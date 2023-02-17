Transnational of Nigeria : CORPORATION PLC-Q1, 2023 BOARD MEETING

RC: 611238

Lagos, Nigeria

February 14, 2023

NOTICE OF BOARD MEETING AND CLOSED PERIOD

The Board of Directors of Transnational Corporation Plc (the Company) will meet on Friday, February 24, 2023, to consider and approve, among other

ended December 31, 2022.

In accordance with the post-listing requirements of the Nigerian Exchange Limited (NGX), the Closed Period for trading in the shares of the Company by Insiders has commenced with effect from January 1, 2023.

Accordingly, no Director, person discharging managerial responsibility, employees with sensitive information and advisers of the Company and their connected persons may directly or indirectly deal in the securities of the Company until twenty-four (24) hours after the release of the Audited Financials to the NGX and by extension, the public.

BY THE BOARD

Company Secretary (Ag.)

Transnational Corporation Plc

Transnational Corporation Plc

38, Glover Road, Ikoyi Lagos. Tel: +234 - (0) 906 290 9317

Directors: Tony O. Elumelu, CON (Chairman), Foluke Abdulrazaq (Vice Chairman/Ind. Director), Owen Omogiafo (President/GCEO), Emmanuel N. Nnorom (Director), Dr. Stanley Lawson (Director), Toyin Sanni (Director), Ahmadu Sambo (Ind. Director), Victor Famuyibo (Ind. Director) Oliver Andrews(Ind. Director)

www.transcorpgroup.com