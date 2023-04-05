TRANSNATIONAL OF NIGERIA : NOTICE OF ANNUAL GENERAL MEETING (AGM)

NOTICE IS HEREBY GIVEN that the 17th Annual General Meeting ("AGM") of Transnational Corporation Plc ("the Company") is scheduled to hold on Wednesday, April 26, 2023, virtually via https://transcorpgroup.com/2022agm at 10.00 a.m. to transact the following businesses:

ORDINARY BUSINESS:

To lay before the members, the Audited Financial Statements of the Company for the year ended December 31, 2022, together with the Reports of the Directors, Auditors and Audit Committee thereon. To declare a dividend. To re-elect the following Directors retiring by rotation:

Mr. Emmanuel Nnorom. Mrs. Toyin Sanni; and Mr. Victor Famuyibo.

To authorise the Directors to fix the remuneration of the Auditors for the 2023 financial year. To disclose the remuneration of Managers of the Company. To elect members of the Statutory Audit Committee.

SPECIAL BUSINESS

To consider and if thought fit to pass the following as ordinary resolutions:

That the remuneration of the Non - Executive Directors be and is hereby fixed at the sum of N31,964,800.00 (Thirty One Million, Nine Hundred and Sixty Four Thousand, Eight Hundred Naira) per Director; and for the Chairman be N51,227,500 (Fifty One Million, Two Hundred and Twenty Seven Thousand, Five Hundred Naira only) per annum. Such payment to be effective from January 1, 2023. To consider and if thought fit to pass the following as ordinary resolutions:

That the Company be and is hereby authorised to invest in, acquire, or divest from any business and/or carry out as the

Directors may deem appropriate and in accordance with any relevant laws, any actions, including but not limited to restructuring, reorganization, reconstruction and such other business arrangement exercise or actions. That subject to regulatory approval (where necessary), the Directors, be and are hereby authorised to take all steps and do all acts that they deem necessary in furtherance of the above, including but not limited to executing and filing all such forms, papers or documents, as may be required with the appropriate authorities; appointing professional advisers and parties that they deem necessary, upon such terms and conditions that the Directors may deem appropriate.

Dated this 30th day of March 2023

BY ORDER OF THE BOARD

Mrs. Funmi Olofintuyi

Group Company Secretary (Ag.)

FRC/2022/004/PRO/NBA/002/316763

NOTES

1. PROXY

Any member of the Company entitled to attend and vote at this meeting is also entitled to appoint a proxy to attend and vote in his/her stead. A proxy need not be a member of the Company. For the appointment of the proxy to be valid, a proxy form must be completed and deposited either at the office of the Company's Registrar, Africa Prudential Plc, 220B Ikorodu Road, Palmgrove, Lagos, or via email at cfc@africaprudential.com not later than 48 hours before the time fixed for the meeting. A blank proxy form is attached to the Annual Report and may also be downloaded from the Company's website at www. transcorpgroup.com.

2. MEETING LINK

Further to the changes in the Business Facilitation (Miscellaneous Provisions) Act, which allows public companies to hold meetings electronically, this 17th AGM would be held virtually via https://transcorpgroup.com/2022agm.

3. LIVE STREAMING OF AGM

The AGM will be streamed live. The link for the AGM live streaming will be made available on the Company's website at www.transcorpgroup.com.

4. DIVIDEND

If the dividend recommended by the Directors is approved by the shareholders at the AGM, dividend will be paid by Thursday, April 27, 2023, to the shareholders whose names appear in the Company's Register of Members at the close of business on Tuesday, April 11, 2023.

5. CLOSURE OF REGISTER

The Register of Members of the Company will be closed from Wednesday, April 12, 2023, to Tuesday, April 18, 2023 (both dates inclusive) for the purpose of dividend payment and updating the register.

6. NOMINATION TO THE AUDIT COMMITTEE

In accordance with Section 404(6) of the Companies and Allied Matters Act 2020 (CAMA), any member may nominate a shareholder for election as a member of the Audit Committee by giving notice in writing of such nomination to the Company Secretary at least 21 days before the AGM. Such notice of nominations should be sent via email to info@transcorpgroup. com for the attention of the Company Secretary. CAMA further provides that members of the Audit Committee should be financially literate.

7. E-DIVIDEND REGISTRATION

Notice is hereby given to all shareholders to provide bank account details, for the purpose of receiving dividend payments electronically. A detachable application form for e-dividend is attached to the Annual Report to enable all shareholders furnish particulars of their accounts to the Registrar as soon as possible.

8. UNCLAIMED DIVIDEND PAYMENTS AND UNDEMATERIALISED SHARES

Shareholders are hereby informed that a number of shares and unclaimed dividends are still in the custody of the Registrars. Any shareholder affected by this notice is advised to contact the Company's Registrars, Africa Prudential Plc, 220B Ikorodu Road, Palmgrove, Lagos, or via email at cfc@africaprudential.com to lay claim.

9. PROFILES OF DIRECTORS FOR RE-ELECTION

The profiles of Mr. Emmanuel Nnorom, Mrs. Toyin Sanni and Mr. Victor Famuyibo who will be retiring by rotation and will be presented for re-election are amongst the profiles of Directors that are provided in the 2022 Annual Report and on the Company's website at www.transcorpgroup.com.

10. E- ANNUAL REPORT PUBLISHED ON THE WEBSITE

In order to improve delivery of our Annual Report, we have inserted a detachable form in the 2022 Annual Report and hereby request shareholders to complete the form by providing their contact and any other requested details and thereafter return same to the Registrars for further processing. Additionally, an electronic version of the 2022 Annual Report is available on the Company's website at www.transcorpgroup.com.

11. RIGHTS OF SHAREHOLDERS TO ASK QUESTIONS

Shareholders have a right to ask questions not only at the Meeting, but also in writing prior to the Meeting, and such written questions must be submitted to the Company on or before Thursday, April 20, 2023.