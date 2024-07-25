Transnational Corporation Plc

Content

Page

Corporate Information

3

Consolidated and Separate Statements of Profit or Loss and Other Comprehensive Income

4

Consolidated and Separate Statements of Financial Position

6

Consolidated and Separate Statements of Changes in Equity

7

Consolidated and Separate Statements of Cash Flows

9

Notes to the Consolidated and Separate Financial Statements

10

CORPORATE INFORMATION

Country of incorporation and domicile:

Nigeria

Directors:

Mr. Tony O. Elumelu, CFR

Chairman

Dr. (Mrs) Foluke K. Abdulrazaq, OON

Vice Chairman / Independent Non-Executive Director

Dr. (Mrs) Owen Omogiafo, OON

President/Group Chief Executive Officer

Mr. Emmanuel N. Nnorom

Non-Executive Director (Resigned 27 May 2024)

Mr. Victor Famuyibo

Independent Non-Executive Director

Dr. Stanley Lawson

Non-Executive Director

Mr. Oliver Andrew

Independent Non-Executive Director

Mallam Ahmadu Sambo

Independent Non-Executive Director

Dr. (Mrs) Toyin Sanni

Non-Executive Director

Mr. Chiugo Ndubisi

Non-Executive Director (Appointed 27 May 2024)

Group Company Secretary:

Mr. Stanley Chikwendu

Registered office:

38 Glover Road

Ikoyi

Lagos, Nigeria.

Registration number:

RC 611238

Tax identification Number

01020694-0001

Registrars:

Africa Prudential Plc

220B Ikorodu Road

Palmgrove, Lagos.

Principal bankers:

United Bank for Africa Plc

First Bank of Nigeria Limited

Auditors:

Deloitte & Touche

Chartered Accountants

Civic Towers, Plot GA 1 Ozumba Mbadiwe Avenue

Victoria Island, Lagos

Nigeria.

Investors Relations Manager:

Mr. Festus Izevbizua

festus.izevbizua@transcorpgroup.com

Investors Relations Portal:

https://transcorpgroup.com/investor-relations/

Transnational Corporation Plc

Unaudited Statement of Profit or Loss and Other Comprehensive Income For the Period Ended 30 June 2024

Group

Company

30 June

30 June

30 June

30 June

2024

2023

2024

2023

N'000

N'000

N'000

N'000

Note

Revenue

19

175,426,822

82,123,727

16,786,268

6,483,410

Cost of sales

20

(89,948,411)

(38,884,238)

-

-

Gross profit

85,478,411

43,239,489

16,786,268

6,483,410

Other income

21

12,585,676

1,963,700

15,812,955

1,679,225

Other gains /(losses) - net

22

3,859,472

658,051

1,003

8,893

Impairment (loss) on financial assets

(3,800,702)

(1,779,707)

(519,973)

-

Administrative expenses

23

(21,153,272)

(14,135,891)

(1,552,958)

(1,078,511)

Operating profit

76,969,585

29,945,642

30,527,295

7,093,017

Finance cost - Net

24

(7,124,866)

(6,595,365)

(3,231,495)

(2,515,916)

Foreign exchange gain/ (loss) on

25

financing activities

1,074,435

(4,828,827)

-

-

Profit before taxation

70,919,154

18,521,450

27,295,800

4,577,101

Taxation

16

(18,131,436)

(2,417,458)

(1,757,736)

(703,126)

Profit for the period

52,787,718

16,103,992

25,538,064

3,873,975

Profit attributable to:

Owners of the parent

32,961,321

11,058,007

25,538,064

3,873,975

Non controlling interest

19,826,397

5,045,985

-

-

Other comprehensive income/(loss)

Items that will not be reclassified to

profit or loss:

Net (loss)/gain on equity instruments

designated at fair value through OCI

22

(1,542,835)

2,244,405

(1,542,835)

2,244,405

Items that will be reclassified to profit

or loss

-

-

-

-

Total comprehensive income for the

period

51,244,883

18,348,397

23,995,229

6,118,380

Attributable to:

Owners of the parent

31,418,486

13,302,412

23,995,229

6,118,380

Non controlling interest

19,826,397

5,045,985

-

-

Basic EPS (kobo)

26

81.09

27.20

62.83

9.53

Diluted EPS (kobo)

26

81.09

27.20

62.83

9.53

At 30 June

The notes on pages 10 to 25 form an integral part of these financial statements.

