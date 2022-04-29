Log in
TRANSNATIONAL OF NIGERIA : QUARTER 1 - FINANCIAL STATEMENT FOR 2022

04/29/2022

04/29/2022 | 02:19pm EDT
Transnational Corporation of Nigeria Plc Unaudited Condensed Consolidated Financial Statements

For the Period Ended 31 March 2022

Transnational Corporation of Nigeria Plc

Statement of Profit or Loss and Other Comprehensive Income For the Period Ended 31 March 2022

Operating profit

10,017,138

6,916,810

2,247,039

709,181

Finance cost - Net

Foreign exchange gain/ (loss) on financing activities

24 25

(3,787,786)

(3,691,736)

(892,092)

(891,819)

(503,589)

(727,547)

-

-

Profit/(loss) before taxation Taxation

5,725,763 (690,436)

2,497,527 (456,354)

1,354,947 (182,638)

16

(233,837) (82,927)

Profit/(loss) for the period

5,035,327

2,041,173

1,121,110

-265,565

Profit/(loss) attributable to: Owners of the parent

Non controlling interest Other comprehensive income/(loss)

2,099,681 2,935,646

729,489 1,311,684

1,121,110 -(265,565)

-

Items that will not be reclassified to profit or loss: Net (loss)/gain on equity instruments designated at fair value through OCI 22

119,714

(771,837)

119,714

(771,837)

Total comprehensive income for the period

5,155,041

1,269,336

1,240,824 -1,037,402

Attributable to: Owners of the parent Non controlling interest

2,219,395 2,935,646

(42,348) 1,311,684

1,240,824 -1,037,402

-

-Basic EPS (kobo)

Diluted EPS (kobo)

26 26

5.17 5.17

1.79 1.79

2.76 (0.65)

2.76 (0.65)The results shown above relate to continuing operations. There are no incomes or expenses from discontinued operations.

The notes on pages 7 to 19 are an integral part of these financial statements.

1

Transnational Corporation of Nigeria Plc Statement of Financial Position

As at 31 March 2022

Group

Company

Note

Assets

Non-current assets

Property, plant and equipment

5

Intangible assets

6

Investment property

7

Investment in subsidiaries

8

Debt and equity securities

13

Deferred tax

9

FDoerptohseitPfeorrioindvEenstdmeden3t0 September 2021

Prepayments and other assets

12

Current assets

Inventories

10

Trade and other receivables

11

Prepayments and other assets

12

Cash and cash equivalents

14

Total assets

Liabilities

Current liabilities

Trade and other payables

15

Tax Payable

16

Contract Liabilities

Lease Liability

Deferred income

Borrowings (short term)

17

Non-current liabilities

Borrowings (long term)

