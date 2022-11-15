Oil prices rise over 1% on news of Druzhba oil pipeline disruption

*
Russia's Transneft: notified by Ukraine of oil supply
suspension
to Hungary via Druzhba - RIA
Slower U.S. producer price growth prompts inflation
optimism
China reports increase in COVID-19 infections
Coming up: API data on US crude stocks at 4:30 p.m. ET
NEW YORK, Nov 15 (Reuters) - Oil prices rose on Tuesday
more than 1% after news that oil supply to Hungary via the
Druzhba oil pipeline has been temporarily suspended due to a
fall in pressure.
Brent crude futures rose $1.38, or 1.5%, to $94.52 a
barrel at 2:22 p.m. EST (1922 GMT). U.S. West Texas Intermediate
crude rose $1.60, or 1.9%, to $87.47.
Russia's state-owned pipeline monopoly Transneft
has been notified by Ukraine that oil supply to Hungary via the
Druzhba oil pipeline is temporarily suspended due to a fall in
pressure, the RIA news agency quoted Transneft as saying on
Tuesday.
Also boosting prices, U.S. producer prices increased less
than expected in October, more evidence that inflation was
starting to ease, which could allow the Federal Reserve to slow
its aggressive pace of interest rate hikes.