Transnational Corporation Plc

Statement of Profit or Loss and Other Comprehensive Income For the Quarter Ended April to June 2024

Group

Company

April - June

April - June

April - June

April - June

2024

2023

2024

2023

N'000

N'000

N'000

N'000

Revenue

86,874,502

49,729,885

7,906,115

5,097,260

Cost of sales

(47,606,246)

(20,709,448)

-

-

Gross profit

39,268,256

29,020,437

7,906,115

5,097,260

Other income

2,942,446

1,725,601

3,117,525

1,284,748

Other gains /(losses) - net

982,067

639,442

6,035

9,607

Impairment (loss) on financial assets

(2,464,030)

(1,702,085)

(281,396)

-

Administrative expenses

(12,912,690)

(8,230,206)

(988,601)

(618,957)

Operating profit

27,816,049

21,453,189

9,759,678

5,772,658

Finance cost - Net

(3,445,760)

(3,378,071)

(1,656,022)

(1,326,732)

Foreign exchange gain/ (loss) on financing

activities

864,333

(2,406,425)

-

Profit before taxation

25,234,622

15,668,693

8,103,656

4,445,926

Taxation

(8,369,317)

(1,423,648)

(807,961)

(561,100)

Profit for the period

16,865,305

14,245,045

7,295,695

3,884,826

Profit attributable to:

Owners of the parent

8,115,960

10,009,757

7,295,695

3,884,826

Non controlling interest

8,749,345

4,235,288

-

-

Other comprehensive income/(loss)

Items that will not be reclassified to profit or loss:

Net (loss)/gain on equity instruments designated

at fair value through OCI

(2,676,857)

1,883,519

(2,676,857)

1,883,519

Items that will not be reclassified to profit or loss

Total comprehensive income for the period

14,188,448

16,128,564

4,618,838

5,768,345

Attributable to:

Owners of the parent

5,439,103

11,893,276

4,618,838

5,768,345

Non controlling interest

8,749,345

4,235,288

-

-

Basic EPS (kobo)

19.97

27.20

17.95

9.53

Diluted EPS (kobo)

19.97

27.20

17.95

9.53

At 30 June

The notes on pages 10 to 25 form an integral part of these financial statements.

Transnational Corporation Plc

Unaudited Statement of Financial Position

As at 30 June 2024

Group

Company

30 June

31 December

30 June

31 December

2024

2023

2024

2023

Note

N'000

N'000

N'000

N'000

Assets

Non-current assets

Property, plant and equipment

5

295,207,615

294,520,208

82,046

58,355

Right of use assets

5

146,627

175,006

146,627

175,006

Goodwill

6

28,959,387

28,959,387

-

-

Other intangible assets

6

11,432,571

11,445,973

5,075,818

5,075,818

Investment property

7

4,600,000

4,600,000

4,600,000

4,600,000

Investment in subsidiaries

8

-

-

52,239,973

52,539,631

Investment in financial assets

13

12,693,240

14,156,499

10,842,422

12,385,257

Other Investment

32

1,819,950

1,800,450

400,100

400,100

Prepayments and other assets

12

34,792

22,154

34,792

22,154

354,894,182

355,679,677

73,421,778

75,256,321

Current assets

Inventories

10

5,449,099

3,984,305

-

-

Deposit for investment

-

-

10,000,000

-

Trade and other receivables

11

221,586,642

146,398,317

60,252,746

58,215,724

Prepayments and other assets

12

2,930,257

4,384,795

201,782

29,506

Cash and cash equivalents

14

40,261,555

16,577,762

1,874,576

997,910

270,227,553

171,345,179

72,329,104

59,243,140

Asset classified as held for sale

-

2,898,863

-

-

Total assets

625,121,735

529,923,719

145,750,882

134,499,461

Equity

Ordinary share capital

27

20,323,996

20,323,996

20,323,996

20,323,996

Share premium

27

6,249,871

6,249,871

6,249,871

6,249,871

Other reserves

33,377,620

34,920,455

8,760,530

10,303,365

Retained earnings

97,819,073

68,922,551

47,219,853

25,746,588

Equity attributable to owners of the parent

157,770,560

130,416,873

82,554,250

62,623,820

Non controlling interest

76,707,224

56,880,827

-

-

Total equity

234,477,784

187,297,700

82,554,250

62,623,820

Liabilities

Current liabilities

Trade and other payables

15

197,709,781

180,709,999

27,904,712

36,606,181

Tax Payable

16

37,174,896

22,347,922

354,804

622,350

Contract Liabilities

461,962

296,375

-

-

Defined Benefit Liability

124,099

32,231

-

-

Deferred income

444,000

457,500

-

13,500

Borrowings (short term)

17

45,796,357

51,324,795

23,649,879

25,922,020

281,711,095

255,168,822

51,909,395

63,164,051

Non-current liabilities

Borrowings (long term)

17

58,670,748

52,054,530

11,287,237

8,711,590

Deposit for shares

18

27,935,000

12,935,000

-

-

Defined Benefit Liability

244,067

211,836

-

-

Contract Liabilities

1,910,318

1,986,730

-

-

Deferred income

876,697

1,100,082

-

-

Deferred tax

9

19,296,026

18,770,156

-

-

108,932,856

87,058,334

11,287,237

8,711,590

Liabilities directly associated with assets classified as

held for sale

-

398,863

-

-

Total liabilities

390,643,951

342,626,019

63,196,632

71,875,641

Net equity and liabilities

625,121,735

529,923,719

145,750,882

134,499,461

The notes on pages 10 to 25 form an integral part of these financial statements.

