  Homepage
  Equities
  Nigeria
  Nigerian Stock Exchange
  Transnational Corporation of Nigeria Plc
  News
  7. Summary
    TRANSCORP   NGTRANSCORP7

TRANSNATIONAL CORPORATION OF NIGERIA PLC

(TRANSCORP)
  Report
End-of-day quote Nigerian Stock Exchange  -  2023-02-23
1.300 NGN   +4.00%
03:41aTransnational Of Nigeria : Outcome of board meeting
PU
02/17Transnational Of Nigeria : Corporation plc-q1, 2023 board meeting
PU
2022Transnational Of Nigeria : Corporation plc- quarter 3 - financial statement for 2022
PU
TRANSNATIONAL OF NIGERIA : OUTCOME OF BOARD MEETING

02/27/2023 | 03:41am EST
RC: 611238

Lagos, Nigeria

February 24, 2023

RESOLUTIONS OF THE BOARD OF DIRECTORS OF TRANSNATIONAL CORPORATION PLC AT THE BOARD MEETING HELD ON FRIDAY, FEBRUARY 24, 2023, AT NO. 38

GLOVER ROAD, IKOYI LAGOS, VIA ZOOM.

At the Board Meeting of Transnational Corporation Plc (the Company) held on

of the Company passed the following resolutions among others:

  1. The Audited Financial Statements for the year ended December 31, 2022 (2022 AFS), was approved.
  2. The Proposal for Declaration of Final Dividend for the 2022 Financial Year was approved.

The 2022 AFS will be filed with the NGX on or before the 1st of March 2023

end of its financial year end.

Accordingly, the Closed Period for trading the securities of the company which commenced on 1 January 2023 will remain in force until twenty-four

  1. hours after the filing of the Financial Statements. For: TRANSNATIONAL CORPORATION PLC

Company Secretary (Ag.)

Transnational Corporation Plc

Transnational Corporation Plc

38, Glover Road, Ikoyi Lagos. Tel: +234 - (0) 906 290 9317

Directors: Tony O. Elumelu, CFR (Chairman), Dr. Foluke Abdulrazaq (Vice Chairman/Ind. Director), Owen Omogiafo (President/GCEO), Emmanuel N. Nnorom (Director), Dr. Stanley Lawson (Director), Toyin Sanni (Director), Ahmadu Sambo (Ind. Director), Victor Famuyibo (Ind. Director) OliverAndrews(Ind. Director)

www.transcorpgroup.com

Disclaimer

Transnational Corporation of Nigeria plc published this content on 27 February 2023 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 27 February 2023 08:40:09 UTC.


© Publicnow 2023
