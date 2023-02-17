Advanced search
    TRANSCORP   NGTRANSCORP7

TRANSNATIONAL CORPORATION OF NIGERIA PLC

(TRANSCORP)
End-of-day quote Nigerian Stock Exchange  -  2023-02-15
1.220 NGN   -3.17%
02:46aTransnational Of Nigeria : Corporation plc-q1, 2023 board meeting
PU
2022Transnational Of Nigeria : Corporation plc- quarter 3 - financial statement for 2022
PU
2022Transnational Of Nigeria : Corporation plc - notification of resignation of company secretary and appointment of acting company secretary
PU
Transnational of Nigeria : CORPORATION PLC-Q1, 2023 BOARD MEETING

02/17/2023 | 02:46am EST
RC: 611238

Lagos, Nigeria

February 14, 2023

NOTICE OF BOARD MEETING AND CLOSED PERIOD

The Board of Directors of Transnational Corporation Plc (the Company) will meet on Friday, February 24, 2023, to consider and approve, among other

ended December 31, 2022.

In accordance with the post-listing requirements of the Nigerian Exchange Limited (NGX), the Closed Period for trading in the shares of the Company by Insiders has commenced with effect from January 1, 2023.

Accordingly, no Director, person discharging managerial responsibility, employees with sensitive information and advisers of the Company and their connected persons may directly or indirectly deal in the securities of the Company until twenty-four (24) hours after the release of the Audited Financials to the NGX and by extension, the public.

BY

THE BOARD

Company Secretary (Ag.)

Transnational Corporation Plc

Transnational Corporation Plc

38, Glover Road, Ikoyi Lagos. Tel: +234 - (0) 906 290 9317

Directors: Tony O. Elumelu, CON (Chairman), Foluke Abdulrazaq (Vice Chairman/Ind. Director), Owen Omogiafo (President/GCEO), Emmanuel N. Nnorom (Director), Dr. Stanley Lawson (Director), Toyin Sanni (Director), Ahmadu Sambo (Ind. Director), Victor Famuyibo (Ind. Director) Oliver Andrews(Ind. Director)

www.transcorpgroup.com

Disclaimer

Transnational Corporation of Nigeria plc published this content on 17 February 2023 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 17 February 2023 07:45:03 UTC.


© Publicnow 2023
