Russia notified by Ukraine of oil supply suspension to Hungary via Druzhba -RIA

*
This content was produced in Russia where the law
restricts
coverage of Russian military operations in Ukraine
MOSCOW, Nov 15 (Reuters) - Russia's state-owned pipeline
monopoly Transneft has been notified by Ukraine that
oil supply to Hungary via the Druzhba oil pipeline's southern
leg is temporarily suspended, the RIA news agency quoted
Transneft as saying.
"Ukrainian side has informed us that they have suspended
(oil) pumping towards Fenyeslitke (in Hungary) due to voltage
drop," RIA quoted Igor Dyomin, an aide to Transneft president,
as saying on Tuesday.
UkrTransNafta, the company that operates the Ukrainian
section of Druzhba, was not immediately available for comment.
Hungarian company MOL said in an emailed statement
separately that it was notified by Ukraine that oil supply to
Hungary, Slovakia and the Czech Republic via the Soviet-era
built Druzhba pipeline has been temporary suspended.
MOL's reserves were sufficient to ensure continuous supply
in Hungary until the situation is resolved, it added.
(Reporting by Reuters; Editing by Emelia Sithole-Matarise)