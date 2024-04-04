RC: 611238

Transcorp Group Demonstrates Robust Growth in FY 2023; Revenue Increases By 47.3%, PBT by 93.5%

Lagos, April 3, 2024

conglomerate, announces its financial results for the year ended December 31, 2023.

The Group achieved substantial growth in its financial indicators, reinforcing its market leadership and strategic positioning.

In its audited results, Transcorp reported significant year-on-year growth, with revenue rising to N197 billion in the year 2023, from N134 billion in 2022, representing a 47.3% increase. The strong performance is further demonstration of the Group's strategic focus and effective execution.

Highlights of Transcorp group Results:

FY 2023 Revenue was N197 billion, a significant increase of 47.3%, compared to 2022.

Operating Expenses saw an increase of 22.6% year on year, totalling N26.9 billion in 2023, reflecting the impact of inflation.

Net Finance Cost increased by 46% to N22.6 billion, arising from interest on foreign currency loans, that has now been repaid.

Profit before Tax surged by 93.5%, amounting to N58.8 billion in 2023, compared to N30.4 billion in the same period last year.

Profit after Tax improved 91% year-on-year to N32.6 billion in 2023, compared to N17.1 billion in the same period last year.

Earnings per share of the Group were N0.40 compared to N0.19 in 2022.

Total assets grew by 20%, to N529.9 billion in full year 2023, up from N442.7 billion in December 2022.

