RC: 611238
Lagos, 19th December, 2023
Notification to the Nigerian Exchange Limited ("NGX") of the Meeting of the Board of Directors of Transnational Corporation Plc
This is to notify NGX and the investing public that an emergency meeting of the Board of Directors (the "Board") of Transnational Corporation Plc has been scheduled for Wednesday, 20th December, 2023 to consider certain strategic business matters.
The resolution(s) to be approved by the Board following the conclusion of this meeting will thereafter be notified to the NGX not later than 21st December, 2023.
Stanley Chikwendu
Group Company Secretary
Transnational Corporation Plc
38, Glover Road, Ikoyi Lagos. Tel: +234 - (0) 906 290 9317
Directors: Tony O. Elumelu, CFR (Chairman), Dr. Foluke Abdulrazaq (Vice Chairman/Ind. Director), OON, Dr. Owen D. Omogiafo (President/GCEO), OON, Emmanuel N. Nnorom (Director), Dr. Stanley Lawson (Director), Toyin Sanni (Director), Ahmadu Sambo (Ind. Director), Victor Famuyibo (Ind. Director) OliverAndrews(Ind. Director)
www.transcorpgroup.com
