Lagos, Nigeria

July 14, 2023

RESIGNATION OF THE GROUP CHIEF FINANCE OFFICER OF TRANSNATIONAL CORPORATION PLC

We write to formally notify the Nigerian Exchange Limited and the investing public of the resignation of the Group Chief Finance Officer (GCFO) of Transnational Corporation Plc, Mr. Joseph Adegunwa, with effect from Friday, July 14, 2023.

All subsequent correspondence regarding the office of the GCFO should be sent to

Mr. Charles Oniha via email:charles.oniha@transcorpgroup.com

Thank you.

For: TRANSNATIONAL CORPORATION PLC

Funmi Olofintuyi

Group Company Secretary (Ag.)