Oil traders to cut Russian oil purchases from May 15 - sources

LONDON, April 13 (Reuters) - Major global trading houses are
planning to reduce crude and fuel purchases from Russia's
state-controlled oil companies as early as May 15, sources said,
to avoid falling foul of European Union sanctions on Russia.
The EU has not imposed a ban on imports of Russian oil in
response to Russia's invasion of Ukraine, because some countries
such as Germany are heavily dependent on Russian oil and do not
have the infrastructure in place to swap to alternatives.
Trading companies are, however, winding down purchases from
Russian energy group Rosneft as they seek to comply with
language in existing EU sanctions that were intended to limit
Russia's access to the international financial system, the
sources said.
The wording of EU sanctions exempts oil purchases from
Rosneft or Gazpromneft, which are listed in the legislation,
deemed as "strictly necessary" to ensure Europe's energy
security.
Traders are wrestling with what "strictly necessary" means,
the sources said. It may cover an oil refinery receiving Russian
oil through a captive pipeline, but it may not cover the buying
and selling of Russian oil by intermediaries. They are cutting
purchases to ensure they comply by May 15, when EU restrictions
take effect.
The inclusion of Russia's state infrastructure firm
Transneft that owns the key ports and pipelines will add a
further layer of complexity for any future sales.
Trafigura, a major Russian oil buyer, told Reuters it "will
comply in full with all applicable sanctions. We anticipate our
traded volumes will be further reduced from 15 May."
Vitol, another big buyer, declined to comment on the May 15
deadline. Vitol has previously said traded volumes of Russian
oil "will diminish significantly in the second quarter as
current term contractual obligations decline,” and it will cease
trading Russian oil by the end of 2022.
The war and sanctions on Russia have already led many
western buyers of Russian crude such as Shell to stop
new spot purchases.
Refiners in Europe are becoming increasingly reluctant to
process Russian crude. That has already disrupted Russian
exports, although purchases by India and Turkey have made up for
some of the slack. Sales to China also continue unabated.
Rosneft and Gazpromneft volumes accounted for 29 million
barrels, or nearly 1 million barrels per day (bpd) in April,
which is over 40% of overall Urals crude oil exports from
Russia's western ports in April, according to the loading plan.
The International Energy Agency said on Wednesday Russian
oil supply could be down 3 million bpd from May.
Rosneft declined to comment. Gazpromneft did not immediately
respond to Reuters' requests for comment. Other Russian oil
buyers, Gunvor and Glencore, declined to comment on the impact
of the deadline.
Energy trading firms face compliance and reputational risks
from the current raft of Western sanctions. They have to examine
closely which entities they can pay as well as their employees'
nationalities. Also, the lack of an outright ban complicates
ending existing contracts.
"All companies are sitting down with their lawyers to figure
out what they can and cannot do," a senior trading source said.
"It's unclear what this means for the whole supply chain, for
shippers, insurers," adding that his firm was looking at
implications for non-state owned oil sales.
"Lawyers are having a feast on this. Where there is
uncertainty, companies will step back. Russian oil flows will be
greatly reduced going forward."
(Reporting by Julia Payne and Reuters reporters; Editing by
Jane Merriman;)