Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  Equities  >  Nasdaq  >  Translate Bio, Inc.    TBIO

TRANSLATE BIO, INC.

(TBIO)
  Report
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsAnalyst Reco.Other languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector newsMarketScreener Strategies

Translate Bio Reports Inducement Grants under Nasdaq Listing Rule 5635(c)(4)

03/23/2021 | 04:30pm EDT
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

LEXINGTON, Mass., March 23, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Translate Bio (Nasdaq: TBIO), a clinical-stage messenger RNA (mRNA) therapeutics company developing a new class of potentially transformative medicines to treat or prevent debilitating or life-threatening diseases, today reported that on March 22, 2021, the Company granted non-qualified stock options to purchase an aggregate of 300,000 shares of the Company’s common stock to its newly hired President, Dr. Rand Sutherland. This grant was made pursuant to the Company’s 2021 Inducement Stock Incentive Plan, was approved by the Company’s board of directors, and was made as a material inducement to Dr. Sutherland’s acceptance of employment with the Company in accordance with Nasdaq Listing Rule 5635(c)(4) as a component of his employment compensation.

The stock options have an exercise price of $16.37 per share, equal to the closing price of Translate Bio’s common stock on March 22, 2021. Each stock option has a ten year term and vests over four years, with 25% of the shares underlying the option vesting on March 22, 2022 and in thirty-six equal monthly installments thereafter as to the remaining shares. If Dr. Sutherland’s employment is terminated by the Company without cause or by him for good reason prior to March 22, 2022, 25% of the shares underlying the option will immediately vest and become exercisable. The vesting of the grant is subject to the Dr. Sutherland’s continued service with the Company through the applicable vesting date. The inducement grant is subject to the terms and conditions of an award agreement covering the grants and the Company’s 2021 Inducement Stock Incentive Plan.

About Translate Bio
Translate Bio is a clinical-stage mRNA therapeutics company developing a new class of potentially transformative medicines to treat diseases caused by protein or gene dysfunction, or to prevent infectious diseases by generating protective immunity. Translate Bio is primarily focused on applying its technology to treat pulmonary diseases with a lead pulmonary candidate being evaluated as an inhaled treatment for cystic fibrosis (CF) in a Phase 1/2 clinical trial. Additional pulmonary diseases are being evaluated in discovery-stage research programs that utilize a proprietary lung delivery platform. Translate Bio also believes its technology may apply broadly to a wide range of diseases, including diseases that affect the liver. Additionally, the platform may be applied to various classes of treatments, such as therapeutic antibodies or protein degradation. Translate Bio is also pursuing the development of mRNA vaccines for infectious diseases under a collaboration with Sanofi Pasteur. For more information about the Company, please visit www.translate.bio or on Twitter at @TranslateBio.

Investor RelationsMedia Relations
  
Teri DahlmanMaura Gavaghan
  
Tel.: +1 (617) 817-8655Tel: +1 (617) 233-1154
  
tdahlman@translate.biomgavaghan@translate.bio


Primary Logo


© GlobeNewswire 2021
All news about TRANSLATE BIO, INC.
04:34pTRANSLATE BIO, INC.  : Change in Directors or Principal Officers (form 8-K)
AQ
04:30pTranslate Bio Reports Inducement Grants under Nasdaq Listing Rule 5635(c)(4)
GL
08:53aTRANSLATE BIO  : SVB Leerink Downgrades Translate Bio to Market Perform From Out..
MT
06:29aPfizer to go solo on new vaccines using mRNA technology - WSJ
RE
03/22TRANSLATE BIO  : Names Rand Sutherland as President
MT
03/22Translate Bio Appoints Dr. Rand Sutherland as President
GL
03/18TRANSLATE BIO  : Treatment for Cystic Fibrosis Patients Finds no Improvement in ..
MT
03/18TRANSLATE BIO  : Jefferies Adjusts Translate Bio's Price Target to $25 from $28,..
MT
03/18TRANSLATE BIO  : Goldman Sachs Adjusts Translate Bio's Price Target to $26 from ..
MT
03/18TRANSLATE BIO  : Roth Capital Adjusts Translate Bio's Price Target to $28 from $..
MT
More news
Financials (USD)
Sales 2021 144 M - -
Net income 2021 -79,2 M - -
Net cash 2021 413 M - -
P/E ratio 2021 -26,4x
Yield 2021 -
Capitalization 1 231 M 1 231 M -
EV / Sales 2021 5,68x
EV / Sales 2022 2,32x
Nbr of Employees 122
Free-Float 89,3%
Chart TRANSLATE BIO, INC.
Duration : Period :
Translate Bio, Inc. Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends TRANSLATE BIO, INC.
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBearishNeutralNeutral
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus BUY
Number of Analysts 9
Average target price 24,63 $
Last Close Price 16,37 $
Spread / Highest target 71,0%
Spread / Average Target 50,4%
Spread / Lowest Target 22,2%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
NameTitle
Ronald C. Renaud President, CEO & Principal Financial Officer
Ann Barbier Chief Medical Officer
Richard Wooster Chief Scientific Officer
Frank DeRosa Chief Technology Officer
Paul Burgess Secretary, Chief Operating & Legal Officer
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
TRANSLATE BIO, INC.-11.18%1 898
GILEAD SCIENCES, INC.10.64%79 253
VERTEX PHARMACEUTICALS-7.41%57 100
REGENERON PHARMACEUTICALS-1.95%50 400
WUXI APPTEC CO., LTD.-8.47%48 204
BEIGENE, LTD.37.76%29 806
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
SOLUTIONS
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers The best of tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2021 Surperformance. All rights reserved. Stock quotes are provided by Factset, Morningstar and S&P Capital IQ