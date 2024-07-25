Transnational Corporation Plc

Notes to the Unaudited Financial Statements

For the Period Ended 30 June 2024

1. General information

Transnational Corporation Plc, ("the Company" or "Transcorp"), was incorporated on 16 November, 2004 as a private limited liability Company domiciled in Nigeria in accordance with the requirements of the Companies and Allied Matters Act. Following a successful initial public offer (IPO), the Company was in December 2006, listed on the Nigerian Exchange Limited (Formerly Nigeria Stock Exchange). The shares of the Company have continued to be traded on the floor of the Exchange. The Company is domiciled in Nigeria and the address of its registered office is 38 Glover Road, Ikoyi, Lagos, Nigeria.

The Company maintains controlling interests in the following companies. The Company, together with the subsidiaries are known as the Transcorp Group, ("the Group")

Trans Afam Power Limited

Transcorp Hotels Plc

Transcorp Energy Limited

Aura by Transcorp Hotels

Transcorp Power Plc

Transcorp Properties Limited

Transcorp OPL 281 Limited

Transcorp Hotels Ikoyi Limited

Transcorp Hotels Port Harcourt Limited

Terago Commodities Limited

The Company's business is investment and operation of portfolio companies in the hospitality, power, agro-allied and energy sectors.

2. Summary of Material Accounting Policies Basis of preparation

The condensed consolidated financial statements have been prepared in accordance with the Companies and Allied Matters Act (CAMA) 2020, IAS 34 Interim Financial Reporting, International Financial Reporting Standards (IFRS) and interpretations issued by the IFRS Interpretations Committee (IFRS IC) applicable to companies reporting under IFRS and the Financial Reporting Council of Nigeria Act 2023. The financial statements have been prepared on a historical cost basis except for "financial assets fair valued though other comprehensive income, financial assets and liabilities and investment property - measured at fair value.

The preparation of financial statements in conformity with IFRS requires the use of certain critical accounting estimates. It also requires management to exercise its judgment in the process of applying the Group's accounting policies. The areas involving a higher degree of judgment or complexity, or areas where assumptions and estimates are significant to the consolidated financial statements are disclosed in note 3.

The preparation of financial statements, in conformity with generally accepted accounting principles under IFRS, requires the directors to make estimates and assumptions that affect the reported amounts of assets and liabilities at the date of the financial statements and the reported amounts of revenues and expenses during the reporting period. Although these estimates are based on the directors' best knowledge of the amounts, events or actions, actual results ultimately may differ from those estimates.