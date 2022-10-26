Transnational of Nigeria : CORPORATION PLC- QUARTER 3 - FINANCIAL STATEMENT FOR 2022

Transnational Corporation Plc

Statement of Profit or Loss and Other Comprehensive Income For the Period Ended 30 September 2022

Group Company 30 September 30 September 30 September 30 September 2022 2021 2022 2021 N'000 N'000 N'000 N'000 Note Revenue 19 96,245,378 85,587,511 7,635,252 5,459,669 Cost of sales 20 (49,545,980) (46,222,004) - - Gross profit 46,699,398 39,365,507 7,635,252 5,459,669 Administrative expenses 23 (15,982,844) (12,211,681) (1,861,647) (1,120,461) Impairment (loss) on financial assets (285,271) (556,542) - - Other income 21 1,233,367 953,990 2,323,805 898,490 Other gains /(losses) - net (674) 22 (141,076) (26,206) - Operating profit 31,523,574 27,525,068 8,097,410 5,237,024 Finance cost - Net 24 (9,609,991) (11,293,312) (2,662,215) (2,974,301) Foreign exchange (loss) on financing 25 activities (1,046,952) (2,105,145) - - Profit before taxation 20,866,631 14,126,611 5,435,195 2,262,723 Taxation 16 (1,826,774) (659,118) (881,615) (551,627) Profit for the period 19,039,857 13,467,493 4,553,580 1,711,096 Profit attributable to: Owners of the parent 8,913,650 7,143,305 4,553,580 1,711,096 Non controlling interest 10,126,207 6,324,188 - - Other comprehensive income/(loss) Items that will not be reclassified to profit or loss: Net (loss)/gain on equity instruments designated at fair value through OCI 22 (218,565) (505,143) (218,565) (505,143) Total comprehensive income for 12,962,350 the period 18,821,292 4,335,015 1,205,953 Attributable to: Owners of the parent 8,695,085 6,638,162 4,335,015 1,205,953 Non controlling interest 10,126,207 6,324,188 - - Basic EPS (kobo) 26 21.93 17.57 11.20 4.21 Diluted EPS (kobo) 26 21.93 17.57 11.20 4.21

The results shown above relate to continuing operations. There are no incomes or expenses from discontinued operations. At 30 June

The notes on pages 7 to 19 are an integral part of these financial statements.