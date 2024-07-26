Transnational Corporation Of Nigeria Plc is a diversified group organized around 2 areas of activity: - production of electricity (86.5% of net sales); - hotel operation (13.5%): owns, at the end of 2020, 4 hotels (Transcorp Hotels, Transcorp Hilton Hotel, Transcorp Hilton Port Harcourt and Transcorp Ikoyi). Furthermore, the group develops agricultural and hydrocarbon production activities. All sales are in Nigeria.