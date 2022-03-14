TRANSNATIONAL OF NIGERIA : NOTICES OF BOARD MEETING (BM) - NOTICE

Lagos Nigeria, March 10, 2022

NOTICE OF BOARD MEETING AND CLOSED PERIOD - TRANSNATIONAL CORPORATION OF NIGERIA PLC

The Board of Directors of Transnational Corporation of Nigeria Plc ("the Company") has scheduled its 87th Board meeting to hold on Monday, March 14, 2022, to consider, among other things, the 2021 Audited Financial Statement and recommendation of dividend for the financial year 2021.

We had notified all Insiders of the Company about the Closed Period, which commenced on January 1, 2022, following the amendment to

Chapter 17 of the Nigerian Exchange Limited's Listing Rules. The closed period shall remain until twenty-four (24) hours after the 2021 Audited Financial Statements is released to the public.

Investors' Relations Statements:

The Company has a dedicated investors' page on its website. The link to the investors' relations portal is below: https://www.transcorpnigeria.com/investor-relations/ The contact details of the Investors' Relations officer are below: Florence Nasamu,

Finance Manager

38, Glover Road, Ikoyi, Lagos - Nigeria

P: +234 814 565 2652

florence.nasamu@transcorpnigeria.com For: Transnational Corporation of Nigeria Plc

Kofo Olokun-Olawoyin

Transnational Corporation of Nigeria Plc

38, Glover Road, Ikoyi Lagos. Tel: +234 - (0) 906 290 9317

Directors: Mr. Tony Elumelu (Chairman), Mrs Foluke Abdulrazak (Vice Chairman), Mrs. Owen Omogiafo (President/GCEO), Mr. Emmanuel Nnorom (Director), Dr. Stanley Lawson (Director),

Mrs Toyin Sanni (Director), Mallam Ahmadu Sambo (Independent Director), Mr. Victor Famuyibo (Independent Director) Mr. Oliver Andrews (Independent Director)

www.transcorpnigeria.com