17

Deposit for shares

Contract Liabilities

Deferred income

Deferred tax

9

Total liabilities

Equity

Ordinary share capital

27

Share premium

27

Other reserves

Retained earnings

31 March

31 December

31 March

31 December

2022

2021

2022

2021

N'000

N'000

N'000

N'000

278,093,261

278,105,141

64,640

51,151

41,041,461

41,199,858

5,350,152

5,364,341

2,194,000

2,194,000

2,194,000

2,194,000

-

-

42,395,763

42,395,763

5,533,237

5,411,024

4,007,675

3,887,961

132,556

792,202

-

-

-

0

85,571

38,403

85,571

38,403

327,080,086

327,740,628

54,097,802

53,931,619

6,199,769

4,463,680

-

-

69,268,307

67,981,453

35,294,439

35,246,098

2,233,826

1,582,608

104,587

33,921

12,834,096

14,231,648

639,022

493,255

90,535,998

88,259,389

36,038,048

35,773,274

417,616,084

416,000,017

90,135,850

89,704,893

133,515,025

135,077,249

8,819,562

9,913,480

3,864,619

3,645,712

291,582

288,087

152,820

152,820

-

-

300,000

297,123

300,000

297,123

450,659

450,659

-

-

54,295,914

55,387,033

22,653,734

23,842,510

192,579,037

195,010,596

32,064,878

34,341,200

50,766,229

50,698,711

15,125,734

13,659,279

12,935,000

12,935,000

-

-

2,335,686

2,333,370

1,894,756

2,005,878

6,064,535

6,724,181

-

-

73,996,206

74,697,140

15,125,734

13,659,279

266,575,243

269,707,736

47,190,612

48,000,479

20,323,996

20,323,996

20,323,996

20,323,996

6,249,871

6,249,871

6,249,871

6,249,871

26,571,700

26,451,987

1,925,783

1,806,069

49,295,339

47,602,138

14,445,588

13,324,478

Equity attributable to owners of the parent

102,440,906

100,627,992

42,945,238

41,704,414

Non controlling interest

48,599,935

45,664,289

-

-

Total equity

151,040,841

146,292,281

42,945,238

41,704,414

Net equity and liabilities

417,616,084

416,000,017

90,135,850

89,704,893

The notes on pages 7 to 19 are an integral part of these financial statements.

The Unaudited financial statements on pages 1 to 19 were approved and authorised for issue by the Board of Directors on 27 April 2022 and were signed on its behalf by

Group Chief Finance Officer FRC/2019/ICAN/00000019103

Joseph Adegunwa

Owen Omogiafo President/Chief Executive Officer FRC/2019/IODN/00000019827

Emmanuel Nnorom

Director

FRC/2014/ICAN/00000007402

2

Transnational Corporation of Nigeria Plc Statement of Changes in Equity

For the Period Ended 31 March 2022

Group

Attributable to owners of the parentShare capital N'000

TotalShare premiumOther reservesRetained earnings

Attributable to Owners of the parents

Non Controlling interest

Total equity

N'000

N'000

N'000

N'000

N'000

N'000

As at 1 January 2021

Profit for the year

Adjustment on wound up subsidiary Dividend paid

Bonus issue Right Issue

Other comprehensive income

20,323,996

6,249,871

1,982,031

38,283,220

- - - - -- - - - -

- - - (771,837)

729,489 -- -

Balance at 31 March 2021

66,839,118

47,570,265 114,409,383

729,489 - - - - -771,837 -

1,311,684 2,041,173 0 - -

- -- (771,837)

20,323,996

6,249,871

1,210,194

39,012,709

66,796,770

48,881,949 115,678,719

Profit for the period Dividend paid

As at 1 January 2022

Other comprehensive income

20,323,996 - - -6,249,871 - - -

26,451,986

-

47,602,138 2,099,681 (406,480)

100,627,991 2,099,681 (406,480)

45,664,289 146,292,280 2,935,646 5,035,327

-

- -(406,480)

119,714

-

119,714

119,714

Balance at 31 March 2022

20,323,996

6,249,871

26,571,700

49,295,339

102,440,906

48,599,935

151,040,841

Transnational Corporation of Nigeria Plc Statement of Changes in Equity

For the Period Ended 31 March 2022

The Unaudited financial statements

20,323,996

6,249,871

(14,662)

27,207,214

53,420,600

33,027,997

86,448,597

Company

Total

Non

Share

Share

Other

Retained

Controlling

Controlling

Total

capital

premium

reserves

earnings

interest

interest

equity

N'000

N'000

N'000

N'000

N'000

N'000

N'000

As at 1 January 2021

20,323,996

6,249,871

2,093,711

10,296,595

38,964,173

-

38,964,173

Profit for the year

(265,565)

(265,565)

-265,565

Dividend paid

-

-

-

Other comprehensive income

(771,837)

-

(771,837)

-

(771,837)

Balance at 31 March 2021

20,323,996

6,249,871

1,321,874

10,031,030

37,926,771

-

37,926,771

As at 1 January 2022

20,323,996

6,249,871

1,806,069

13,324,478

41,704,414

-

41,704,414

Profit for the period

-

1,121,110

1,121,110

-

1,121,110

Dividend paid

-

-

-

-

Other comprehensive income

119,714

-

119,714

-

119,714

Balance at 31 March 2022

20,323,996

6,249,871

1,925,783

14,445,588

42,945,238

-

42,945,238

