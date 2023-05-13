Transnational of Nigeria : CORPORATION PLC- CORPORATION PLC ANNOUNCEMENT

RC: 611238

Lagos, Nigeria

May 12, 2023

Transnational Corporation Plc - Announcement

In compliance with Chapter 17, Rule 17.13 of the NGX Issuers Rules, Transnational Corporation Plc (the Company) hereby informs the Nigerian Exchange Limited (NGX) and the investing public of the below acquisition of shares in the Company.

Details of the acquisition as at May 12, 2023, are as detailed below:

S/N Name Address Holding % 1 Dr. Awele V. 7 - 9 Onisiwo 2,063,484,991 5.076% Elumelu Road, Ikoyi, Lagos

As noted in our previous communication, the Company welcomes the continued expression of confidence in its leadership and management by the investing public, as we continue our unwavering commitment to superior stakeholders' returns, anchored in our ideology of Africapitalism. Rest assured, we are committed to remaining resolute in executing our Group's strategy of making strategic investments in key sectors within the Nigerian economy, transforming Africa, and contributing positively towards building prosperity for all.

For: TRANSNATIONAL CORPORATION PLC

'Funmi Olofintuyi

Company Secretary (Ag.)

Transnational Corporation Plc

38, Glover Road, Ikoyi Lagos. Tel: +234 - (0) 906 290 9317

Directors: Tony O. Elumelu, CFR (Chairman), Dr. Foluke Abdulrazaq (Vice Chairman/Ind. Director), Owen Omogiafo (President/GCEO), Emmanuel N. Nnorom (Director), Dr. Stanley Lawson (Director), Toyin Sanni (Director), Ahmadu Sambo (Ind. Director), Victor Famuyibo (Ind. Director) OliverAndrews(Ind. Director)

