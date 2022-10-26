Transnational of Nigeria : CORPORATION PLC- QUARTER 3 - FINANCIAL STATEMENT FOR 2022
Transnational Corporation Plc
Unaudited Condensed Consolidated Financial Statements
For the Period Ended 30 September 2022
Transnational Corporation Plc
Statement of Profit or Loss and Other Comprehensive Income For the Period Ended 30 September 2022
Group
Company
30 September
30 September
30 September
30 September
2022
2021
2022
2021
N'000
N'000
N'000
N'000
Note
Revenue
19
96,245,378
85,587,511
7,635,252
5,459,669
Cost of sales
20
(49,545,980)
(46,222,004)
-
-
Gross profit
46,699,398
39,365,507
7,635,252
5,459,669
Administrative expenses
23
(15,982,844)
(12,211,681)
(1,861,647)
(1,120,461)
Impairment (loss) on financial assets
(285,271)
(556,542)
-
-
Other income
21
1,233,367
953,990
2,323,805
898,490
Other gains /(losses) - net
(674)
22
(141,076)
(26,206)
-
Operating profit
31,523,574
27,525,068
8,097,410
5,237,024
Finance cost - Net
24
(9,609,991)
(11,293,312)
(2,662,215)
(2,974,301)
Foreign exchange (loss) on financing
25
activities
(1,046,952)
(2,105,145)
-
-
Profit before taxation
20,866,631
14,126,611
5,435,195
2,262,723
Taxation
16
(1,826,774)
(659,118)
(881,615)
(551,627)
Profit for the period
19,039,857
13,467,493
4,553,580
1,711,096
Profit attributable to:
Owners of the parent
8,913,650
7,143,305
4,553,580
1,711,096
Non controlling interest
10,126,207
6,324,188
-
-
Other comprehensive
income/(loss)
Items that will not be reclassified to profit or loss:
Net (loss)/gain on equity instruments
designated at fair value through OCI
22
(218,565)
(505,143)
(218,565)
(505,143)
Total comprehensive income for
12,962,350
the period
18,821,292
4,335,015
1,205,953
Attributable to:
Owners of the parent
8,695,085
6,638,162
4,335,015
1,205,953
Non controlling interest
10,126,207
6,324,188
-
-
Basic EPS (kobo)
26
21.93
17.57
11.20
4.21
Diluted EPS (kobo)
26
21.93
17.57
11.20
4.21
The results shown above relate to continuing operations. There are no incomes or expenses from discontinued operations.
At 30 June
The notes on pages 7 to 19 are an integral part of these financial statements.
Transnational Corporation Plc
Statement of Profit or Loss and Other Comprehensive Income
For the Period Ended 30 September 2022
Group
Company
July -
July -
July - September
July -
September
September
2022
September
2022
2021
2021
N'000
N'000
N'000
N'000
Note
Revenue
19
33,356,353
32,327,276
3,118,541
2,414,055
Cost of sales
20
(17,762,173)
(16,467,793)
-
-
Gross profit
15,594,180
15,859,483
3,118,541
2,414,055
Administrative expenses
23
(5,091,285)
(4,712,912)
(1,097,345)
(375,132)
Impairment (loss) on financial assets
49,729
(283,787)
-
-
Other income
21
510,102
333,670
1,034,433
320,196
Other gains /(losses) - net
22
(17,768)
(6,382)
-
-
Operating profit
11,044,958
11,190,072
3,055,629
2,359,119
Finance cost - Net
24
(3,537,429)
(3,320,044)
(917,701)
(854,380)
Foreign exchange (loss) on financing activities
25
(3,013)
(794,835)
-
Profit before taxation
7,504,516
7,075,193
2,137,928
1,504,739
Taxation
16
(476,393)
(110,673)
(332,474)
(243,238)
Profit for the period
7,028,123
6,964,520
1,805,454
1,261,501
Profit attributable to:
Owners of the parent
3,061,222
3,927,696
1,805,454
1,261,501
Non controlling interest
3,966,901
3,036,824
-
-
Other comprehensive income/(loss)
Items that will not be reclassified to profit or loss:
Net (loss)/gain on equity instruments
designated at fair value through OCI
22
(217,719)
145,736
(217,719)
145,736
Total comprehensive income for the
7,110,256
1,407,237
period
6,810,404
1,587,735
Attributable to:
Owners of the parent
2,843,503
4,073,432
1,587,735
1,407,237
Non controlling interest
3,966,901
3,036,824
-
-
Basic EPS (kobo)
26
7.53
9.66
4.44
3.10
Diluted EPS (kobo)
26
7.53
9.66
4.44
3.10
The results shown above relate to continuing operations. There are no incomes or expenses from discontinued operations.
At 30 June
The notes on pages 7 to 19 are an integral part of these financial statements.
