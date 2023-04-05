Advanced search
Log in
Log in
Or log in with
GoogleGoogle
Twitter Twitter
Facebook Facebook
Apple Apple     
Sign up
Email Registration
Or log in with
GoogleGoogle
Twitter Twitter
Facebook Facebook
Apple Apple     
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. Nigeria
  4. Nigerian Stock Exchange
  5. Transnational Corporation of Nigeria Plc
  6. News
  7. Summary
    TRANSCORP   NGTRANSCORP7

TRANSNATIONAL CORPORATION OF NIGERIA PLC

(TRANSCORP)
  Report
End-of-day quote Nigerian Stock Exchange  -  2023-04-03
1.400 NGN   +1.45%
04:41aTransnational Of Nigeria : Notice of annual general meeting (agm)
PU
04:41aTransnational Of Nigeria : Nccg compliance report
PU
03/31Transnational Of Nigeria : Corporation plc- corporation plc- corporate announcement
PU
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsFunds 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsOther languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector news

TRANSNATIONAL OF NIGERIA : NOTICE OF ANNUAL GENERAL MEETING (AGM)

04/05/2023 | 04:41am EDT
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

RC611238

NOTICE OF ANNUAL GENERAL MEETING OF TRANSNATIONAL CORPORATION PLC

NOTICE IS HEREBY GIVEN that the 17th Annual General Meeting ("AGM") of Transnational Corporation Plc ("the Company") is scheduled to hold on Wednesday, April 26, 2023, virtually via https://transcorpgroup.com/2022agm at 10.00 a.m. to transact the following businesses:

ORDINARY BUSINESS:

  1. To lay before the members, the Audited Financial Statements of the Company for the year ended December 31, 2022, together with the Reports of the Directors, Auditors and Audit Committee thereon.
  2. To declare a dividend.
  3. To re-elect the following Directors retiring by rotation:
  1. Mr. Emmanuel Nnorom.
  2. Mrs. Toyin Sanni; and
  3. Mr. Victor Famuyibo.
  1. To authorise the Directors to fix the remuneration of the Auditors for the 2023 financial year.
  2. To disclose the remuneration of Managers of the Company.
  3. To elect members of the Statutory Audit Committee.

SPECIAL BUSINESS

  1. To consider and if thought fit to pass the following as ordinary resolutions:
    That the remuneration of the Non - Executive Directors be and is hereby fixed at the sum of N31,964,800.00 (Thirty One Million, Nine Hundred and Sixty Four Thousand, Eight Hundred Naira) per Director; and for the Chairman be N51,227,500 (Fifty One Million, Two Hundred and Twenty Seven Thousand, Five Hundred Naira only) per annum. Such payment to be effective from January 1, 2023.
  2. To consider and if thought fit to pass the following as ordinary resolutions:
  1. That the Company be and is hereby authorised to invest in, acquire, or divest from any business and/or carry out as the
    Directors may deem appropriate and in accordance with any relevant laws, any actions, including but not limited to restructuring, reorganization, reconstruction and such other business arrangement exercise or actions.
  2. That subject to regulatory approval (where necessary), the Directors, be and are hereby authorised to take all steps and do all acts that they deem necessary in furtherance of the above, including but not limited to executing and filing all such forms, papers or documents, as may be required with the appropriate authorities; appointing professional advisers and parties that they deem necessary, upon such terms and conditions that the Directors may deem appropriate.

Dated this 30th day of March 2023

BY ORDER OF THE BOARD

Mrs. Funmi Olofintuyi

Group Company Secretary (Ag.)

FRC/2022/004/PRO/NBA/002/316763

NOTES

1. PROXY

Any member of the Company entitled to attend and vote at this meeting is also entitled to appoint a proxy to attend and vote in his/her stead. A proxy need not be a member of the Company. For the appointment of the proxy to be valid, a proxy form must be completed and deposited either at the office of the Company's Registrar, Africa Prudential Plc, 220B Ikorodu Road, Palmgrove, Lagos, or via email at cfc@africaprudential.com not later than 48 hours before the time fixed for the meeting. A blank proxy form is attached to the Annual Report and may also be downloaded from the Company's website at www. transcorpgroup.com.

2. MEETING LINK

Further to the changes in the Business Facilitation (Miscellaneous Provisions) Act, which allows public companies to hold meetings electronically, this 17th AGM would be held virtually via https://transcorpgroup.com/2022agm.

3. LIVE STREAMING OF AGM

The AGM will be streamed live. The link for the AGM live streaming will be made available on the Company's website at www.transcorpgroup.com.

