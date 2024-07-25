Transnational Corporation Plc
Unaudited Condensed Consolidated Financial Statements
For the Period Ended 30 June 2024
Transnational Corporation Plc
Unaudited Consolidated and Separate Financial Statements
For the Period Ended 30 June 2024
Transnational Corporation Plc
Unaudited Consolidated and Separate Financial Statements
For the Period Ended 30 June 2024
CORPORATE INFORMATION
Country of incorporation and domicile:
Nigeria
Directors:
Mr. Tony O. Elumelu, CFR
Chairman
Dr. (Mrs) Foluke K. Abdulrazaq, OON
Vice Chairman / Independent Non-Executive Director
Dr. (Mrs) Owen Omogiafo, OON
President/Group Chief Executive Officer
Mr. Emmanuel N. Nnorom
Non-Executive Director (Resigned 27 May 2024)
Mr. Victor Famuyibo
Independent Non-Executive Director
Dr. Stanley Lawson
Non-Executive Director
Mr. Oliver Andrew
Independent Non-Executive Director
Mallam Ahmadu Sambo
Independent Non-Executive Director
Dr. (Mrs) Toyin Sanni
Non-Executive Director
Mr. Chiugo Ndubisi
Non-Executive Director (Appointed 27 May 2024)
Group Company Secretary:
Mr. Stanley Chikwendu
Registered office:
38 Glover Road
Ikoyi
Lagos, Nigeria.
Registration number:
RC 611238
Tax identification Number
01020694-0001
Registrars:
Africa Prudential Plc
220B Ikorodu Road
Palmgrove, Lagos.
Principal bankers:
United Bank for Africa Plc
First Bank of Nigeria Limited
Auditors:
Deloitte & Touche
Chartered Accountants
Civic Towers, Plot GA 1 Ozumba Mbadiwe Avenue
Victoria Island, Lagos
Nigeria.
Investors Relations Manager:
Mr. Festus Izevbizua
festus.izevbizua@transcorpgroup.com
Investors Relations Portal:
https://transcorpgroup.com/investor-relations/
Transnational Corporation Plc
Unaudited Statement of Profit or Loss and Other Comprehensive Income For the Period Ended 30 June 2024
Group
Company
30 June
30 June
30 June
30 June
2024
2023
2024
2023
N'000
N'000
N'000
N'000
Note
Revenue
19
175,426,822
82,123,727
16,786,268
6,483,410
Cost of sales
20
(89,948,411)
(38,884,238)
-
-
Gross profit
85,478,411
43,239,489
16,786,268
6,483,410
Other income
21
12,585,676
1,963,700
15,812,955
1,679,225
Other gains /(losses) - net
22
3,859,472
658,051
1,003
8,893
Impairment (loss) on financial assets
(3,800,702)
(1,779,707)
(519,973)
-
Administrative expenses
23
(21,153,272)
(14,135,891)
(1,552,958)
(1,078,511)
Operating profit
76,969,585
29,945,642
30,527,295
7,093,017
Finance cost - Net
24
(7,124,866)
(6,595,365)
(3,231,495)
(2,515,916)
Foreign exchange gain/ (loss) on
25
financing activities
1,074,435
(4,828,827)
-
-
Profit before taxation
70,919,154
18,521,450
27,295,800
4,577,101
Taxation
16
(18,131,436)
(2,417,458)
(1,757,736)
(703,126)
Profit for the period
52,787,718
16,103,992
25,538,064
3,873,975
Profit attributable to:
Owners of the parent
32,961,321
11,058,007
25,538,064
3,873,975
Non controlling interest
19,826,397
5,045,985
-
-
Other comprehensive income/(loss)
Items that will not be reclassified to
profit or loss:
Net (loss)/gain on equity instruments
designated at fair value through OCI
22
(1,542,835)
2,244,405
(1,542,835)
2,244,405
Items that will be reclassified to profit
or loss
-
-
-
-
Total comprehensive income for the
period
51,244,883
18,348,397
23,995,229
6,118,380
Attributable to:
Owners of the parent
31,418,486
13,302,412
23,995,229
6,118,380
Non controlling interest
19,826,397
5,045,985
-
-
Basic EPS (kobo)
26
81.09
27.20
62.83
9.53
Diluted EPS (kobo)
26
81.09
27.20
62.83
9.53
At 30 June
Transnational Corporation Plc
Statement of Profit or Loss and Other Comprehensive Income For the Quarter Ended April to June 2024
Group
Company
April - June
April - June
April - June
April - June
2024
2023
2024
2023
N'000
N'000
N'000
N'000
Revenue
86,874,502
49,729,885
7,906,115
5,097,260
Cost of sales
(47,606,246)
(20,709,448)
-
-
Gross profit
39,268,256
29,020,437
7,906,115
5,097,260
Other income
2,942,446
1,725,601
3,117,525
1,284,748
Other gains /(losses) - net
982,067
639,442
6,035
9,607
Impairment (loss) on financial assets
