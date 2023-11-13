TransMedics : Acquisition/Asset Disposal - Form 8-K
November 13, 2023 at 05:17 pm EST
Item 1.01.
Entry into a Material Definitive Agreement.
On November 9, 2023, TransMedics Group, Inc. (the "Company") entered into a third amendment to the credit agreement (the "Third Amendment"), which amends that certain credit agreement, dated as of July 25, 2022 (as amended by the First Amendment to Credit Agreement, dated as of May 8, 2023, as further amended by the Second Amendment to Credit Agreement, dated as of June 23, 2023, the "Credit Agreement"), with Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce ("CIBC"), which, among other items, permits the Company to make acquisitions of equity or assets of another entity, subject to the conditions under the Third Amendment, without further consent of CIBC, for cash consideration in a maximum aggregate amount for all such acquisitions of $300.0 million. Additionally, pursuant to the Third Amendment, aircraft and related assets are designated as excluded assets under the Guarantee and Collateral Agreement.
The foregoing summary description of the Third Amendment is qualified in its entirety by reference to the complete text of the Third Amendment, a copy of which is included as Exhibit 10.1 to this Current Report on Form 8-Kand is incorporated herein by reference.
TransMedics Group, Inc. is a commercial-stage medical technology company. It is focused on developing organ transplant therapy for end-stage organ failure patients across multiple disease states. It has designed and developed an organ care system (OCS), a portable organ perfusion, optimization and monitoring system that utilizes its customized technology to replicate near-physiologic conditions for donor organs outside of the human body. It designed its OCS technology platform to perfuse donor organs with warm, oxygenated, nutrient-enriched blood, while maintaining the organs in a living, functioning state. It has developed OCS products, one each for lung, heart and liver transplantation. Its products include OCS Heart, OCS Lung and OCS Liver. Its OCS product consists of three components customized for each organ, which include the OCS Console, OCS Perfusion Set and OCS Solutions. The Company is also a provider of air logistics dedicated to organ transplantation in the United States.