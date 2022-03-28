TRANSNATIONAL OF NIGERIA : NOTICES OF ANNUAL GENERAL MEETING (AGM)

NOTICE OF SIXTEENTH ANNUAL GENERAL MEETING OF TRANSNATIONAL CORPORATION OF NIGERIA PLC

NOTICE IS HEREBY GIVEN that the 16th Annual General Meeting ("AGM") of Transnational Corporation of Nigeria Plc ("the Company") is scheduled to hold on Thursday, April 21, 2022, at Transcorp Hilton Abuja, 1, Aguiyi Ironsi Street, Maitama, Abuja, F.C.T, at 10.00 a.m. to transact the following businesses:

PROXY FORM: SIXTEENTH ANNUAL GENERAL MEETING OF TRANSNATIONAL CORPORATION OF NIGERIA PLC TO BE HELD ON THURSDAY, APRIL 21, 2022, AT TRANSCORP HILTON ABUJA, 1, AGUIYI IRONSI STREET, MAITAMA, ABUJA, F.C.T, AT 10.00 A.M.

ORDINARY BUSINESS:

I/WEbeing a member/members of TRANSNATIONAL CORPORATION OF NIGERIA PLC, hereby appoint:

1. To lay before the members, the Audited Financial Statements of the Company for the year ended December 31, 2021, together with the Reports of the Directors, Auditors and Audit Committee thereon.

2. To declare a dividend.

3. To approve the appointments of the following persons, as Directors of the Company:

3.1 Mallam Ahmadu Sambo; or failing him, the Chairman of the meeting as my/our proxy to act and vote for me/us and on my/our behalf at the Sixteenth Annual General Meeting of the Company to be held on Thursday, April 21, 2022, at Transcorp Hilton Abuja, 1, Aguiyi Ironsi Street, Maitama, Abuja, F.C.T, at 10.00 a.m. and at any adjournment thereof.

3.2 Mr. Victor Famuyibo; and

3.3 Mr. Oliver Andrews. A member (shareholder) who is unable to attend an Annual General Meeting is allowed by law to vote by proxy. This proxy form has been prepared to enable you exercise your right to vote, in case you cannot personally attend the meeting.

4 To re-elect the following Directors retiring by rotation:

4.1 Mr. Tony O. Elumelu CON.

4.2 Mrs. Foluke Abdulrazaq; and

4.3 Dr. Stanley Lawson. Please sign this proxy form and forward it, so as to reach the registered office of the Registrar, Africa Prudential Plc, 220B Ikorodu Road, Palmgrove, Lagos, or via email atcfc@africaprudential.com not later than 48 hours before the time fixed for the meeting. If executed by a Corporation, the Proxy Form must be under its common seal or under the hand of a duly authorised officer or attorney.

5 To authorise the Directors to fix the remuneration of the Auditors for the 2022 financial year.

6 To disclose the remuneration of Managers of the Company.

7 To elect members of the Statutory Audit Committee.

It is a requirement of the law under the Stamp Duties Act, Cap S8, Laws of the Federation of Nigeria, 2004 that any instrument of proxy to be used for the purpose of voting by any person entitled to vote at any meeting of shareholders must be stamped by the Commissioner for Stamp Duties. However, in compliance with the CAC Guidelines for conduct of AGM by Proxy, the Company has made arrangement at its cost, for the stamping of the duly completed and signed proxy forms submitted to the Company's Registrars.

SPECIAL BUSINESS

The Proxy must produce the Admission Card below to gain entrance into the Meeting.

8.

To consider and if thought fit to pass the following as ordinary resolutions:

8.1 "That the Company be and is hereby authorised to invest in, acquire, or divest from any business and/or carry out as the Directors may deem appropriate and in accordance with any relevant laws, any actions, including but not limited to restructuring, reorganization, reconstruction and such other business arrangement exercise or actions." 8.2 "That subject to regulatory approval (where necessary), the Directors, be and are hereby authorised to take all steps and do all acts that they deem necessary in furtherance of the above, including but not limited to executing and filing all such forms, papers or documents, as may be required with the appropriate authorities; appointing professional advisers and parties that they deem necessary, upon such terms and conditions that the Directors may deem appropriate."

9. To consider and if thought fit, pass the following as special resolutions:

9.1 "That the name of the Company be changed from "Transnational Corporation of Nigeria Plc" to "Transnational Corporation Plc."

9.2 "That pursuant to Section 131 and other applicable provisions, if any, of the Companies and Allied Matters Act 2020 (CAMA) and Article 12 of the Company's Articles of Association, the authorised share capital of the Company be and is hereby reduced from N22,500,000,000 (Twenty Two Billion, Five Hundred Million naira) divided into 45,000,000,000,000 ordinary shares of 50k each to N20,323,995,146.50 (Twenty Billion, Three Hundred and Twenty Three Million, Nine Hundred and Ninety Five Thousand, One Hundred and Forty-Six Naira Fifty Kobo) divided into 40,647,990,293 ordinary shares of 50k each by cancelling 4,352,009,707 ordinary shares of 50k each, which have not been issued".

9.3 "That Clause 6 of the Memorandum of Association of the Company be and is hereby amended and substituted with the following: "The Share Capital of the Company is N20,323,995,146.50 (Twenty Billion, Three Hundred and Twenty-Three Million, Nine Hundred and Ninety-Five Thousand, One Hundred and Forty-Six Naira, Fifty Kobo) divided into 40,647,990,293 Ordinary shares of 50k each with power to divide the shares in the capital for the time being whether original or increased into several classes."