The Unaudited financial statements on pages 1 to 25 were approved and authorised for issue by the Board of Directors on 25 July 2024 and were signed on its behalf by

Chiugo Ndubisi

Dr (Mrs) Owen Omogiafo, OON

Festus Izevbizua

Director

President/Group Chief Executive Officer

Group Chief Finance Officer

FRC/2013/PRO/ICAN/001/00000001565

FRC/2019/PRO/DIR/003/00000019827

FRC/2013/PRO/ICAN/001/00000001628

Transnational Corporation Plc

Unaudited Statement of Changes in Equity For the Period Ended 30 June 2024

Group

Attributable to owners of the parent

Total

Share

Share

Other

Retained

Attributable to

capital

premium

reserves

earnings wners of the parents

N'000

N'000

N'000

N'000

N'000

NonTotal

Controlling

interest equity

N'000 N'000

As at 1 January 2023

20,323,996

6,249,871

26,236,330

54,577,014

107,387,211

47,386,526

154,773,737

-

Profit /(Loss) for the period

-

-

-

16,377,832

16,377,832

16,097,562

32,475,394

Dividend paid

-

-

-

(2,032,295)

(2,032,295)

(11,851,173)

(13,883,468)

Scrip dividend

-

-

-

-

-

5,256,935

5,256,935

Other comprehensive income

-

-

8,684,125

8,684,125

(9,023)

8,675,102

Balance at 31 December 2023

20,323,996

6,249,871

34,920,455

68,922,551

130,416,873

56,880,827

187,297,700

As at 1 January 2024

20,323,996

6,249,871

34,920,455

68,922,551

130,416,873

56,880,827

187,297,700

Profit for the period

-

-

-

32,961,321

32,961,321

19,826,397

52,787,718

Dividend paid

-

-

-

(4,064,799)

(4,064,799)

-

(4,064,799)

Additional shares

-

-

-

-

-

-

-

Other comprehensive income

-

-

(1,542,835)

-

(1,542,835)

-

(1,542,835)

Balance at 30 June 2024

20,323,996

6,249,871

33,377,620

97,819,073

157,770,560

76,707,224

234,477,784

The notes on pages 10 to 25 form an integral part of these financial statements.

Transnational Corporation Plc

Unaudited Statement of Changes in Equity

For the Period Ended 30 June 2024

The Unaudited financial statements on pages 1 to

20,323,996

6,249,871

(14,662)

27,207,214

53,420,600

33,027,997

86,448,597

Company

Share

Share

Other

Retained

Total

capital

premium

reserves

earnings

N'000

N'000

N'000

N'000

N'000

Balance at 31 December 2023

As at 1 January 2023

20,323,996

6,249,871

1,590,413

19,727,493

47,891,773

Profit for the period

-

-

-

8,051,390

8,051,390

Dividend paid

-

-

-

(2,032,295)

(2,032,295)

Other comprehensive income

-

-

8,712,952

-

8,712,952

Balance at 31 December 2023

20,323,996

6,249,871

10,303,365

25,746,588

62,623,820

As at 1 January 2024

20,323,996

6,249,871

10,303,365

25,746,588

62,623,820

Profit for the period

-

-

-

25,538,064

25,538,064

Dividend paid

-

-

-

(4,064,799)

(4,064,799)

Other comprehensive income

-

-

(1,542,835)

(1,542,835)

Balance at 30 June 2024

20,323,996

6,249,871

8,760,530

47,219,853

82,554,250

The notes on pages 10 to 25 form an integral part of these financial statements.

