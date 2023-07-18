Lagos, Nigeria
July 14, 2023
RESIGNATION OF THE GROUP CHIEF FINANCE OFFICER OF TRANSNATIONAL CORPORATION PLC
We write to formally notify the Nigerian Exchange Limited and the investing public of the resignation of the Group Chief Finance Officer (GCFO) of Transnational Corporation Plc, Mr. Joseph Adegunwa, with effect from Friday, July 14, 2023.
All subsequent correspondence regarding the office of the GCFO should be sent to
Mr. Charles Oniha via email:charles.oniha@transcorpgroup.com
Thank you.
For: TRANSNATIONAL CORPORATION PLC
Funmi Olofintuyi
Group Company Secretary (Ag.)