Transnational Corporation Plc
Statement of Financial Position
As at 30 September 2022
Group
Company
30 September
31 December
30 September
31 December
2022
2021
2022
2021
Note
N'000
N'000
N'000
N'000
Assets
Non-current assets
Property, plant and equipment
5
275,350,461
277,816,617
67,702
51,151
Right of use aasets
5
364,388
288,524
245,955
288,524
Intangible assets
6
41,027,335
41,199,858
5,075,818
5,075,818
Investment property
7
2,194,000
2,194,000
2,194,000
2,194,000
Investment in subsidiaries
8
-
-
42,395,763
42,395,763
Debt and equity securities
13
5,316,327
5,411,024
3,669,397
3,887,961
Deferred tax
9
792,202
792,202
-
-
Prepayments and other assets
12
100,066
38,403
100,066
38,403
325,144,779
327,740,628
53,748,701
53,931,620
Current assets
Inventories
10
5,961,610
4,463,680
-
-
Trade and other receivables
11
78,528,325
67,981,453
36,714,008
35,246,097
Prepayments and other assets
12
1,624,013
1,582,608
122,303
33,921
Cash and cash equivalents
14
9,916,970
14,231,648
754,609
493,255
96,030,918
88,259,389
37,590,920
35,773,273
Total assets
421,175,697
416,000,017
91,339,621
89,704,893
Liabilities
Current liabilities
Trade and other payables
15
129,301,236
135,077,249
7,813,111
9,913,480
Tax Payable
16
2,369,685
3,645,712
291,274
288,087
Contract Liabilities
152,820
152,820
-
-
Lease Liability
-
297,123
-
297,123
Deferred income
450,659
450,659
-
-
Borrowings (short term)
17
30,919,759
55,387,033
23,675,358
23,842,510
163,194,159
195,010,596
31,779,743
34,341,200
Non-current liabilities
Borrowings (long term)
17
72,574,933
50,698,711
14,333,407
13,659,279
Deposit for shares
18
12,935,000
12,935,000
-
-
Contract Liabilities
2,275,477
2,333,370
-
-
Deferred income
1,668,809
2,005,878
-
-
Deferred tax
9
6,724,180
6,724,181
-
-
96,178,399
74,697,140
14,333,407
13,659,279
Total liabilities
259,372,558
269,707,736
46,113,150
48,000,479
Equity
Ordinary share capital
27
20,323,996
20,323,996
20,323,996
20,323,996
Share premium
27
6,249,871
6,249,871
6,249,871
6,249,871
Other reserves
26,233,421
26,451,987
1,587,505
1,806,069
Retained earnings
53,205,355
47,602,138
17,065,099
13,324,478
Equity attributable to owners of the parent
106,012,643
100,627,992
45,226,471
41,704,414
Non controlling interest
55,790,496
45,664,289
-
-
Total equity
161,803,139
146,292,281
45,226,471
41,704,414
Net equity and liabilities
421,175,697
416,000,017
91,339,621
89,704,893
The notes on pages 7 to 19 are an integral part of these financial statements.
The Unaudited financial statements on pages 1 to 19 were approved and
authorised for issue by the Board of Directors on 26th
October 2022 and were signed on its behalf by
-
Joseph Adegunwa
Owen Omogiafo
Emmanuel Nnorom
Group Chief Finance Officer
President/Chief Executive Officer
Director
FRC/2019/ICAN/00000019103
FRC/2019/IODN/00000019827
FRC/2014/ICAN/00000007402
Transnational Corporation Plc
Statement of Changes in Equity
For the Period Ended 30 September 2022
Group
Attributable to owners of the parent
Total
Non
Total
Share
Share
Other
Retained
Attributable to
Controlling
equity
capital
premium
reserves
earnings ners of the parents
interest
N'000
N'000
N'000
N'000
N'000
N'000
N'000
As at 1 January 2021
20,323,996
6,249,871
1,982,031
28,620,256
57,176,154
38,249,016
95,425,170
Profit for the year
-
-
-
13,964,329
13,964,329
9,867,123
23,831,452
Adjustment for disposal of shares
-
-
-
2,494,214
2,494,214
Dividend
-
-
-
(406,480)
(406,480)
(4,946,064)
(5,352,544)
Other comprehensive income/(loss)
-
-
(287,642)
-
(287,642)
-
(287,642)
Other reserve from Trans Afam Power Ltd
24,757,597
24,757,597
24,757,597
Retained earnings from Trans Afam Power Ltd
5,424,033.00
5,424,033
5,424,033
-
Balance at 31 December 2021
20,323,996
6,249,871
26,451,986
47,602,138
100,627,991
45,664,289
146,292,280
As at 1 January 2021
20,323,996
6,249,871
1,982,031
28,620,256
57,176,154
38,249,016
95,425,170
Profit /(Loss) for the period
-
-
-
3,215,609
3,215,609
3,287,364
6,502,973
Dividend paid
-
-
-
(406,480)
(406,480)
-
(406,480)
Right Issue
-
-
-
-
-
-
-
Other comprehensive income
-
-
(650,879)
-
(650,879)
-
(650,879)
Balance at 30 September 2021
20,323,996
6,249,871
1,331,152
31,429,385
59,334,404
41,536,380
100,870,784
As at 1 January 2022
20,323,996
6,249,871
26,451,986
47,602,138
100,627,991
45,664,289
146,292,280
Profit for the period
-
-
-
8,913,650
8,913,650
10,126,207
19,039,857
Dividend paid
-
-
-
(3,310,430)
(3,310,430)
-
(3,310,430)
Other comprehensive income
-
-
(218,565)
-
(218,565)
-
(218,565)
Balance at 30 September 2022
20,323,996
6,249,871
26,233,421
53,205,358
106,012,646
55,790,496
161,803,142
Sales 2022
123 B
283 M
283 M
Net income 2022
24 837 M
56,8 M
56,8 M
Net Debt 2022
-
-
-
P/E ratio 2022
-
Yield 2022
-
Capitalization
43 493 M
99,5 M
99,5 M
Capi. / Sales 2022
0,35x
Capi. / Sales 2023
0,34x
Nbr of Employees
1 374
Free-Float
97,5%
