  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. Russia
  4. Moscow Micex - RTS
  5. Transneft
  6. News
  7. Summary
    TRNFP   RU0009091573

TRANSNEFT

(TRNFP)
Cours en différé.  Delayed Moscow Micex - RTS  -  03/29 06:49:22 am EDT
103950 RUB   -5.84%
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsOther languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector newsMarketScreener Strategies

Factbox-Global oil supply disruptions approaching 5-6 million bpd

03/29/2022 | 12:56pm EDT
A view shows an oil treatment plant in the Irkutsk Oil Company-owned Yarakta Oil Field in Irkutsk Region

(Reuters) - Global oil supply disruptions are approaching 5-6 million barrels per day (bpd), according to Reuters' calculations, as sanctions, conflicts and infrastructure failures hit supply just as demand is recovering close to an all-time high.

- The oil market is set for a 700,000 bpd supply deficit in the second quarter as Western sanctions on Moscow and buyer reluctance could lead Russian oil supplies to drop by 3 million bpd from April, the International Energy Agency said on March 16.

- Traders warned energy markets would struggle to absorb the potential loss of about 2 million bpd of oil from Russia, as there was little spare capacity even before Russia launched its invasion on Feb. 24.

- Transneft, operator of Russia's oil pipeline system, has imposed caps on oil intake as domestic storages are filling up fast.

- Kazakhstan will have to cut its oil production by 320,000 bpd, a fifth of its total output, after storm damage to mooring points used to export crude from the Caspian Pipeline Consortium (CPC).

- Several members in the OPEC+ group, mainly West African producers have struggled to produce at their quota levels as they face loss of production capacity from sabotage and under-investment. The group produced nearly 1.1 million bpd below its agreed targets in February, with the gap widening from 0.97 million bpd in January.

- Libyan oil production, currently at about 1.3 million bpd, is well below levels of 1.6 million bpd before the civil war that broke out in 2011. An outage earlier this month caused a temporary loss of over 300,000 bpd of production.

- Iran is pumping about 2.6 million bpd, some 1.2 million bpd less than in 2018 when former U.S. President Donald Trump withdrew the United States from the 2015 nuclear accord and re-imposed sanctions. The parties, however, have been seeking to revive the deal that could lead to increased output.

(Compiled by Nerijus Adomaitis; Editing by Mark Potter)


© Reuters 2022
All news about TRANSNEFT
12:56pFactbox-Global oil supply disruptions approaching 5-6 million bpd
RE
07:10aRussia's Transneft Limits Oil Pipeline Intake As Storage Fills Up
MT
06:25aRussia's Transneft caps oil pipeline intake on brimming storage
RE
03/17S&P Withdraws Russian Oil Pipeline Operator Transneft's Rating
MT
03/15EU blacklists Abramovich, targets energy, luxury sectors with new Russia sanctions
RE
03/14EU to tighten sanctions on Russian oil companies, but stops short of import ban - sourc..
RE
03/14Russia Calls On India To Expand Oil, Gas Cooperations As West Sanctions Energy Sector
MT
03/12Russia seeks Indian investment in its oil and gas sector
RE
03/11Market Turns Attention to Broader Macro Impacts of Soaring Energy Prices, ANZ Bank Says
MT
03/10How the U.S. could tighten sanctions on Russia
RE
More news
Financials (USD)
Sales 2021 12 961 M - -
Net income 2021 2 619 M - -
Net Debt 2021 1 823 M - -
P/E ratio 2021 2,98x
Yield 2021 15,0%
Capitalization 7 814 M 7 814 M -
EV / Sales 2021 0,74x
EV / Sales 2022 0,63x
Nbr of Employees -
Free-Float 21,4%
Managers and Directors
Nikolay Petrovich Tokarev President, Chairman-Management Board & Director
Alexander Valentinovich Novak Chairman
Ilya Iosifovich Klebanov Independent Director
Alexander Leonidovich Korsik Independent Director
Genadiy Iosifovch Shmal Independent Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
TRANSNEFT-30.48%8 299
ENBRIDGE INC.16.43%92 855
TC ENERGY CORPORATION22.40%56 278
ENTERPRISE PRODUCTS PARTNERS L.P.16.26%55 563
KINDER MORGAN, INC.18.22%42 515
WILLIAMS COMPANIES30.11%40 537