expression

  • Target lipid profile:
  1. Potency - high levels of protein production
    1. Tolerability - no/minimal side effects with clearance and metabolism aligned to dosing schedule
  • The screening cascade prioritized >100 novel lipids to evaluate in vivo
  • Firefly luciferase mRNA was administered by inhalation
  • Expression was assessed by whole body imaging
  • Multiple novel lipids have >50x increase in pulmonary protein expression

19

October 2020

Next-Generation CFTR Protein is Expressed When Administered In Vivo

20

October 2020

Summary

  • There remains an unmet need for individuals with cystic fibrosis not amenable to CFTR modulators or who gain no or little benefit from these medicines
  • mRNA can be synthesized and packaged in LNPs for delivery to the lungs
  • Positive interim results from the Phase 1/2 study of MRT5005 are encouraging
  • We have advanced our mRNA platform and technology
  • A Next-Generation CFTR mRNA and LNP incorporates learnings from MRT5005 with our current technology and a detailed investigation of CFTR biology

21

October 2020

Acknowledgements

  • Patients and investigators who participated in the RESTORE-CF clinical trial
  • Cystic Fibrosis Foundation
  • Translate Bio team

22

October 2020

Thank you

Disclaimer

Translate Bio Inc. published this content on 21 October 2020 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 21 October 2020 14:59:02 UTC


