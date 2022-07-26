Log in
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. United States
  4. Nasdaq
  5. TransMedics Group, Inc.
  6. News
  7. Summary
    TMDX   US89377M1099

TRANSMEDICS GROUP, INC.

(TMDX)
  Report
2022-07-26
36.06 USD   +4.67%
07/26/2022 | 04:06pm EDT
ANDOVER, Mass., July 26, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- TransMedics Group, Inc. ("TransMedics") (Nasdaq: TMDX), a medical technology company that is transforming organ transplant therapy for patients with end-stage lung, heart, and liver failure, today announced that members of the management team will present at the upcoming Canaccord Genuity 42nd Annual Growth Conference at the InterContinental Boston Hotel. Management is scheduled to present on Wednesday, August 10, 2022, at 8:00 a.m. Eastern Standard Time.

Event: Canaccord Genuity 42nd Annual Growth Conference
Date: Wednesday, August 10, 2022
Time: 8:00 a.m. ET

A live and archived webcast of the fireside chat will be available on the "Investors" section of the TransMedics website at https://investors.transmedics.com/

About TransMedics Group, Inc.
TransMedics is the world's leader in portable extracorporeal warm perfusion and assessment of donor organs for transplantation. Headquartered in Andover, Massachusetts, the company was founded to address the unmet need for more and better organs for transplantation and has developed technologies to preserve organ quality, assess organ viability prior to transplant, and potentially increase the utilization of donor organs for the treatment of end-stage heart, lung, and liver failure.

Investor Contact:
Brian Johnston
631-807-1986
Investors@transmedics.com

Cision
View original content to download multimedia:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/transmedics-to-present-at-the-canaccord-genuity-42nd-annual-growth-conference-301593592.html

SOURCE TransMedics Group, Inc.


© PRNewswire 2022
