  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. Nigeria
  4. Nigerian Stock Exchange
  5. Transnational Corporation of Nigeria Plc
  6. News
  7. Summary
    TRANSCORP   NGTRANSCORP7

TRANSNATIONAL CORPORATION OF NIGERIA PLC

(TRANSCORP)
  Report
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsOther languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector news

TRANSNATIONAL OF NIGERIA : NOTICES OF BOARD MEETING (BM) - NOTICE

03/14/2022 | 04:14am EDT
Lagos Nigeria, March 10, 2022

NOTICE OF BOARD MEETING AND CLOSED PERIOD - TRANSNATIONAL CORPORATION OF NIGERIA PLC

The Board of Directors of Transnational Corporation of Nigeria Plc ("the Company") has scheduled its 87th Board meeting to hold on Monday, March 14, 2022, to consider, among other things, the 2021 Audited Financial Statement and recommendation of dividend for the financial year 2021.

We had notified all Insiders of the Company about the Closed Period, which commenced on January 1, 2022, following the amendment to

Chapter 17 of the Nigerian Exchange Limited's Listing Rules. The closed period shall remain until twenty-four (24) hours after the 2021 Audited Financial Statements is released to the public.

Investors' Relations Statements:

  1. The Company has a dedicated investors' page on its website.
  2. The link to the investors' relations portal is below: https://www.transcorpnigeria.com/investor-relations/
  3. The contact details of the Investors' Relations officer are below: Florence Nasamu,
    Finance Manager
    38, Glover Road, Ikoyi, Lagos - Nigeria

P: +234 814 565 2652

  1. florence.nasamu@transcorpnigeria.com For: Transnational Corporation of Nigeria Plc

Kofo Olokun-Olawoyin

Transnational Corporation of Nigeria Plc

38, Glover Road, Ikoyi Lagos. Tel: +234 - (0) 906 290 9317

Directors: Mr. Tony Elumelu (Chairman), Mrs Foluke Abdulrazak (Vice Chairman), Mrs. Owen Omogiafo (President/GCEO), Mr. Emmanuel Nnorom (Director), Dr. Stanley Lawson (Director),

Mrs Toyin Sanni (Director), Mallam Ahmadu Sambo (Independent Director), Mr. Victor Famuyibo (Independent Director) Mr. Oliver Andrews (Independent Director)

www.transcorpnigeria.com

Disclaimer

Transnational Corporation of Nigeria plc published this content on 14 March 2022 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 14 March 2022 08:13:02 UTC.


© Publicnow 2022
Financials
Sales 2021 119 B 286 M 286 M
Net income 2021 16 874 M 40,6 M 40,6 M
Net Debt 2021 144 B 346 M 346 M
P/E ratio 2021 2,84x
Yield 2021 2,82%
Capitalization 44 713 M 108 M 108 M
EV / Sales 2021 1,59x
EV / Sales 2022 1,48x
Nbr of Employees 958
Free-Float 97,6%
Chart TRANSNATIONAL CORPORATION OF NIGERIA PLC
Duration : Period :
Transnational Corporation of Nigeria Plc Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 2
Last Close Price 1,10 NGN
Average target price 1,15 NGN
Spread / Average Target 4,09%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Owen Omogiafo President, Chief Executive Officer & Director
Joseph Ayodele Adegunwa Group Chief Financial Officer
Anthony Onyemaechi Elumelu Chairman
Victor Famuyibo Independent Non-Executive Director
Mallam Ahmadu Hamman Sambo Independent Non-Executive Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
TRANSNATIONAL CORPORATION OF NIGERIA PLC14.58%108
NEXTERA ENERGY-15.06%155 646
DUKE ENERGY CORPORATION1.18%81 660
SOUTHERN COMPANY0.16%72 827
IBERDROLA, S.A.-5.63%68 339
DOMINION ENERGY, INC.4.71%66 669