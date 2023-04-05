Advanced search
2023-04-03
TRANSNATIONAL OF NIGERIA : NCCG COMPLIANCE REPORT

04/05/2023
FINANCIAL REPORTING COUNCIL OF NIGERIA

(Federal Ministry of Industry, Trade & Investment)

FRC/CG/001: TEMPLATE FOR REPORTING COMPLIANCE WITH THE NIGERIAN

CODE OF CORPORATE GOVERNANCE 2018

Section A: Introduction

Corporate Governance is a key driver of corporate accountability and business prosperity. The Nigerian Code of Corporate Governance, 2018 (NCCG 2018) seeks to institutionalize corporate governance best practices in Nigerian companies. It is also aimed at increasing entities' levels of transparency, trust and integrity, and create an environment for sustainable business operations.

The Code adopts a principle-based approach in specifying minimum standards of practice that companies should adopt. Where so required, companies are required to adopt the "Apply and Explain" approach in reporting on compliance with the Code. The 'Apply and Explain' approach assumes application of all principles and requires entities to explain how the principles are applied. This requires companies to demonstrate how the specific activities they have undertaken best achieve the outcomes intended by the corporate governance principles specified in the Code.

This will help to prevent a 'box ticking' exercise as companies deliberately consider how they have (or have not) achieved the intended outcomes. Although, the Code recommends practices to enable companies apply the principles, it recognises that these practices can be tailored to meet industry or company needs. The Code is thus scalable to suit the type, size and growth phase of each company while still achieving the outcomes envisaged by the principles.

This form seeks to assess the company's level of compliance with the principles in the NCCG 2018. Entities should explain how these principles have been applied, specify areas of deviation from the principles and give reasons for these deviations and any alternative practice(s) adopted.

Please read the instructions below carefully before completing this form:

  1. Every line item and indicator must be completed.
  2. Respond to each question with "Yes" where you have applied the principle, and "No"

where you are yet to apply the principle.

  1. An explanation on how you are applying the principle, or otherwise should be included as part of your response.
  2. Not Applicable (N/A) is not a valid response.

1

REPORT ON COMPLIANCE WITH THE NIGERIAN CODE OF CORPORATE GOVERNANCE 2018

Section B - General Information

S/No.

Items

Details

i.

Company Name

Transnational Corporation Plc

ii.

Date of Incorporation

November 16, 2004

iii.

RC Number

611238

iv.

License Number

Nil

v.

Company Physical Address

38 Glover Road, Ikoyi, Lagos

vi.

Company Website Address

www.transcorpgroup.com

vii.

Financial Year End

December 31st

viii.

Is the Company a part of a Group/Holding Company?

No.

Yes/No

If yes, please state the name of the Group/Holding Company

ix.

Name and Address of Company Secretary (Acting)

Funmi Olofintuyi

38, Glover Road,

Ikoyi

x.

Name and Address of External Auditor(s)

Deloitte & Touche

Civic Towers, Plot GA 1 Ozumba

Mbadiwe Avenue, Victoria Island,

Lagos.

xi.

Name and Address of Registrar(s)

Africa Prudential Plc, 220B Ikorodu

Road, Palmgrove, Lagos

xii.

Investor Relations Contact Person

Joseph Adegunwa

(E-mail and Phone No.)

joseph.adegunwa@transcorpgroup.co

m

Tel: +234 805 240 8150

xiii.

Name of the Governance Evaluation Consultant

Angela Aneke & Co Ltd

xiv.

Name of the Board Evaluation Consultant

Angela Aneke & Co Ltd

Section C - Details of Board of the Company and Attendance at Meetings

1. Board Details:

S/No.

Names of Board

Designation

Gender

Date First

Remark

Members

(Chairman, MD, INED, NED, ED)

Appointed/ Elected

1.

Tony O. Elumelu

Chairman

Male

April 2011

2.

Foluke Abdulrazaq

Vice Chairman (INED)

Female

June 2020

3.

Owen Omogiafo

President/Group CEO

Female

March 2020

4.

Emmanuel Nnorom

NED

Male

December 2013

2

REPORT ON COMPLIANCE WITH THE NIGERIAN CODE OF CORPORATE GOVERNANCE 2018

5.

Stanley Lawson

NED

Male

September 19, 2011

6.

Toyin Sanni

NED

Female

October 2018

7.

Victor Famuyibo

INED

Male

April 2021

8.

Ahmadu Sambo

INED

Male

April 2021

9.

Oliver Andrews

INED

Male

August 2021

3

REPORT ON COMPLIANCE WITH THE NIGERIAN CODE OF CORPORATE GOVERNANCE 2018

2. Attendance at Board and Committee Meetings:

S/No.

Names of Board Members

No. of Board

No. of

Membership

Designation

Number of Committee

Number of

Meetings

Board

of Board

(Member or

Meetings Held in the

Committee

Held in the

Meetings

Committees

Chairman)

Reporting Year

Meetings

Reporting

Attended

Attended in

Year

in the

the

Reporting

Reporting

Year

Year

1.

Tony O. Elumelu

4

4

Nil

Nil

Nil

Nil

2.

Foluke Abdulrazaq

4

4

Nil

Nil

Nil

Nil

3.

Owen Omogiafo

4

4

FIC*

Member

4

4

4.

Emmanuel Nnorom

4

4

FIC

Chairman

4

4

BAGC**

Member

4

4

5.

Stanley Lawson

4

4

BAGC

Chairman

4

4

6.

Toyin Sanni

4

3

FIC

Member

4

4

7.

Victor Famuyibo

4

4

BAGC

Member

4

4

8.

Ahmadu Sambo

4

4

FIC

Member

4

3

9.

Oliver Andrews

4

3

FIC

Member

4

3

NOTES:

*FIC means Finance and Investment Committee

**BAGC means Board Audit and Governance Committee

REPORT ON COMPLIANCE WITH THE NIGERIAN CODE OF CORPORATE GOVERNANCE 2018

Section D - Details of Senior Management of the Company

1.

Senior Management:

S/No.

Names

Position Held

Gender

1.

Owen Omogiafo

President /Group CEO

Female

2.

Joseph Adegunwa

Group Chief Financial Officer*

Male

3.

Funmi Olofintuyi

Group Company Secretary (Ag.)

Female

4.

Gabriel Nkanga

Director of Resources

Male

5.

Chinweugo Nwafor

Head, Internal Audit

Female

6.

Deshola Shittu

Head, Marketing and Corporate

Female

Communication

7.

Ilobekemen Idiake

Head Strategy and Business

Female

Transformation

NOTE:

*The Group Chief Financial Officer is also the Chief Risk Officer

REPORT ON COMPLIANCE WITH THE NIGERIAN CODE OF CORPORATE GOVERNANCE 2018

This is an excerpt of the original content. To continue reading it, access the original document here.

Disclaimer

Transnational Corporation of Nigeria plc published this content on 05 April 2023 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 05 April 2023 08:40:03 UTC.


© Publicnow 2023
