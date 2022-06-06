Log in
    TMDX   US89377M1099

TRANSMEDICS GROUP, INC.

(TMDX)
  Report
Delayed Nasdaq  -  06/06 04:00:00 pm EDT
27.54 USD   -2.79%
TransMedics : Statement of Changes in Beneficial Ownership (Form 4)

06/06/2022 | 04:52pm EDT
Ownership Submission
FORM 4
Check this box if no longer subject to Section 16, Form 4 or Form 5 obligations may continue. See Instruction 1(b).
UNITED STATES SECURITIES AND EXCHANGE COMMISSION
Washington, D.C. 20549STATEMENT OF CHANGES IN BENEFICIAL OWNERSHIP OF SECURITIES Filed pursuant to Section 16(a) of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934 or Section 30(h) of the Investment Company Act of 1940
OMB APPROVAL
OMB Number:3235-0287Expires:January 31, 2005Estimated average burden hours per response...0.5
1. Name and Address of Reporting Person *
KANIA EDWIN M JR
2. Issuer Name and Ticker or Trading Symbol
TransMedics Group, Inc. [TMDX] 		5. Relationship of Reporting Person(s) to Issuer
(Check all applicable)
__X__ Director _____ 10% Owner
_____ Officer (give title below) _____ Other (specify below)
(Last) (First) (Middle)
C/O TRANSMEDICS GROUP, INC. , 200 MINUTEMAN ROAD
3. Date of Earliest Transaction (Month/Day/Year)
(Street)
ANDOVER MA 01810
4. If Amendment, Date Original Filed(Month/Day/Year)
 6. Individual or Join/Group Filing(Check Applicable Line)
_X_ Form filed by One Reporting Person
___ Form filed by More than One Reporting Person
(City) (State) (Zip)
Table I - Non-Derivative Securities Acquired, Disposed of, or Beneficially Owned
1.Title of Security 2. Transaction Date (Month/Day/Year) 2A. Deemed Execution Date, if any (Month/Day/Year) 3. Transaction Code 4. Securities Acquired (A) or Disposed of (D) 5. Amount of Securities Beneficially Owned Following Reported Transaction(s) 6. Ownership Form: Direct (D) or Indirect (I) 7. Nature of Indirect Beneficial Ownership
Code V Amount (A) or (D) Price
Table II - Derivative Securities Beneficially Owned (e.g., puts, calls, warrants, options, convertible securities)
(e.g., puts, calls, warrants, options, convertible securities)
1. Title of Derivate Security 2. Conversion or Exercise Price of Derivative Security 3. Transaction Date (Month/Day/Year) 3A. Deemed Execution Date, if any (Month/Day/Year) 4. Transaction Code 5. Number of Derivative Securities Acquired (A) or Disposed of (D) 6. Date Exercisable and Expiration Date 7. Title and Amount of Securities Underlying Derivative Security 8. Price of Derivative Security 9. Number of derivative Securities Beneficially Owned Following Reported Transaction(s) 10. Ownership Form of Derivative Security: Direct (D) or Indirect (I) 11. Nature of Indirect Beneficial Ownership
Code V (A) (D) Date Exercisable Expriation Date Title Amount or Number of Shares
Reporting Owners
Reporting Owner Name / Address Relationships
Director 10% Owner Officer Other
KANIA EDWIN M JR
C/O TRANSMEDICS GROUP, INC.
200 MINUTEMAN ROAD
ANDOVER, MA01810 		X

Signatures
By: /s/ Stephen Gordon, Attorney-in-Fact 2022-06-06
**Signature of Reporting Person Date
Explanation of Responses:
(*) If the form is filed by more than one reporting person, see Instruction 5(b)(v).
(**) Intentional misstatements or omissions of facts constitute Federal Criminal Violations. See 18 U.S.C. 1001 and 15 U.S.C. 78ff(a).
(1) The option vests in full on the earlier of the first anniversary of the date of grant, June 1, 2023, or the date of the following annual meeting of shareholders of the Company.
Note: File three copies of this Form, one of which must be manually signed. If space is insufficient, See Instruction 6 for procedure.Potential persons who are to respond to the collection of information contained in this form are not required to respond unless the form displays a currently valid OMB number.

Disclaimer

Transmedics Group Inc. published this content on 06 June 2022 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 06 June 2022 20:51:11 UTC.


© Publicnow 2022
06/03TransMedics Reports Inducement Grants Under NASDAQ Listing Rule 5635(c)(4)
PR
06/02TRANSMEDICS GROUP, INC. : Submission of Matters to a Vote of Security Holders (form 8-K)
AQ
05/27TRANSMEDICS : Investor Presentation - May 2022
PU
05/09INSIDER SELL : TransMedics Group
MT
05/05TRANSMEDICS GROUP, INC. Management's Discussion and Analysis of Financial Condition an..
AQ
05/04Top Midday Gainers
MT
05/04Morgan Stanley Adjusts TransMedics Group's Price Target to $25 from $15, Keeps Equalwei..
MT
Financials (USD)
Sales 2022 66,5 M - -
Net income 2022 -38,0 M - -
Net cash 2022 28,7 M - -
P/E ratio 2022 -21,0x
Yield 2022 -
Capitalization 793 M 793 M -
EV / Sales 2022 11,5x
EV / Sales 2023 7,17x
Nbr of Employees 148
Free-Float 94,9%
Technical analysis trends TRANSMEDICS GROUP, INC.
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBullishBullishNeutral
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus BUY
Number of Analysts 5
Last Close Price 28,33 $
Average target price 34,40 $
Spread / Average Target 21,4%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Waleed H. Hassanein President, Chief Executive Officer & Director
Stephen Gordon Chief Financial Officer
James R. Tobin Chairman
Phillip Camp Chief Medical Officer
John Sullivan Vice President-Quality & Engineering
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
TRANSMEDICS GROUP, INC.47.86%793
THERMO FISHER SCIENTIFIC-16.36%218 475
DANAHER CORPORATION-19.14%190 464
INTUITIVE SURGICAL, INC.-39.38%78 177
SIEMENS HEALTHINEERS AG-15.83%66 595
EDWARDS LIFESCIENCES CORPORATION-25.33%60 142