4. DIVIDEND

If the dividend recommended by the Directors is approved by the shareholders at the AGM, dividend will be paid by Thursday, April 27, 2023, to the shareholders whose names appear in the Company's Register of Members at the close of business on Tuesday, April 11, 2023.

5. CLOSURE OF REGISTER

The Register of Members of the Company will be closed from Wednesday, April 12, 2023, to Tuesday, April 18, 2023 (both dates inclusive) for the purpose of dividend payment and updating the register.

6. NOMINATION TO THE AUDIT COMMITTEE

In accordance with Section 404(6) of the Companies and Allied Matters Act 2020 (CAMA), any member may nominate a shareholder for election as a member of the Audit Committee by giving notice in writing of such nomination to the Company Secretary at least 21 days before the AGM. Such notice of nominations should be sent via email to info@transcorpgroup. com for the attention of the Company Secretary. CAMA further provides that members of the Audit Committee should be financially literate.

7. E-DIVIDEND REGISTRATION

Notice is hereby given to all shareholders to provide bank account details, for the purpose of receiving dividend payments electronically. A detachable application form for e-dividend is attached to the Annual Report to enable all shareholders furnish particulars of their accounts to the Registrar as soon as possible.

8. UNCLAIMED DIVIDEND PAYMENTS AND UNDEMATERIALISED SHARES

Shareholders are hereby informed that a number of shares and unclaimed dividends are still in the custody of the Registrars. Any shareholder affected by this notice is advised to contact the Company's Registrars, Africa Prudential Plc, 220B Ikorodu Road, Palmgrove, Lagos, or via email at cfc@africaprudential.com to lay claim.

9. PROFILES OF DIRECTORS FOR RE-ELECTION

The profiles of Mr. Emmanuel Nnorom, Mrs. Toyin Sanni and Mr. Victor Famuyibo who will be retiring by rotation and will be presented for re-election are amongst the profiles of Directors that are provided in the 2022 Annual Report and on the Company's website at www.transcorpgroup.com.

10. E- ANNUAL REPORT PUBLISHED ON THE WEBSITE

In order to improve delivery of our Annual Report, we have inserted a detachable form in the 2022 Annual Report and hereby request shareholders to complete the form by providing their contact and any other requested details and thereafter return same to the Registrars for further processing. Additionally, an electronic version of the 2022 Annual Report is available on the Company's website at www.transcorpgroup.com.

11. RIGHTS OF SHAREHOLDERS TO ASK QUESTIONS

Shareholders have a right to ask questions not only at the Meeting, but also in writing prior to the Meeting, and such written questions must be submitted to the Company on or before Thursday, April 20, 2023.

PROXY FORM: SEVENTEENTH ANNUAL GENERAL MEETING OF TRANSNATIONAL CORPORATION PLC TO BE HELD ON WEDNESDAY, APRIL 26, 2023, VIRTUALLY VIA https://transcorpgroup.com/2022agm AT 10.00 A.M.

I/We ____________________________________________________________________________________________________________

being a member/members of TRANSNATIONAL CORPORATION PLC, hereby appoint:

_________________________________________________________________________________________________________________

or failing him, the Chairman of the meeting as my/our proxy to act and vote for me/us and on my/our behalf at the Seventeenth Annual General Meeting of the Company to be held virtually on Wednesday, April 26, 2023, via https://transcorpgroup. com/2022agm at 10.00 a.m.

A member (shareholder) who is unable to attend an Annual General Meeting is allowed by law to vote by proxy. This proxy form has been prepared to enable you exercise your right to vote, in case you cannot personally attend the meeting.

Please sign this proxy form and forward it, so as to reach the registered office of the Registrar, Africa Prudential Plc, 220B Ikorodu Road, Palmgrove, Lagos, or via email at cfc@africaprudential.com not later than 48 hours before the time fixed for the meeting. If executed by a Corporation, the Proxy Form must be under its common seal or under the hand of a duly authorised officer or attorney.

It is a requirement of the law under the Stamp Duties Act, Cap S8, Laws of the Federation of Nigeria, 2004 that any instrument of proxy to be used for the purpose of voting by any person entitled to vote at any meeting of shareholders must be stamped

by the Commissioner for Stamp Duties.

The nominated Proxy login details will be shared with the shareholder.

RESOLUTIONS

FOR

AGAINST

ABSTAIN

1,

To declare a dividend.

