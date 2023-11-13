Item 1.01. Entry into a Material Definitive Agreement.

On November 9, 2023, TransMedics Group, Inc. (the "Company") entered into a third amendment to the credit agreement (the "Third Amendment"), which amends that certain credit agreement, dated as of July 25, 2022 (as amended by the First Amendment to Credit Agreement, dated as of May 8, 2023, as further amended by the Second Amendment to Credit Agreement, dated as of June 23, 2023, the "Credit Agreement"), with Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce ("CIBC"), which, among other items, permits the Company to make acquisitions of equity or assets of another entity, subject to the conditions under the Third Amendment, without further consent of CIBC, for cash consideration in a maximum aggregate amount for all such acquisitions of $300.0 million. Additionally, pursuant to the Third Amendment, aircraft and related assets are designated as excluded assets under the Guarantee and Collateral Agreement.

The foregoing summary description of the Third Amendment is qualified in its entirety by reference to the complete text of the Third Amendment, a copy of which is included as Exhibit 10.1 to this Current Report on Form 8-Kand is incorporated herein by reference.