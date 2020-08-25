Translate Bio, Sanofi COVID-19 vaccine candidate produces immune response in animal studies

Aug 25 (Reuters) - Translate Bio Inc said on
Tuesday that an experimental coronavirus vaccine it developed
with French drugmaker Sanofi SA induced immune
response in non-human studies, with trials in humans expected to
start in November.
In a regulatory filing https://www.sec.gov/ix?doc=/Archives/edgar/data/1693415/000119312520229383/d904716d8k.htm,
the company cited Sanofi's presentation slides showing that
three doses of the vaccine candidate induced neutralizing
antibodies and T-cell responses in animal studies.
Translate, which signed a potential $2 billion vaccine
development deal with Sanofi last month, said their vaccine
candidate is set to be evaluated in an early- to mid-stage human
trial.
Other drugmakers racing to develop a safe and effective
vaccine for COVID-19 are further ahead in their testing, with
Moderna, Johnson and Johnson and Pfizer
starting their late-stage studies.
Translate's vaccine, like Moderna's, uses mRNA technology
which delivers proteins that produce immune response against the
disease directly to target cells.
Sanofi is developing another COVID-19 vaccine candidate with
British drugmaker GlaxoSmithKline Plc.
In July, the U.S. government said it is providing $2.1
billion to Sanofi and GSK for COVID-19 vaccines to cover 50
million people and to underwrite the drugmakers' testing and
manufacturing.
The vaccine candidate, developed by Sanofi in partnership
with GSK, is based on the recombinant protein technology used by
Sanofi to produce an influenza vaccine, and GSK's established
pandemic adjuvant technology.
(Reporting by Manojna Maddipatla and Mrinalika Roy in
Bengaluru; Editing by Maju Samuel)