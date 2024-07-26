RC: 611238
TRANSNATIONAL CORPORATION PLC
Corporate Action Announcement
Transnational Corporation Plc hereby announces as follows:
Period Ended
30 June, 2024
An Interim dividend of 10 kobo per 50 kobo ordinary share, subject
to appropriate withholding tax and approval will be paid to
shareholders whose names appear in the Register of Members as
Proposed Dividend
at the close of business on August 7, 2024.
Proposed Bonus
Nil
The Register of Shareholders will be closed from Thursday,
August 8, 2024, to Wednesday, August 14, 2024 (both dates
Closure of Register
inclusive)
Qualification Date
Wednesday, August 7, 2024.
On Monday, August 19, 2024, dividends will be paid electronically
to shareholders whose names appear on the Register of Members
as at August 7, 2024 and who have completed the e-dividend
registration and mandated the Registrar to pay their dividends
Payment Date
directly into their Bank accounts.
Shareholders who are yet to complete the e-dividend registration
are advised to download the Registrar's E-DividendMandate
Activation Form, which is also available on our website:
https://transcorpgroup.com/investor-relations-2/complete and
E-Dividend Registration
submit to the Registrar or their respective Banks.
Shareholders with dividend warrants and share certificates that
have remained unclaimed or are yet to be presented for payment
Unclaimed Dividend Warrants or returned for validation are advised to complete the e-dividend
and Share Certificates
registration or contact the Registrar.
Africa Prudential Plc 220B Ikorodu Road, Palmgrove, Lagos
Telephone: +234-7080606400
Email: cfc@africaprudential.com
Registrar
Website:https://africaprudential.com/
Festus Izevbizua
Investor Relations
investorsrelations@transcorpgroup.com
Dated this 25th day of July 2024
Stanley Chikwendu
Group Company Secretary
Transnational Corporation Plc
38, Glover Road, Ikoyi Lagos. Tel: +234 - (0) 906 290 9317
Directors: Tony O. Elumelu, CFR (Chairman), Dr. Foluke Abdulrazaq (Vice Chairman/Ind. Director), Owen Omogiafo (President/GCEO), Emmanuel N. Nnorom (Director), Dr. Stanley Lawson (Director), Toyin Sanni (Director), Ahmadu Sambo (Ind. Director), Victor Famuyibo (Ind. Director) Oliver Andrews (Ind. Director)
www.transcorpgroup.com
