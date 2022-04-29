TRANSNATIONAL OF NIGERIA : QUARTER 1 - FINANCIAL STATEMENT FOR 2022
Transnational Corporation of Nigeria Plc Unaudited Condensed Consolidated Financial Statements
For the Period Ended 31 March 2022
Transnational Corporation of Nigeria Plc
Statement of Profit or Loss and Other Comprehensive Income For the Period Ended 31 March 2022
10,017,138
6,916,810
2,247,039
709,181
Finance cost - Net
Foreign exchange gain/ (loss) on financing activities
24 25
(3,787,786)
(3,691,736)
(892,092)
(891,819)
(503,589)
(727,547)
-
-
Profit/(loss) before taxation Taxation
5,725,763 (690,436)
2,497,527 (456,354)
1,354,947 (182,638)
16
(233,837) (82,927)
Profit/(loss) for the period
5,035,327
2,041,173
1,121,110
-265,565
Profit/(loss) attributable to: Owners of the parent
Non controlling interest Other comprehensive income/(loss)
2,099,681 2,935,646
729,489 1,311,684
1,121,110 - (265,565)
-
Items that will not be reclassified to profit or loss: Net (loss)/gain on equity instruments designated at fair value through OCI 22
119,714
(771,837)
119,714
(771,837)
Total comprehensive income for the period
5,155,041
1,269,336
1,240,824 -1,037,402
Attributable to: Owners of the parent Non controlling interest
2,219,395 2,935,646
(42,348) 1,311,684
1,240,824 -1,037,402
-
- Basic EPS (kobo)
Diluted EPS (kobo)
26 26
5.17 5.17
1.79 1.79
2.76 (0.65)
2.76 (0.65) The results shown above relate to continuing operations. There are no incomes or expenses from discontinued operations.
The notes on pages 7 to 19 are an integral part of these financial statements.
1
Transnational Corporation of Nigeria Plc Statement of Financial Position
As at 31 March 2022
Group
Company
Note
Assets
Non-current assets
Property, plant and equipment
5
Intangible assets
6
Investment property
7
Investment in subsidiaries
8
Debt and equity securities
13
Deferred tax
9
FDoerptohseitPfeorrioindvEenstdmeden3t0 September 2021
Prepayments and other assets
12
Current assets
Inventories
10
Trade and other receivables
11
Prepayments and other assets
12
Cash and cash equivalents
14
Total assets
Liabilities
Current liabilities
Trade and other payables
15
Tax Payable
16
Contract Liabilities
Lease Liability
Deferred income
Borrowings (short term)
17
Non-current liabilities
Borrowings (long term)
17
Deposit for shares
Contract Liabilities
Deferred income
Deferred tax
9
Total liabilities
Equity
Ordinary share capital
27
Share premium
27
Other reserves
Retained earnings
31 March
31 December
31 March
31 December
2022
2021
2022
2021
N'000
N'000
N'000
N'000
278,093,261
278,105,141
64,640
51,151
41,041,461
41,199,858
5,350,152
5,364,341
2,194,000
2,194,000
2,194,000
2,194,000
-
-
42,395,763
42,395,763
5,533,237
5,411,024
4,007,675
3,887,961
132,556
792,202
-
-
-
0
85,571
38,403
85,571
38,403
327,080,086
327,740,628
54,097,802
53,931,619
6,199,769
4,463,680
-
-
69,268,307
67,981,453
35,294,439
35,246,098
2,233,826
1,582,608
104,587
33,921
12,834,096
14,231,648
639,022
493,255
90,535,998
88,259,389
36,038,048
35,773,274
417,616,084
416,000,017
90,135,850
89,704,893
133,515,025
135,077,249
8,819,562
9,913,480
3,864,619
3,645,712
291,582
288,087
152,820
152,820
-
-
300,000
297,123
300,000
297,123
450,659
450,659
-
-
54,295,914
55,387,033
22,653,734
23,842,510
192,579,037
195,010,596
32,064,878
34,341,200
50,766,229
50,698,711
15,125,734
13,659,279
12,935,000
12,935,000
-
-
2,335,686
2,333,370
1,894,756
2,005,878
6,064,535
6,724,181
-
-
73,996,206
74,697,140
15,125,734
13,659,279
266,575,243
269,707,736
47,190,612
48,000,479
20,323,996
20,323,996
20,323,996
20,323,996
6,249,871
6,249,871
6,249,871
6,249,871
26,571,700
26,451,987
1,925,783
1,806,069
49,295,339
47,602,138
14,445,588
13,324,478
Equity attributable to owners of the parent
102,440,906
100,627,992
42,945,238
41,704,414
Non controlling interest
48,599,935
45,664,289
-
-
Total equity
151,040,841
146,292,281
42,945,238
41,704,414
Net equity and liabilities
417,616,084
416,000,017
90,135,850
89,704,893
The notes on pages 7 to 19 are an integral part of these financial statements.
