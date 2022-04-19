Log in
Log in
E-mail
Password

Show password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Become a member for free
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. United States
  4. Nasdaq
  5. TransMedics Group, Inc.
  6. News
  7. Summary
    TMDX   US89377M1099

TRANSMEDICS GROUP, INC.

(TMDX)
  Report
Delayed Nasdaq  -  04/19 04:00:01 pm EDT
22.63 USD   +0.67%
03/17Canaccord Genuity Adjusts Price Target on TransMedics Group to $39 From $38, Reiterates Buy Rating
MT
03/01TRANSMEDICS GROUP, INC. Management's Discussion and Analysis of Financial Condition and Results of Operations. (form 10-K)
AQ
03/01TransMedics to Present at the Oppenheimer's 32nd Annual Healthcare Conference
PR
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsAnalyst Reco.Other languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector news

TransMedics Announces the Presentation of New OCS™ Heart and OCS™ Lung Clinical Data at the International Society of Heart and Lung Transplantation 2022 Annual Meeting

04/19/2022 | 04:06pm EDT
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

ANDOVER, Mass., April 19, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- TransMedics Group, Inc. ("TransMedics") (Nasdaq: TMDX), a medical technology company that is transforming organ transplant therapy for patients with end-stage lung, heart, and liver failure, today announced that new clinical data from its OCS™ Heart and OCS™ Lung clinical trials will be presented at the upcoming International Society of Heart and Lung Transplantation (ISHLT) 2022 Annual Meeting taking place April 27-30, 2022 in Boston, MA. The Company will also host a symposium and display its OCS™ technology at booth #419 at the conference.

"We have several seminal clinical readouts for OCS Heart and Lung technologies at this year's ISHLT scientific meeting.  We are thrilled to unveil the full data and long-term results of our OCS DCD Heart trial results, the OCS Heart EXPAND trial two-year follow up data benchmarked against standard criteria hearts, and the OCS Lung EXPAND trial long-term outcome data at ISHLT 2022," said Waleed Hassanein, MD, President and Chief Executive Officer. "We are also looking forward to hosting our annual State-of-the Art Symposium featuring transplant leaders from all over the world presenting their experience with the OCS Lung and Heart technology platform."

Featured Presentations:


Title:                     

Long-term Results of the OCS Lung Expand International Trial Using Organ Care System Lung Perfusion System (OCS) in Extended-Criteria Donor (ECD) and Donation After Circulatory Death (DCD) Donor Lungs



Presenter:          

Gabriel Loor, MD., Surgical Director, Lung Transplant - Baylor St. Luke's Medical Center, Houston TX

Date/Time:        

Thursday, April 28th at 11:45 a.m. ET

Title:                    

Expanding Heart Transplants from Donors After Circulatory Death (DCD) – Results of the First Randomized Controlled Trial Using the Organ Care System (OCS™) Heart – (OCS DCD Heart Trial)



Presenter:          

Jacob Schroder, MD., Assistant Professor of Surgery – Duke University Medical Center, Durham, NC

Date/Time:        

Friday, April 29th at 8:30 a.m. ET

Title:                    

Increasing Utilization of Extended Criteria Donor After Brain Death (DBD) Hearts Seldomly Used for Transplantation in the U.S. Due to Limitation of Ischemic Cold Storage - 2-Year Results of the OCS Heart EXPAND Prospective Multi-Center Trial (OCS Heart EXPAND)



Presenter:          

Jacob Schroder, MD., Assistant Professor of Surgery – Duke University Medical Center, Durham, NC

Date/Time:        

Friday, April 29th at 9:00 a.m. ET



Symposium Information:
TransMedics will also host a symposium, titled "TransMedics Organ Care System (OCS™): State of the Art Heart and Lung Extracorporeal Perfusion & Assessment Symposium – The New Frontiers", on Thursday, April 28th at 12:15 p.m. at the Hynes Convention Center, Room 208.

About TransMedics Group, Inc.
TransMedics is the world's leader in portable extracorporeal warm perfusion and assessment of donor organs for transplantation. Headquartered in Andover, Massachusetts, the company was founded to address the unmet need for more and better organs for transplantation and has developed technologies to preserve organ quality, assess organ viability prior to transplant, and potentially increase the utilization of donor organs for the treatment of end-stage heart, lung, and liver failure.

Investor Contact:
Brian Johnston
332-895-3222
Investors@transmedics.com

Cision
View original content to download multimedia:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/transmedics-announces-the-presentation-of-new-ocs-heart-and-ocs-lung-clinical-data-at-the-international-society-of-heart-and-lung-transplantation-2022-annual-meeting-301528269.html

SOURCE TransMedics Group, Inc.


© PRNewswire 2022
All news about TRANSMEDICS GROUP, INC.
03/17Canaccord Genuity Adjusts Price Target on TransMedics Group to $39 From $38, Reiterates..
MT
03/01TRANSMEDICS GROUP, INC. Management's Discussion and Analysis of Financial Condition an..
AQ
03/01TransMedics to Present at the Oppenheimer's 32nd Annual Healthcare Conference
PR
02/25TransMedics Reports Inducement Grants Under NASDAQ Listing Rule 5635(c)(4)
PR
02/25JPMorgan Lowers Price Target for TransMedics Group to $12 From $20, Maintains Neutral R..
MT
02/25Morgan Stanley Adjusts TransMedics Group Price Target to $15 From $22, Maintains Equal ..
MT
02/23TRANSMEDICS : Q4 Earnings Snapshot
AQ
02/23TRANSMEDICS : Reports Fourth Quarter and Full Year 2021 Financial Results - Form 8-K
PU
02/23TRANSCRIPT : TransMedics Group, Inc., Q4 2021 Earnings Call, Feb 23, 2022
CI
02/23Earnings Flash (TMDX) TRANSMEDICS GROUP Reports Q4 Revenue $9.67M, vs. Street Est of $7..
MT
More news
Analyst Recommendations on TRANSMEDICS GROUP, INC.
More recommendations