(2,464,030)
(1,702,085)
(281,396)
-
Administrative expenses
(12,912,690)
(8,230,206)
(988,601)
(618,957)
Operating profit
27,816,049
21,453,189
9,759,678
5,772,658
Finance cost - Net
(3,445,760)
(3,378,071)
(1,656,022)
(1,326,732)
Foreign exchange gain/ (loss) on financing
activities
864,333
(2,406,425)
-
Profit before taxation
25,234,622
15,668,693
8,103,656
4,445,926
Taxation
(8,369,317)
(1,423,648)
(807,961)
(561,100)
Profit for the period
16,865,305
14,245,045
7,295,695
3,884,826
Profit attributable to:
Owners of the parent
8,115,960
10,009,757
7,295,695
3,884,826
Non controlling interest
8,749,345
4,235,288
-
-
Other comprehensive income/(loss)
Items that will not be reclassified to profit or loss:
Net (loss)/gain on equity instruments designated
at fair value through OCI
(2,676,857)
1,883,519
(2,676,857)
1,883,519
Items that will not be reclassified to profit or loss
Total comprehensive income for the period
14,188,448
16,128,564
4,618,838
5,768,345
Attributable to:
Owners of the parent
5,439,103
11,893,276
4,618,838
5,768,345
Non controlling interest
8,749,345
4,235,288
-
-
Basic EPS (kobo)
19.97
27.20
17.95
9.53
Diluted EPS (kobo)
19.97
27.20
17.95
9.53
At 30 June
Transnational Corporation Plc
Unaudited Statement of Financial Position
As at 30 June 2024
Group
Company
30 June
31 December
30 June
31 December
2024
2023
2024
2023
Note
N'000
N'000
N'000
N'000
Assets
Non-current assets
Property, plant and equipment
5
295,207,615
294,520,208
82,046
58,355
Right of use assets
5
146,627
175,006
146,627
175,006
Goodwill
6
28,959,387
28,959,387
-
-
Other intangible assets
6
11,432,571
11,445,973
5,075,818
5,075,818
Investment property
7
4,600,000
4,600,000
4,600,000
4,600,000
Investment in subsidiaries
8
-
-
52,239,973
52,539,631
Investment in financial assets
13
12,693,240
14,156,499
10,842,422
12,385,257
Other Investment
32
1,819,950
1,800,450
400,100
400,100
Prepayments and other assets
12
34,792
22,154
34,792
22,154
354,894,182
355,679,677
73,421,778
75,256,321
Current assets
Inventories
10
5,449,099
3,984,305
-
-
Deposit for investment
-
-
10,000,000
-
Trade and other receivables
11
221,586,642
146,398,317
60,252,746
58,215,724
Prepayments and other assets
12
2,930,257
4,384,795
201,782
29,506
Cash and cash equivalents
14
40,261,555
16,577,762
1,874,576
997,910
270,227,553
171,345,179
72,329,104
59,243,140
Asset classified as held for sale
-
2,898,863
-
-
Total assets
625,121,735
529,923,719
145,750,882
134,499,461
Equity
Ordinary share capital
27
20,323,996
20,323,996
20,323,996
20,323,996
Share premium
27
6,249,871
6,249,871
6,249,871
6,249,871
Other reserves
33,377,620
34,920,455
8,760,530
10,303,365
Retained earnings
97,819,073
68,922,551
47,219,853
25,746,588
Equity attributable to owners of the parent
157,770,560
130,416,873
82,554,250
62,623,820
Non controlling interest
76,707,224
56,880,827
-
-
Total equity
234,477,784
187,297,700
82,554,250
62,623,820
Liabilities
Current liabilities
Trade and other payables
15
197,709,781
180,709,999
27,904,712
36,606,181
Tax Payable
16
37,174,896
22,347,922
354,804
622,350
Contract Liabilities
461,962
296,375
-
-
Defined Benefit Liability
124,099
32,231
-
-
Deferred income
444,000
457,500
-
13,500
Borrowings (short term)
17
45,796,357
51,324,795
23,649,879
25,922,020
281,711,095
255,168,822
51,909,395
63,164,051
Non-current liabilities
Borrowings (long term)
17
58,670,748
52,054,530
11,287,237
8,711,590
Deposit for shares
18
27,935,000
12,935,000
-
-
Defined Benefit Liability
244,067
211,836
-
-
Contract Liabilities
1,910,318
1,986,730
-
-
Deferred income
876,697
1,100,082
-
-
Deferred tax
9
19,296,026
18,770,156
-
-
108,932,856
87,058,334
11,287,237
8,711,590
Liabilities directly associated with assets classified as
held for sale
-
398,863
-
-
Total liabilities
390,643,951
342,626,019
63,196,632
71,875,641
Net equity and liabilities
625,121,735
529,923,719
145,750,882
134,499,461
The Unaudited financial statements on pages 1 to 25 were approved and authorised for issue by the Board of Directors on 25 July 2024 and were signed on its behalf by
