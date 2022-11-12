Advanced search
    TRNFP   RU0009091573

TRANSNEFT

(TRNFP)
  Report
End-of-day quote Moscow Micex - RTS  -  2022-07-07
123650.00 RUB   +0.20%
01:42aCaspian Pipeline Consortium says it starts loading oil tanker at SPM-1 after repair
RE
10/13Russia's Transneft says it has not cut oil supplies to Poland or Germany since pipeline leak
RE
10/12Russia's Transneft expects Poland to notify it when maintenance of Druzhba pipeline ends
RE
Caspian Pipeline Consortium says it starts loading oil tanker at SPM-1 after repair

11/12/2022 | 01:42am EST
MOSCOW, Nov 12 (Reuters) - Caspian Pipeline Consortium (CPC) started loading an oil tanker on Saturday from single mooring point-1 (SPM-1) at its Black Sea terminal after repair work, the company said.

The terminal handles about 1% of global oil supply and is the main route for most of Kazakhstan's oil exports.

CPC suspended oil loadings from two of three SPMs at its Black Sea terminal Yuzhnaya Ozereyevka in August. Loadings have been continuing from SPM-3 since then.

CPC quoted director general Nikolai Gorban as saying said it is hard to predict when SPM-2 will be repaired, due to harsh weather.

CPC has repeatedly suspended loadings from its SPMs this year due to maintenance work and inspections.

The main CPC shareholders are Russian oil pipeline monopoly Transneft with 24%, Kazakhstan's KazMunayGas (19%), Chevron Caspian Pipeline Consortium Co (15%) LUKARCO B.V (12.5%), Mobil Caspian Pipeline Co (7.5%) CPC Co (7%) and Rosneft-Shell Caspian Ventures Ltd (7.5%). (Reporting by Vladimir Soldatkin; Editing by William Mallard)


© Reuters 2022
Stocks mentioned in the article
ChangeLast1st jan.
BRENT OIL 2.72% 95.82 Delayed Quote.18.65%
CHEVRON CORPORATION 2.85% 186.46 Delayed Quote.58.89%
LUKOIL -1.14% 3911 End-of-day quote.-40.47%
TRANSNEFT 0.20% 123650 End-of-day quote.-22.13%
WTI 2.98% 88.913 Delayed Quote.14.57%
Financials (USD)
Sales 2021 9 304 M - -
Net income 2021 - - -
Net Debt 2021 - - -
P/E ratio 2021 -
Yield 2021 -
Capitalization 14 223 M 14 797 M -
Capi. / Sales 2021 1,53x
Capi. / Sales 2022 1,41x
Nbr of Employees -
Free-Float 21,4%
