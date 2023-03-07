Advanced search
    TRNFP   RU0009091573

TRANSNEFT

(TRNFP)
End-of-day quote Moscow Micex - RTS  -  2022-07-07
123650.00 RUB   +0.20%
12:16pOil loadings from Russia western ports to fall -sources, Reuters calculations
RE
02/27Russia starts pumping Kazakh oil to Germany, flows to Poland halted
RE
02/26Oil futures slip 1% on worries about more U.S. interest rate hikes
RE
Oil loadings from Russia western ports to fall -sources, Reuters calculations

03/07/2023 | 12:16pm EST
MOSCOW (Reuters) - Russia plans to cut oil exports and transit from its western ports in March by 10% on daily basis from February, according to market sources and Reuters calculations.

Oil loadings from Primorsk, Ust-Luga and Novorossiisk in March were set at 8.68 million tonnes, roughly unchanged from February, but down on a daily basis, as March has three more days.

Urals and KEBCO crude loadings from the Baltic Sea ports of Primorsk and Ust-Luga were set around 6.5 million tonnes compared to 6.3 million tonnes in February plan.

Urals, KEBCO and Siberian Light oil loadings from Russia's Black Sea port of Novorossiisk in March were set at 2.18 million tonnes, below 2.38 million tonnes in the February plan, market sources said last week.

Russia plans to reduce its oil production by 500,000 barrels per day in March, Deputy Prime Minister Alexander Novak said in February, following the introduction of Western price caps.

Moscow may cut oil exports from its western ports by up to 25% in March from February, exceeding its announced production cuts in a bid to lift prices for its oil, three sources in the Russian oil market said last month.

Russia's crude oil loadings from its Baltic ports of Primorsk, Ust-Luga and Novorossiisk in the Black Sea in February were some 10% below the target for the month, Reuters calculations based on data from traders, shippers and Refinitiv data showed.

(Reporting by Reuters; Editing by Tomasz Janowski and David Gregorio)


© Reuters 2023
Stocks mentioned in the article
ChangeLast1st jan.
BRENT OIL -2.77% 83.84 Delayed Quote.-0.59%
S&P GSCI CRUDE OIL INDEX -3.05% 427.7101 Real-time Quote.0.31%
TRANSNEFT 0.20% 123650 End-of-day quote.0.00%
US DOLLAR / RUSSIAN ROUBLE (USD/RUB) 0.47% 75.576 Delayed Quote.5.10%
WTI -3.01% 77.945 Delayed Quote.-1.32%
Financials (USD)
Sales 2021 9 304 M - -
Net income 2021 - - -
Net Debt 2021 - - -
P/E ratio 2021 -
Yield 2021 -
Capitalization 14 223 M 11 802 M -
Capi. / Sales 2021 1,53x
Capi. / Sales 2022 1,41x
Nbr of Employees -
Free-Float 21,4%
Income Statement Evolution
Managers and Directors
Nikolay Petrovich Tokarev President, Chairman-Management Board & Director
Alexander Valentinovich Novak Chairman
Ilya Iosifovich Klebanov Independent Director
Alexander Leonidovich Korsik Independent Director
Genadiy Iosifovch Shmal Independent Director
