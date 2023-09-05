UNITED STATES
TransMedics Group, Inc.
On July 28, 2023, TransMedics, Inc. (the "Buyer"), a Delaware corporation and wholly-owned subsidiary of TransMedics Group, Inc. (the "Company") acquired a fixed-wing aircraft from Lima Charlie Sierra, LLC for a purchase price of approximately $13.0 million (the "First Acquisition"), and on August 3, 2023, the Buyer acquired a fixed-wing aircraft from Wilson Construction Co. for a purchase price of approximately $12.2 million (the "Second Acquisition"), each as previously disclosed in the Company's Quarterly Report on Form 10-Qfor the fiscal quarter ended June 30, 2023. Subsequently, on September 1, 2023, the Buyer acquired a fixed-wing aircraft from Mountain Snow Management, LLC for a purchase price of approximately $12.6 million (the "Third Acquisition") and a fixed-wing aircraft from 1010 Aviation LLC for a purchase price of approximately $13.5 million (the "Fourth Acquisition" and, together with the First Acquisition, the Second Acquisition and the Third Acquisition, the "Acquisitions"). The Company intends to use each of the four aircraft it has acquired to date to transport donor organs as part of the services offered under the Company's National OCS Program, and for purposes of this Current Report on Form 8-Kthe Company considers the Acquisitions to be a series of related transactions with respect to the acquisition of a fleet of aircraft for use in the Company's National OCS Program.
|Date: September 5, 2023