  1. To re-elect Mr. Emmanuel Nnorom, a Director retiring by rotation.
  2. To re-elect Mrs. Toyin Sanni, a Director retiring by rotation.
  3. To re-elect Mr. Victor Famuyibo, a Director retiring by rotation.
  1. To authorise the Directors to fix the remuneration of the Auditors for the 2023 financial year.
  2. To elect members of the Statutory Audit Committee.
    To consider and if thought fit, pass the following as ordinary resolutions:
    "That the remuneration of the Non - Executive Directors be and
  3. is hereby fixed at the sum of N31,964,800.00 (Thirty One Million, Nine Hundred and Sixty Four Thousand, Eight Hundred Naira) per Director; and for the Chairman be N51,227,500 (Fifty One Million,
    Two Hundred and Twenty Seven Thousand, Five Hundred Naira only) per annum. Such payment to be effective from January 1, 2023."

6 To consider and if thought fit, pass the following as ordinary resolutions:

6.1 "That the Company be and is hereby authorised to invest in, acquire, or divest from any business and/or carry out as the Directors may deem appropriate and in accordance with any relevant laws, any actions, including but not limited to restructuring, reorganization, reconstruction and such other business arrangement exercise or actions."

"That subject to regulatory approval (where necessary), the Directors, be and are hereby authorised to take all steps and do all acts that they deem necessary in furtherance of the above,

6.2 including but not limited to executing and filing all such forms, papers or documents, as may be required with the appropriate authorities; appointing professional advisers and parties that they deem necessary, upon such terms and conditions that the Directors may deem appropriate."

Please indicate with an "X" in the appropriate square how you wish your votes to be cast on the resolutions set out above. Unless otherwise instructed, the proxy will vote or abstain from voting at his/her discretion.

ADMISSION LINK

Please use the admission link provided to the shareholder to attend the Seventeenth Annual General Meeting of the Company to be held on Wednesday, April 26, 2023, virtually via https://transcorpgroup.com/2022agm at 10.00 a.m

Name of Shareholder

_______________________________________________________________________________

Address of Shareholder

_______________________________________________________________________________

Number of Shares Held

_______________________________________________________________________________

Signature

________________________________________________________________________________

Disclaimer

Transnational Corporation of Nigeria plc published this content on 05 April 2023 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 05 April 2023 08:40:04 UTC.


© Publicnow 2023
All news about TRANSNATIONAL CORPORATION OF NIGERIA PLC
04:41aTransnational Of Nigeria : Notice of annual general meeting (agm)
PU
04:41aTransnational Of Nigeria : Nccg compliance report
PU
03/31Transnational Of Nigeria : Corporation plc- corporation plc- corporate announcement
PU
03/29Transnational Of Nigeria : Corporation plc- quarter 5 - financial statement for 2022
PU
03/03Transnational Of Nigeria : Corporation plc- corporation plc q1 2023 board meeting
PU
02/27Transnational Of Nigeria : Outcome of board meeting
PU
02/17Transnational Of Nigeria : Corporation plc-q1, 2023 board meeting
PU
2022Transnational Of Nigeria : Corporation plc- quarter 3 - financial statement for 2022
PU
2022Transnational Of Nigeria : Corporation plc - notification of resignation of company secret..
PU
2022TRANSNATIONAL CORPORATION OF NIGERIA PLC : Slide sh..
CO
More news
Financials
Sales 2021 111 B 242 M 242 M
Net income 2021 13 964 M 30,3 M 30,3 M
Net Debt 2021 92 151 M 200 M 200 M
P/E ratio 2021 2,82x
Yield 2021 2,08%
Capitalization 56 907 M 124 M 124 M
EV / Sales 2020 2,02x
EV / Sales 2021 1,18x
Nbr of Employees 1 374
Free-Float 97,5%
Chart TRANSNATIONAL CORPORATION OF NIGERIA PLC
Duration : Period :
Transnational Corporation of Nigeria Plc Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Income Statement Evolution
Managers and Directors
Owen Omogiafo President, Chief Executive Officer & Director
Joseph Ayodele Adegunwa Group Chief Financial Officer
Anthony Onyemaechi Elumelu Chairman
Victor Famuyibo Independent Non-Executive Director
Mallam Ahmadu Hamman Sambo Independent Non-Executive Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
TRANSNATIONAL CORPORATION OF NIGERIA PLC23.89%124
NEXTERA ENERGY-7.70%153 355
IBERDROLA, S.A.4.53%78 842
SOUTHERN COMPANY-2.49%75 821
DUKE ENERGY CORPORATION-6.56%74 159
ENEL S.P.A.11.03%62 183
Secure and increase the performance of your investments with our team of experts at your side.
Securing my Investments
fermer