TRANSNATIONAL OF NIGERIA : QUARTER 1 - FINANCIAL STATEMENT FOR 2022

Transnational Corporation of Nigeria Plc Unaudited Condensed Consolidated Financial Statements

For the Period Ended 31 March 2022

Transnational Corporation of Nigeria Plc

Statement of Profit or Loss and Other Comprehensive Income For the Period Ended 31 March 2022

Operating profit

10,017,138

6,916,810

2,247,039

709,181

Finance cost - Net

Foreign exchange gain/ (loss) on financing activities

24 25

(3,787,786)

(3,691,736)

(892,092)

(891,819)

(503,589)

(727,547)

-

-

Profit/(loss) before taxation Taxation

5,725,763 (690,436)

2,497,527 (456,354)

1,354,947 (182,638)

16

(233,837) (82,927)

Profit/(loss) for the period

5,035,327

2,041,173

1,121,110

-265,565

Profit/(loss) attributable to: Owners of the parent

Non controlling interest Other comprehensive income/(loss)

2,099,681 2,935,646

729,489 1,311,684

1,121,110 -(265,565)

-

Items that will not be reclassified to profit or loss: Net (loss)/gain on equity instruments designated at fair value through OCI 22

119,714

(771,837)

119,714

(771,837)

Total comprehensive income for the period

5,155,041

1,269,336

1,240,824 -1,037,402

Attributable to: Owners of the parent Non controlling interest

2,219,395 2,935,646

(42,348) 1,311,684

1,240,824 -1,037,402

-

-Basic EPS (kobo)

Diluted EPS (kobo)

26 26

5.17 5.17

1.79 1.79

2.76 (0.65)

2.76 (0.65)The results shown above relate to continuing operations. There are no incomes or expenses from discontinued operations.

The notes on pages 7 to 19 are an integral part of these financial statements.

Transnational Corporation of Nigeria Plc Statement of Financial Position

As at 31 March 2022

Group

Company

Note Assets Non-current assets Property, plant and equipment 5 Intangible assets 6 Investment property 7 Investment in subsidiaries 8 Debt and equity securities 13 Deferred tax 9 FDoerptohseitPfeorrioindvEenstdmeden3t0 September 2021 Prepayments and other assets 12 Current assets Inventories 10 Trade and other receivables 11 Prepayments and other assets 12 Cash and cash equivalents 14 Total assets Liabilities Current liabilities Trade and other payables 15 Tax Payable 16 Contract Liabilities Lease Liability Deferred income Borrowings (short term) 17 Non-current liabilities Borrowings (long term) 17 Deposit for shares Contract Liabilities Deferred income Deferred tax 9 Total liabilities Equity Ordinary share capital 27 Share premium 27 Other reserves Retained earnings

31 March 31 December 31 March 31 December 2022 2021 2022 2021 N'000 N'000 N'000 N'000 278,093,261 278,105,141 64,640 51,151 41,041,461 41,199,858 5,350,152 5,364,341 2,194,000 2,194,000 2,194,000 2,194,000 - - 42,395,763 42,395,763 5,533,237 5,411,024 4,007,675 3,887,961 132,556 792,202 - - - 0 85,571 38,403 85,571 38,403 327,080,086 327,740,628 54,097,802 53,931,619 6,199,769 4,463,680 - - 69,268,307 67,981,453 35,294,439 35,246,098 2,233,826 1,582,608 104,587 33,921 12,834,096 14,231,648 639,022 493,255 90,535,998 88,259,389 36,038,048 35,773,274 417,616,084 416,000,017 90,135,850 89,704,893 133,515,025 135,077,249 8,819,562 9,913,480 3,864,619 3,645,712 291,582 288,087 152,820 152,820 - - 300,000 297,123 300,000 297,123 450,659 450,659 - - 54,295,914 55,387,033 22,653,734 23,842,510 192,579,037 195,010,596 32,064,878 34,341,200 50,766,229 50,698,711 15,125,734 13,659,279 12,935,000 12,935,000 - - 2,335,686 2,333,370 1,894,756 2,005,878 6,064,535 6,724,181 - - 73,996,206 74,697,140 15,125,734 13,659,279 266,575,243 269,707,736 47,190,612 48,000,479 20,323,996 20,323,996 20,323,996 20,323,996 6,249,871 6,249,871 6,249,871 6,249,871 26,571,700 26,451,987 1,925,783 1,806,069 49,295,339 47,602,138 14,445,588 13,324,478 Equity attributable to owners of the parent 102,440,906 100,627,992 42,945,238 41,704,414 Non controlling interest 48,599,935 45,664,289 - - Total equity 151,040,841 146,292,281 42,945,238 41,704,414 Net equity and liabilities 417,616,084 416,000,017 90,135,850 89,704,893

The notes on pages 7 to 19 are an integral part of these financial statements.

The Unaudited financial statements on pages 1 to 19 were approved and authorised for issue by the Board of Directors on 27 April 2022 and were signed on its behalf by

Group Chief Finance Officer FRC/2019/ICAN/00000019103

Joseph Adegunwa

Owen Omogiafo President/Chief Executive Officer FRC/2019/IODN/00000019827

Emmanuel Nnorom

Director

FRC/2014/ICAN/00000007402

Transnational Corporation of Nigeria Plc Statement of Changes in Equity

For the Period Ended 31 March 2022

Group

Attributable to owners of the parentShare capital N'000

TotalShare premiumOther reservesRetained earnings

Attributable to Owners of the parents

Non Controlling interest

Total equity

N'000

N'000

N'000

N'000

N'000

N'000

As at 1 January 2021

Profit for the year

Adjustment on wound up subsidiary Dividend paid

Bonus issue Right Issue

Other comprehensive income

20,323,996

6,249,871

1,982,031

38,283,220

- - - - -- - - - -

- - - (771,837)

729,489 -- -

Balance at 31 March 2021

66,839,118

47,570,265 114,409,383

729,489 - - - - -771,837 -

1,311,684 2,041,173 0 - -

- -- (771,837)

20,323,996

6,249,871

1,210,194

39,012,709

66,796,770

48,881,949 115,678,719

Profit for the period Dividend paid

As at 1 January 2022

Other comprehensive income

20,323,996 - - -6,249,871 - - -

26,451,986

-

47,602,138 2,099,681 (406,480)

100,627,991 2,099,681 (406,480)

45,664,289 146,292,280 2,935,646 5,035,327

-

- -(406,480)

119,714

-

119,714

119,714

Balance at 31 March 2022

20,323,996

6,249,871

26,571,700

49,295,339

102,440,906

48,599,935

151,040,841

Transnational Corporation of Nigeria Plc Statement of Changes in Equity

For the Period Ended 31 March 2022