Lagos, Nigeria
September 8, 2023
APPOINTMENT OF GROUP COMPANY SECRETARY OF TRANSNATIONAL CORPORATION PLC
Transnational Corporation Plc ("the Company") hereby notifies the Nigerian Exchange Limited ("the Exchange") of the appointment of Mr. Stanley Chikwendu as the Group Company Secretary of Transnational Corporation Plc and its subsidiaries, with effect from September 5, 2023.
Stanley is a distinguished legal and corporate governance professional, with experience across diverse industries including financial services, real estate, and aviation. Prior to joining the Company, he was Company Secretary and Head, Legal at Heirs Life Assurance Limited, a member of the Heirs Holdings Group. He had also served as Company Secretary & Head Legal and Corporate Services at both Law Union & Rock Insurance Plc and Tangerine General Insurance Limited.
He is an alumnus of University of Ibadan, Nigeria, University of Leicester, England, and the Lagos Business School. He is a Chartered Secretary, and a member of the Nigerian Bar Association, International Bar Association, and Association of Corporate Counsel.
Transnational Corporation Plc
38, Glover Road, Ikoyi Lagos. Tel: +234 - (0) 906 290 9317
Directors: Tony O. Elumelu, CON (Chairman), Foluke Abdulrazaq (Vice Chairman/Ind. Director), Owen Omogiafo (President/GCEO), Emmanuel N. Nnorom (Director), Dr. Stanley Lawson (Director), Toyin Sanni (Director), Ahmadu Sambo (Ind. Director), Victor Famuyibo (Ind. Director) Oliver Andrews(Ind. Director)
www.transcorpgroup.com
For: TRANSNATIONAL CORPORATION PLC
Owen Omogiafo
President/GCEO
