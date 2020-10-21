Translate Bio : 2020 NACFC Oral Presentation
10/21/2020 | 11:00am EDT
Delivering CFTR mRNA:
An Inhaled, Mutation-agnostic Approach to Treat CF
Richard Wooster, Ph.D.
Chief Scientific Officer
Translate Bio, Lexington, MA
Presenter Disclosure
Richard Wooster, Ph.D.
The following relationships exists related to this presentation:
Translate Bio, employee and shareholder
Outline
Overview of Cystic Fibrosis and the continuing unmet need
Discovering mRNA therapeutics
MRT5005: the first CFTR mRNA therapeutic being evaluated in individuals with cystic fibrosis
A Next-Generation CFTR mRNA
Scientific and Medical Advances have had a Significant Impact for Individuals with Cystic Fibrosis
6 months
29 years
47 years
Approx. Life Expectancy
Median Predicted Survival Age
Median Predicted Survival Age
Sources:
5 American Journal of Respiratory and Critical Care Medicine October 2020
2018 U.S. CFF Patient Registry
By Genotype ~10% of CF Patients Are Not Amenable to CFTR Modulators
6
Sources:
October 2020
2018 U.S. CFF Patient Registry; 2017 ECFS Patient Registry.
A Significant Number of CF Patients Gain Little to No Benefit from CFTR Modulators
Sources:
7 2018 U.S. CFF Patient Registry; 2017 ECFS Patient Registry. October 2020 1. N Engl J Med 2019; 381:1809-1819; Lancet. 2019 Nov 23;394(10212):1940-1948.
mRNA Therapeutics Have the Potential to Address the Unmet Need in Cystic Fibrosis
How is mRNA Therapy Different than Other Genetic Modalities?
mRNA can be Designed and Synthesized for Therapeutic Applications
Inhaled Lipid Nanoparticles Can Deliver mRNA to the Lungs
Low Resolution
Saline control
mRNA in LNP
WT CD-1 mice administered Firefly luciferase mRNA to the lungs
Radiance detection at 24 hours
Blue = low expression, red = high expression
Medium Resolution
Saline control
mRNA in LNP
TdTomato transgenic mice
Silent Tomato reporter flanked by lox sites
Cre recombinase mRNA administered by nebulization
Cryofluorescence Tomography at 48 hours
Red = low expression, white = high expression
High Resolution
mRNA in LNP
WT mice
mRNA for a therapeutic protein administered to the lungs
Protein detected by immunohistochemistry
Brown = protein expression
RESTORE-CF: MRT5005 Phase 1/2 Clinical Trial Design
12 Presented at NACFC 2019
October 2020
Marked Increases in ppFEV
1 Observed in the Single Ascending Dose Study of MRT5005, Primarily at Mid-Dose
In the 8-DayPost-Dosing Period:
Patients in the 16 mg dose demonstrated:
Mean maximum increase from baseline of 15.7%
Individual maximal ppFEV 1 increases of 11.1%, 13.6% and 22.2%
2 of the 3 had a stable CFTR modulator treatment regimen (Orkambi ® or Symdeko ®)
the third had genotype non-amenable to CFTR modulator treatments
Increases in ppFEV 1 were higher than expected based on known variability of ppFEV 1
Time course of ppFEV 1 improvements potentially support a CFTR-related mechanism
Data suggest MRT5005 can enable production of functional protein
13 Presented at NACFC 2019
October 2020
MRT5005 Generally Well-Tolerated at Low- and Mid-Dose Levels in The Single Ascending Dose Study
• No SAEs at any dose
• Most common AEs - cough, headache
• Generally well-tolerated at low- and mid-dose levels
• Primarily at high dose, patients experienced transient, mild-moderate febrile reactions
- Occurred ~4-10 hours post dosing
- Symptoms resolved within 24 hours
- All patients discharged from study center on Day 2 as planned
14 Presented at NACFC 2019
October 2020
Positive Interim Results: First-in-Human Phase 1/2 Clinical Trial of MRT5005 in Patients with CF
First mRNA therapeutic administered for a chronic disease and first to be administered via inhalation
Generally well-tolerated at low- and mid-dose levels; No serious adverse events reported at any dose level
Marked increases in ppFEV 1 after single MRT5005 dose, primarily at mid-dose level
Increases in ppFEV 1 observed in patient with mutations not amenable to CFTR modulators; increases also observed in patients on stable background of CFTR modulators
The Multiple Ascending Dose part of this Phase 1/2 study is ongoing
15 Presented at NACFC 2019
October 2020
A Next-Generation CFTR mRNA Medicine
Encouraging interim data from MRT5005
Combining knowledge and advances to design a NextGen CFTR mRNA o Learnings from MRT5005 o Advances in our platform o Understanding of CFTR biology
Target profile
Match or increase the potential clinical benefit from MRT5005 o Increase tolerability o Reduce administration time
Advanced mRNA Codon Optimization Boosts CFTR Activity
Increasing the amount of protein produced from each mRNA molecule has potential to:
Increase efficacy
Reduce dose
Multiple aspects of mRNA biology have been evaluated:
Codon redundancy
tRNA availability
Ribosomal pausing
Encouraging results
Increased protein expression per unit of mRNA
Increased functional measurements
Rational Protein Engineering of CFTR to Increase Chloride Flow
The opening of the CFTR channel is regulated by phosphorylation at multiple sites in the R domain
Substituting serine(S) and threonine(T) amino acids in the R domain for phosphomimetic aspartic acids(D) could lower the threshold for CFTR opening
The forskolin EC 50 for CFTR is proportional to the number of S/T to D substitutions
See Poster 515 for further details
Novel Lipids for Pulmonary Delivery Achieve >50 Fold Increase in Target Protein Expression
Potency - high levels of protein production
Tolerability - no/minimal side effects with clearance and metabolism aligned to dosing schedule
The screening cascade prioritized >100 novel lipids to evaluate in vivo
Firefly luciferase mRNA was administered by inhalation
Expression was assessed by whole body imaging
Multiple novel lipids have >50x increase in pulmonary protein expression
Next-Generation CFTR Protein is Expressed When Administered
In Vivo
Summary
There remains an unmet need for individuals with cystic fibrosis not amenable to CFTR modulators or who gain no or little benefit from these medicines
mRNA can be synthesized and packaged in LNPs for delivery to the lungs
Positive interim results from the Phase 1/2 study of MRT5005 are encouraging
We have advanced our mRNA platform and technology
A Next-Generation CFTR mRNA and LNP incorporates learnings from MRT5005 with our current technology and a detailed investigation of CFTR biology
Acknowledgements
Patients and investigators who participated in the RESTORE-CF clinical trial
Cystic Fibrosis Foundation
Translate Bio team
Disclaimer
Translate Bio Inc. published this content on 21 October 2020 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 21 October 2020 14:59:02 UTC
Please enable JavaScript in your browser's settings to use dynamic charts.