Dated this 28th day of March 2022.

BY ORDER OF THE BOARD

Mrs. Kofo Olokun-Olawoyin Group Company Secretary FRC/2021/004/00000023325

NOTES

1. COMPLIANCE WITH COVID-19 RELATED DIRECTIVES AND GUIDELINES

The Federal Government of Nigeria, State Governments, Health Authorities and Regulatory Agencies have issued a number of guidelines and directives aimed at curbing the spread of COVID-19 in Nigeria. Due to the restrictions on gathering and social distancing and the need to comply with these directives, the Corporate Affairs Commission has approved that the Annual General Meeting (AGM) should hold in accordance with the Corporate Affairs Commission Guidelines on Holding AGM of Public Companies by Proxy. The convening and conduct of the AGM shall be done in compliance with these directives and guidelines.

2. PROXY

Any member of the Company entitled to attend and vote at this meeting is also entitled to appoint a proxy to attend and vote in his/her stead. A proxy need not be a member of the Company. For the appointment of the proxy to be valid, a proxy form must be completed and deposited either at the office of the Company's Registrar, Africa Prudential Plc, 220B Ikorodu Road, Palmgrove, Lagos, or via email at cfc@africapruden-tial.com not later than 48 hours before the time fixed for the meeting. A blank proxy form is attached to the Annual Report and may also be downloaded from the Company's website atwww.transcorpnigeria.com.

3. ATTENDANCE BY PROXY

In line with CAC Guidelines, attendance of the AGM shall be by proxy only. Shareholders are required to appoint a proxy of their choice from the list of nominated proxies below:

Mr. Tony O. Elumelu, CON Mrs. Foluke Abdulrazaq Mrs. Owen Omogiafo

Mrs. Kofo Olokun-Olawoyin Mr. John Isesele

Mr. Matthew Esonanjor Ms. Judith Rapu

Mrs. Bisi Bakare Sir Sunny Nwosu Dr. Faruk Umar

4. STAMPING OF PROXY

The Company has made arrangement at its cost, for the stamping of the duly completed and signed proxy forms submitted to the Company's Registrars within the stipulated time.

5. LIVE STREAMING OF AGM

The AGM will be streamed live. This will enable shareholders and other stakeholders who will not be attending physically to follow the proceed-ings. The link for the AGM live streaming will be made available on the Company's website atwww.transcorpnigeria.com

6. DIVIDEND

If the dividend recommended by the Directors is approved by the shareholders at the AGM, dividend will be paid by Friday, April 22, 2022, to the shareholders whose names appear in the Company's Register of Members at the close of business on Friday, April 8, 2022.

7. CLOSURE OF REGISTER

The Register of Members of the Company will be closed from Monday, April 11, 2022, to Friday, April 15, 2022 (both dates inclusive) for the purpose of dividend payment and updating the register.

8. NOMINATION TO THE AUDIT COMMITTEE

In accordance with Section 404(6) of the Companies and Allied Matters Act 2020 (CAMA), any member may nominate a shareholder for election as a member of the Audit Committee by giving notice in writing of such nomination to the Company Secretary at least 21 days before the AGM. Such notice of nominations should be sent via email toinfo@transcorpnigeria.comfor the attention of the Company Secretary. CAMA further provides that members of the Audit Committee should be financially literate.

9. E-DIVIDEND REGISTRATION

Notice is hereby given to all shareholders to open bank accounts, stockbroking accounts and CSCS accounts for the purpose of receiving dividend payments electronically. A detachable application form for e-dividend is attached to the Annual Report to enable all shareholders furnish particulars of their accounts to the Registrar as soon as possible.

ADMISSION CARD

10. UNCLAIMED DIVIDEND WARRANTS AND SHARE CERTIFICATES

Please admit the Shareholder named on this Card or his duly appointed proxy to the Annual General Meeting of the Company to be held on Thursday, April 21, 2022, at Transcorp Hilton Abuja, 1, Aguiyi Ironsi Street, Maitama, Abuja, F.C.T at 10.00 a.m.

Shareholders are hereby informed that a number of share certificates and dividend warrants which were returned to the Registrars as unclaimed are still in the custody of the Registrars. Any shareholder affected by this notice is advised to contact the Company's Registrars, Africa Prudential Plc, 220B Ikorodu Road, Palmgrove, Lagos, or via email atcfc@africaprudential.comto lay claim.

This admission card must be produced by the Shareholder in order to gain entrance into the Annual General Meeting.

11. PROFILES OF DIRECTORS FOR RE-ELECTION

The profiles of Mr. Tony Elumelu, CON, Mrs. Foluke Abdulrazaq and Dr. Stanley Lawson who will be retiring by rotation and will be presented for re-election are amongst the profiles of Directors that are provided in the 2021 Annual Report and on the Company's website atwww.transcorpni-geria.com.

12. E- ANNUAL REPORT PUBLISHED ON THE WEBSITE

In order to improve delivery of our Annual Report, we have inserted a detachable form in the 2021 Annual Report and hereby request sharehold-ers to complete the form by providing their contact and any other requested details and thereafter return same to the Registrars for further processing. Additionally, an electronic version of the 2021 Annual Report is available on the Company's website atwww.transcorpnigeria.com.

13. RIGHTS OF SHAREHOLDERS TO ASK QUESTIONS

Shareholders have a right to ask questions not only at the Meeting, but also in writing prior to the Meeting, and such written questions must be submitted to the Company on or before Friday, April 15, 2022.