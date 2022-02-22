Log in
TransMedics to Present at the Cowen 42nd Annual Healthcare Conference

02/22/2022 | 04:06pm EST
ANDOVER, Mass., Feb. 22, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- TransMedics Group, Inc. ("TransMedics") (Nasdaq: TMDX), a medical technology company that is transforming organ transplant therapy for patients with end-stage lung, heart, and liver failure, announced today that members of the management team will present virtually at the upcoming Cowen 42nd Annual Healthcare Conference. Management is scheduled to present on Wednesday, March 9, 2022, at 9:50 a.m. Eastern Standard Time.

Event: Cowen 42nd Annual Healthcare Conference
Date: Wednesday, March 9, 2022
Time: 9:50 a.m. EST

A live and archived webcast of the presentation will be available on the "Investors" section of the TransMedics website at https://investors.transmedics.com/

About TransMedics Group, Inc.
TransMedics is the world's leader in portable extracorporeal warm perfusion and assessment of donor organs for transplantation. Headquartered in Andover, Massachusetts, the company was founded to address the unmet need for more and better organs for transplantation and has developed technologies to preserve organ quality, assess organ viability prior to transplant, and potentially increase the utilization of donor organs for the treatment of end-stage heart, lung, and liver failure.

Investor Contact:
Brian Johnston
332-895-3222
Investors@transmedics.com

Cision
View original content to download multimedia:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/transmedics-to-present-at-the-cowen-42nd-annual-healthcare-conference-301486137.html

SOURCE TransMedics Group, Inc.


© PRNewswire 2022