Chiugo Ndubisi
Dr (Mrs) Owen Omogiafo, OON
Festus Izevbizua
Director
President/Group Chief Executive Officer
Group Chief Finance Officer
FRC/2013/PRO/ICAN/001/00000001565
FRC/2019/PRO/DIR/003/00000019827
FRC/2013/PRO/ICAN/001/00000001628
Transnational Corporation Plc
Unaudited Statement of Changes in Equity For the Period Ended 30 June 2024
Group
Attributable to owners of the parent
Total
Share
Share
Other
Retained
Attributable to
capital
premium
reserves
earnings wners of the parents
N'000
N'000
N'000
N'000
N'000
NonTotal
Controlling
interest equity
N'000 N'000
As at 1 January 2023
20,323,996
6,249,871
26,236,330
54,577,014
107,387,211
47,386,526
154,773,737
-
Profit /(Loss) for the period
-
-
-
16,377,832
16,377,832
16,097,562
32,475,394
Dividend paid
-
-
-
(2,032,295)
(2,032,295)
(11,851,173)
(13,883,468)
Scrip dividend
-
-
-
-
-
5,256,935
5,256,935
Other comprehensive income
-
-
8,684,125
8,684,125
(9,023)
8,675,102
Balance at 31 December 2023
20,323,996
6,249,871
34,920,455
68,922,551
130,416,873
56,880,827
187,297,700
As at 1 January 2024
20,323,996
6,249,871
34,920,455
68,922,551
130,416,873
56,880,827
187,297,700
Profit for the period
-
-
-
32,961,321
32,961,321
19,826,397
52,787,718
Dividend paid
-
-
-
(4,064,799)
(4,064,799)
-
(4,064,799)
Additional shares
-
-
-
-
-
-
-
Other comprehensive income
-
-
(1,542,835)
-
(1,542,835)
-
(1,542,835)
Balance at 30 June 2024
20,323,996
6,249,871
33,377,620
97,819,073
157,770,560
76,707,224
234,477,784
Transnational Corporation Plc
Unaudited Statement of Changes in Equity
For the Period Ended 30 June 2024
The Unaudited financial statements on pages 1 to
20,323,996
6,249,871
(14,662)
27,207,214
53,420,600
33,027,997
86,448,597
Company
Share
Share
Other
Retained
Total
capital
premium
reserves
earnings
N'000
N'000
N'000
N'000
N'000
Balance at 31 December 2023
As at 1 January 2023
20,323,996
6,249,871
1,590,413
19,727,493
47,891,773
Profit for the period
-
-
-
8,051,390
8,051,390
Dividend paid
-
-
-
(2,032,295)
(2,032,295)
Other comprehensive income
-
-
8,712,952
-
8,712,952
Balance at 31 December 2023
20,323,996
6,249,871
10,303,365
25,746,588
62,623,820
As at 1 January 2024
20,323,996
6,249,871
10,303,365
25,746,588
62,623,820
Profit for the period
-
-
-
25,538,064
25,538,064
Dividend paid
-
-
-
(4,064,799)
(4,064,799)
Other comprehensive income
-
-
(1,542,835)
(1,542,835)
Balance at 30 June 2024
20,323,996
6,249,871
8,760,530
47,219,853
82,554,250
Transnational Corporation Plc
Statement of Cash Flows (Unaudited)
For the Period Ended 30 June 2024
Note
Cash flows from operating activities
Cash generated from/(used in) operations
28
Tax paid
Net cash flows generated from operating
activities
Dividend Income on equity security Interest received
Purchase of other intangible assets Purchase of right of use assets Purchase of other investments Right Issue
Proceed from sale of property, plant and equipment Purchase of property, plant and equipment Deposit for Investment
Investment in subsidiaries Proceeds on disposal of shares
Net Cash flow Generated/(Used) in investing
activities
Cash flows from financing activities
Net movement in borrowings
Dividend paid
Deposit for shares
Interest paid
Net Cash flow Generated/(Used) in financing activities
Net increase in cash and cash equivalents
Cash and cash equivalents at the beginning of
the period
Foreign exchange loss/(gain) on cash and cash equivalents
Cash and cash equivalents at the end of the
period
Group
Company
30 June
30 June
30 June
30 June
2024
2023
2024
2023
N'000
N'000
N'000
N'000
10,321,239
28,564,366
5,810,503
3,574,131
(2,778,592)
(1,749,783)
(346,308)
(198,497)
7,542,647
26,814,583
5,464,195
3,375,634
1,110,474
-
1,110,474
-
151,472
1,697,582
775,957
581,284
(8,750)
-
-
(19,500)
-
-
-
-
-
13,309
50
-
(4,770,336)
(34,795)
(5,226)
(16,131,838)
-
-
(10,000,000)
-
-
-
-
-
11,328,527
-
11,328,527
-
7,791,887
(14,420,947)
3,180,213
576,058
1,087,780
(1,577,884)
303,506
1,133,997
(4,064,799)
(2,032,295)
(4,064,799)
(2,032,295)