Transnational Corporation Plc

Statement of Cash Flows (Unaudited)

For the Period Ended 30 June 2024

Note

Cash flows from operating activities

Cash generated from/(used in) operations

28

Tax paid

Net cash flows generated from operating

activities

Dividend Income on equity security Interest received

Purchase of other intangible assets Purchase of right of use assets Purchase of other investments Right Issue

Proceed from sale of property, plant and equipment Purchase of property, plant and equipment Deposit for Investment

Investment in subsidiaries Proceeds on disposal of shares

Net Cash flow Generated/(Used) in investing

activities

Cash flows from financing activities

Net movement in borrowings

Dividend paid

Deposit for shares

Interest paid

Net Cash flow Generated/(Used) in financing activities

Net increase in cash and cash equivalents

Cash and cash equivalents at the beginning of

the period

Foreign exchange loss/(gain) on cash and cash equivalents

Cash and cash equivalents at the end of the

period

Group

Company

30 June

30 June

30 June

30 June

2024

2023

2024

2023

N'000

N'000

N'000

N'000

10,321,239

28,564,366

5,810,503

3,574,131

(2,778,592)

(1,749,783)

(346,308)

(198,497)

7,542,647

26,814,583

5,464,195

3,375,634

1,110,474

-

1,110,474

-

151,472

1,697,582

775,957

581,284

(8,750)

-

-

(19,500)

-

-

-

-

-

13,309

50

-

(4,770,336)

(34,795)

(5,226)

(16,131,838)

-

-

(10,000,000)

-

-

-

-

-

11,328,527

-

11,328,527

-

7,791,887

(14,420,947)

3,180,213

576,058

1,087,780

(1,577,884)

303,506

1,133,997

(4,064,799)

(2,032,295)

(4,064,799)

(2,032,295)

15,000,000

-

-

-

(7,533,194)

(8,460,488)

(4,007,452)

(3,097,200)

4,489,787

(12,070,667)

(7,768,745)

(3,995,498)

19,824,321

322,969

875,663

(43,806)

16,577,762

9,378,246

997,910

740,907

3,859,472

658,052

1,003

8,893

40,261,555

10,359,267

1,874,576

705,994

The notes on pages 10 to 25 form an integral part of these financial statements.

Transnational Corporation Plc

Notes to the Unaudited Financial Statements

For the Period Ended 30 June 2024

1. General information

Transnational Corporation Plc, ("the Company" or "Transcorp"), was incorporated on 16 November, 2004 as a private limited liability Company domiciled in Nigeria in accordance with the requirements of the Companies and Allied Matters Act. Following a successful initial public offer (IPO), the Company was in December 2006, listed on the Nigerian Exchange Limited (Formerly Nigeria Stock Exchange). The shares of the Company have continued to be traded on the floor of the Exchange. The Company is domiciled in Nigeria and the address of its registered office is 38 Glover Road, Ikoyi, Lagos, Nigeria.

The Company maintains controlling interests in the following companies. The Company, together with the subsidiaries are known as the Transcorp Group, ("the Group")

  • Trans Afam Power Limited
  • Transcorp Hotels Plc
  • Transcorp Energy Limited
  • Aura by Transcorp Hotels
  • Transcorp Power Plc
  • Transcorp Properties Limited
  • Transcorp OPL 281 Limited
  • Transcorp Hotels Ikoyi Limited
  • Transcorp Hotels Port Harcourt Limited
  • Terago Commodities Limited

The Company's business is investment and operation of portfolio companies in the hospitality, power, agro-allied and energy sectors.

2. Summary of Material Accounting Policies Basis of preparation

The condensed consolidated financial statements have been prepared in accordance with the Companies and Allied Matters Act (CAMA) 2020, IAS 34 Interim Financial Reporting, International Financial Reporting Standards (IFRS) and interpretations issued by the IFRS Interpretations Committee (IFRS IC) applicable to companies reporting under IFRS and the Financial Reporting Council of Nigeria Act 2023. The financial statements have been prepared on a historical cost basis except for "financial assets fair valued though other comprehensive income, financial assets and liabilities and investment property - measured at fair value.

The preparation of financial statements in conformity with IFRS requires the use of certain critical accounting estimates. It also requires management to exercise its judgment in the process of applying the Group's accounting policies. The areas involving a higher degree of judgment or complexity, or areas where assumptions and estimates are significant to the consolidated financial statements are disclosed in note 3.

The preparation of financial statements, in conformity with generally accepted accounting principles under IFRS, requires the directors to make estimates and assumptions that affect the reported amounts of assets and liabilities at the date of the financial statements and the reported amounts of revenues and expenses during the reporting period. Although these estimates are based on the directors' best knowledge of the amounts, events or actions, actual results ultimately may differ from those estimates.

  1. Going Concern
    Management believes that a going concern assumption is appropriate for the Group due to sufficient capital adequacy ratio and projected liquidity. This is based on historical experience that short-term obligations will be re- financed as required in the normal course of business.
    Liquidity ratio and continuous evaluation of current ratio of the Group is carried out on an ongoing basis to ensure that there are no going concern threats to the operations of the Group.
  2. Segment reporting
    Operating segments are reported in a manner consistent with the internal reporting provided to the chief operating decision maker. The chief operating decision maker, who is responsible for allocating resources and assessing performance of the operating segments, has been identified as the Board of Directors of Transcorp Plc.

