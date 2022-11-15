Advanced search
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. Russia
  4. Moscow Micex - RTS
  5. Transneft
  6. News
  7. Summary
    TRNFP   RU0009091573

TRANSNEFT

(TRNFP)
End-of-day quote Moscow Micex - RTS  -  2022-07-07
123650.00 RUB   +0.20%
02:52pRussia notified by Ukraine of oil supply suspension to Hungary via Druzhba -RIA
RE
02:34pOil prices rise over 1% on news of Druzhba oil pipeline disruption
RE
11/12Caspian Pipeline Consortium says it starts loading oil tanker at SPM-1 after repair
RE
Russia notified by Ukraine of oil supply suspension to Hungary via Druzhba -RIA

11/15/2022 | 02:52pm EST
*

This content was produced in Russia where the law restricts coverage of Russian military operations in Ukraine

MOSCOW, Nov 15 (Reuters) - Russia's state-owned pipeline monopoly Transneft has been notified by Ukraine that oil supply to Hungary via the Druzhba oil pipeline's southern leg is temporarily suspended, the RIA news agency quoted Transneft as saying.

"Ukrainian side has informed us that they have suspended (oil) pumping towards Fenyeslitke (in Hungary) due to voltage drop," RIA quoted Igor Dyomin, an aide to Transneft president, as saying on Tuesday.

UkrTransNafta, the company that operates the Ukrainian section of Druzhba, was not immediately available for comment.

Hungarian company MOL said in an emailed statement separately that it was notified by Ukraine that oil supply to Hungary, Slovakia and the Czech Republic via the Soviet-era built Druzhba pipeline has been temporary suspended.

MOL's reserves were sufficient to ensure continuous supply in Hungary until the situation is resolved, it added. (Reporting by Reuters; Editing by Emelia Sithole-Matarise)


© Reuters 2022
