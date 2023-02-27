TRANSNATIONAL OF NIGERIA : OUTCOME OF BOARD MEETING

RC: 611238

Lagos, Nigeria

February 24, 2023

RESOLUTIONS OF THE BOARD OF DIRECTORS OF TRANSNATIONAL CORPORATION PLC AT THE BOARD MEETING HELD ON FRIDAY, FEBRUARY 24, 2023, AT NO. 38

GLOVER ROAD, IKOYI LAGOS, VIA ZOOM.

At the Board Meeting of Transnational Corporation Plc (the Company) held on

of the Company passed the following resolutions among others:

The Audited Financial Statements for the year ended December 31, 2022 (2022 AFS), was approved. The Proposal for Declaration of Final Dividend for the 2022 Financial Year was approved.

The 2022 AFS will be filed with the NGX on or before the 1st of March 2023

end of its financial year end.

Accordingly, the Closed Period for trading the securities of the company which commenced on 1 January 2023 will remain in force until twenty-four

hours after the filing of the Financial Statements. For : TRANSNATIONAL CORPORATION PLC

Company Secretary (Ag.)

Transnational Corporation Plc

38, Glover Road, Ikoyi Lagos. Tel: +234 - (0) 906 290 9317

Directors: Tony O. Elumelu, CFR (Chairman), Dr. Foluke Abdulrazaq (Vice Chairman/Ind. Director), Owen Omogiafo (President/GCEO), Emmanuel N. Nnorom (Director), Dr. Stanley Lawson (Director), Toyin Sanni (Director), Ahmadu Sambo (Ind. Director), Victor Famuyibo (Ind. Director) OliverAndrews(Ind. Director)

www.transcorpgroup.com