The Unaudited financial statements on pages 1 to 19 were approved and authorised for issue by the Board of Directors on 27 April 2022 and were signed on its behalf by
Group Chief Finance Officer FRC/2019/ICAN/00000019103
Joseph Adegunwa
Owen Omogiafo President/Chief Executive Officer FRC/2019/IODN/00000019827
Director
FRC/2014/ICAN/00000007402
2
Transnational Corporation of Nigeria Plc Statement of Changes in Equity
For the Period Ended 31 March 2022
Group
Attributable to owners of the parent Share capital N'000
Total Share premium Other reserves Retained earnings
Attributable to Owners of the parents
Non Controlling interest
Total equity
N'000
N'000
N'000
N'000
N'000
N'000
As at 1 January 2021
Profit for the year
Adjustment on wound up subsidiary Dividend paid
Bonus issue Right Issue
Other comprehensive income
20,323,996
6,249,871
1,982,031
38,283,220
- - - - - - - - - -
- - - (771,837)
729,489 - - -
Balance at 31 March 2021
66,839,118
47,570,265 114,409,383
729,489 - - - - -771,837 -
1,311,684 2,041,173 0 - -
- - - (771,837)
20,323,996
6,249,871
1,210,194
39,012,709
66,796,770
48,881,949 115,678,719
Profit for the period Dividend paid
As at 1 January 2022
Other comprehensive income
20,323,996 - - - 6,249,871 - - -
26,451,986
-
47,602,138 2,099,681 (406,480)
100,627,991 2,099,681 (406,480)
45,664,289 146,292,280 2,935,646 5,035,327
-
- - (406,480)
119,714
-
119,714
119,714
Balance at 31 March 2022
20,323,996
6,249,871
26,571,700
49,295,339
102,440,906
48,599,935
151,040,841
Transnational Corporation of Nigeria Plc Statement of Changes in Equity
For the Period Ended 31 March 2022
The Unaudited financial statements
20,323,996
6,249,871
(14,662)
27,207,214
53,420,600
33,027,997
86,448,597
Company
Total
Non
Share
Share
Other
Retained
Controlling
Controlling
Total
capital
premium
reserves
earnings
interest
interest
equity
N'000
N'000
N'000
N'000
N'000
N'000
N'000
As at 1 January 2021
20,323,996
6,249,871
2,093,711
10,296,595
38,964,173
-
38,964,173
Profit for the year
(265,565)
(265,565)
-265,565
Dividend paid
-
-
-
Other comprehensive income
(771,837)
-
(771,837)
-
(771,837)
Balance at 31 March 2021
20,323,996
6,249,871
1,321,874
10,031,030
37,926,771
-
37,926,771
As at 1 January 2022
20,323,996
6,249,871
1,806,069
13,324,478
41,704,414
-
41,704,414
Profit for the period
-
1,121,110
1,121,110
-
1,121,110
Dividend paid
-
-
-
-
Other comprehensive income
119,714
-
119,714
-
119,714
Balance at 31 March 2022
20,323,996
6,249,871
1,925,783
14,445,588
42,945,238
-
42,945,238
