TRANSNATIONAL CORPORATION PLC

Corporate Action Announcement

Transnational Corporation Plc hereby announces as follows:

Period Ended

30 June, 2024

An Interim dividend of 10 kobo per 50 kobo ordinary share, subject

to appropriate withholding tax and approval will be paid to

shareholders whose names appear in the Register of Members as

Proposed Dividend

at the close of business on August 7, 2024.

Proposed Bonus

Nil

The Register of Shareholders will be closed from Thursday,

August 8, 2024, to Wednesday, August 14, 2024 (both dates

Closure of Register

inclusive)

Qualification Date

Wednesday, August 7, 2024.

On Monday, August 19, 2024, dividends will be paid electronically

to shareholders whose names appear on the Register of Members

as at August 7, 2024 and who have completed the e-dividend

registration and mandated the Registrar to pay their dividends

Payment Date

directly into their Bank accounts.

Shareholders who are yet to complete the e-dividend registration

are advised to download the Registrar's E-DividendMandate

Activation Form, which is also available on our website:

https://transcorpgroup.com/investor-relations-2/complete and

E-Dividend Registration

submit to the Registrar or their respective Banks.

Shareholders with dividend warrants and share certificates that

have remained unclaimed or are yet to be presented for payment

Unclaimed Dividend Warrants or returned for validation are advised to complete the e-dividend

and Share Certificates

registration or contact the Registrar.

Africa Prudential Plc 220B Ikorodu Road, Palmgrove, Lagos

Telephone: +234-7080606400

Email: cfc@africaprudential.com

Registrar

Website:https://africaprudential.com/

Festus Izevbizua

Investor Relations

investorsrelations@transcorpgroup.com

Dated this 25th day of July 2024

Stanley Chikwendu

Group Company Secretary

Transnational Corporation Plc

38, Glover Road, Ikoyi Lagos. Tel: +234 - (0) 906 290 9317

Directors: Tony O. Elumelu, CFR (Chairman), Dr. Foluke Abdulrazaq (Vice Chairman/Ind. Director), Owen Omogiafo (President/GCEO), Emmanuel N. Nnorom (Director), Dr. Stanley Lawson (Director), Toyin Sanni (Director), Ahmadu Sambo (Ind. Director), Victor Famuyibo (Ind. Director) Oliver Andrews (Ind. Director)

www.transcorpgroup.com