15,000,000
-
-
-
(7,533,194)
(8,460,488)
(4,007,452)
(3,097,200)
4,489,787
(12,070,667)
(7,768,745)
(3,995,498)
19,824,321
322,969
875,663
(43,806)
16,577,762
9,378,246
997,910
740,907
3,859,472
658,052
1,003
8,893
40,261,555
10,359,267
1,874,576
705,994
Transnational Corporation Plc
Notes to the Unaudited Financial Statements
For the Period Ended 30 June 2024
1. General information
Transnational Corporation Plc, ("the Company" or "Transcorp"), was incorporated on 16 November, 2004 as a private limited liability Company domiciled in Nigeria in accordance with the requirements of the Companies and Allied Matters Act. Following a successful initial public offer (IPO), the Company was in December 2006, listed on the Nigerian Exchange Limited (Formerly Nigeria Stock Exchange). The shares of the Company have continued to be traded on the floor of the Exchange. The Company is domiciled in Nigeria and the address of its registered office is 38 Glover Road, Ikoyi, Lagos, Nigeria.
The Company maintains controlling interests in the following companies. The Company, together with the subsidiaries are known as the Transcorp Group, ("the Group")
- Trans Afam Power Limited
- Transcorp Hotels Plc
- Transcorp Energy Limited
- Aura by Transcorp Hotels
- Transcorp Power Plc
- Transcorp Properties Limited
- Transcorp OPL 281 Limited
- Transcorp Hotels Ikoyi Limited
- Transcorp Hotels Port Harcourt Limited
- Terago Commodities Limited
The Company's business is investment and operation of portfolio companies in the hospitality, power, agro-allied and energy sectors.
2. Summary of Material Accounting Policies Basis of preparation
The condensed consolidated financial statements have been prepared in accordance with the Companies and Allied Matters Act (CAMA) 2020, IAS 34 Interim Financial Reporting, International Financial Reporting Standards (IFRS) and interpretations issued by the IFRS Interpretations Committee (IFRS IC) applicable to companies reporting under IFRS and the Financial Reporting Council of Nigeria Act 2023. The financial statements have been prepared on a historical cost basis except for "financial assets fair valued though other comprehensive income, financial assets and liabilities and investment property - measured at fair value.
The preparation of financial statements in conformity with IFRS requires the use of certain critical accounting estimates. It also requires management to exercise its judgment in the process of applying the Group's accounting policies. The areas involving a higher degree of judgment or complexity, or areas where assumptions and estimates are significant to the consolidated financial statements are disclosed in note 3.
The preparation of financial statements, in conformity with generally accepted accounting principles under IFRS, requires the directors to make estimates and assumptions that affect the reported amounts of assets and liabilities at the date of the financial statements and the reported amounts of revenues and expenses during the reporting period. Although these estimates are based on the directors' best knowledge of the amounts, events or actions, actual results ultimately may differ from those estimates.
-
Going Concern
Management believes that a going concern assumption is appropriate for the Group due to sufficient capital adequacy ratio and projected liquidity. This is based on historical experience that short-term obligations will be re- financed as required in the normal course of business.
Liquidity ratio and continuous evaluation of current ratio of the Group is carried out on an ongoing basis to ensure that there are no going concern threats to the operations of the Group.
- Segment reporting
Operating segments are reported in a manner consistent with the internal reporting provided to the chief operating decision maker. The chief operating decision maker, who is responsible for allocating resources and assessing performance of the operating segments, has been identified as the Board of Directors of Transcorp Plc.
