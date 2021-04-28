Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. United States
  4. Nasdaq
  5. Translate Bio, Inc.
  6. News
  7. Summary
    TBIO

TRANSLATE BIO, INC.

(TBIO)
  Report
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsAnalyst Reco.Other languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector newsMarketScreener Strategies

Translate Bio to Present at the 7th Annual Truist Securities Life Sciences Summit

04/28/2021 | 07:30am EDT
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

LEXINGTON, Mass., April 28, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Translate Bio (Nasdaq: TBIO), a clinical-stage messenger RNA (mRNA) therapeutics company developing a new class of potentially transformative medicines to treat or prevent debilitating or life-threatening diseases, today announced that Ronald Renaud, chief executive officer, will participate in a fireside chat at the 7th Annual Truist Securities Life Sciences Summit on May 5, 2021 at 10:30 a.m. EST.

A live webcast of the session will be accessible through the “Events and Presentations” page of the Company's website at https://investors.translate.bio/investors/news-and-events. A replay of the webcasts will be archived on the Translate Bio’s website for 30 days following the presentation.

About Translate Bio
Translate Bio is a clinical-stage mRNA therapeutics company developing a new class of potentially transformative medicines to treat diseases caused by protein or gene dysfunction, or to prevent infectious diseases by generating protective immunity. Translate Bio is primarily focused on applying its technology to treat pulmonary diseases with a lead pulmonary candidate being evaluated as an inhaled treatment for cystic fibrosis (CF) in a Phase 1/2 clinical trial. Additional pulmonary diseases are being evaluated in discovery-stage research programs that utilize a proprietary lung delivery platform. Translate Bio also believes its technology may apply broadly to a wide range of diseases, including diseases that affect the liver. Additionally, the platform may be applied to various classes of treatments, such as therapeutic antibodies or protein degradation. Translate Bio is also pursuing the development of mRNA vaccines for infectious diseases under a collaboration with Sanofi Pasteur. For more information about the Company, please visit www.translate.bio or on Twitter at @TranslateBio.

Contacts for Translate Bio

InvestorMedia
Teri Dahlman  Maura Gavaghan
tdahlman@translate.biomgavaghan@translate.bio
617-817-8655617-233-1154


Primary Logo


© GlobeNewswire 2021
All news about TRANSLATE BIO, INC.
07:30aTranslate Bio to Present at the 7th Annual Truist Securities Life Sciences Su..
GL
02:08aEczema treatment and vaccines lift Sanofi first quarter results
RE
04/26France's Sanofi to help Moderna manufacture COVID-19 shots
RE
04/26Sanofi to Help Make Moderna Covid-19 Vaccine for U.S.
DJ
04/21TRANSLATE BIO  : Reports Inducement Grants under Nasdaq Listing Rule 5635(4)
AQ
04/20TRANSLATE BIO, INC.  : Change in Directors or Principal Officers (form 8-K)
AQ
04/20Translate Bio Reports Inducement Grants under Nasdaq Listing Rule 5635(c)(4)
GL
04/19TRANSLATE BIO  : Names CFO
MT
04/19Translate Bio Announces Publication of Preclinical Results of COVID-19 mRNA V..
GL
04/19Translate Bio Announces Key Leadership Additions and Promotions
GL
More news
Financials (USD)
Sales 2021 129 M - -
Net income 2021 -79,2 M - -
Net cash 2021 413 M - -
P/E ratio 2021 -21,9x
Yield 2021 -
Capitalization 1 629 M 1 629 M -
EV / Sales 2021 9,43x
EV / Sales 2022 6,91x
Nbr of Employees 122
Free-Float 89,3%
Chart TRANSLATE BIO, INC.
Duration : Period :
Translate Bio, Inc. Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends TRANSLATE BIO, INC.
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsNeutralNeutralNeutral
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 9
Average target price 24,25 $
Last Close Price 21,65 $
Spread / Highest target 29,3%
Spread / Average Target 12,0%
Spread / Lowest Target -16,9%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
NameTitle
Ronald C. Renaud Chief Executive Officer & Director
E. Rand Sutherland President
Brendan Smith Chief Financial Officer & Head-Corporate Strategy
Daniel S. Lynch Chairman
Ann Barbier Chief Medical Officer
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
TRANSLATE BIO, INC.17.47%1 629
GILEAD SCIENCES, INC.12.87%81 423
WUXI APPTEC CO., LTD.12.91%57 216
VERTEX PHARMACEUTICALS-8.81%55 784
REGENERON PHARMACEUTICALS3.74%50 920
BIONTECH SE112.02%41 745
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
SOLUTIONS
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers The best of tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2021 Surperformance. All rights reserved. Stock quotes are provided by Factset, Morningstar and S&P Capital IQ