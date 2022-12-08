Advanced search
Log in
Log in
Or log in with
GoogleGoogle
Twitter Twitter
Facebook Facebook
Apple Apple     
Sign up
Email Registration
Or log in with
GoogleGoogle
Twitter Twitter
Facebook Facebook
Apple Apple     
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. Russia
  4. Moscow Micex - RTS
  5. Transneft
  6. News
  7. Summary
    TRNFP   RU0009091573

TRANSNEFT

(TRNFP)
  Report
End-of-day quote Moscow Micex - RTS  -  2022-07-07
123650.00 RUB   +0.20%
09:51aRussia's Transneft to lift oil shipment tariffs by 6% next year
RE
11/23Transneft: Oil pumping through Ukrainian part of Druzhba pipeline resumes - TASS
RE
11/21Ukraine plans to raise oil transit fee after Russian strikes - Bloomberg News
RE
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsRevisionsFunds 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsAnalyst Reco.Other languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector newsMarketScreener Strategies

Russia's Novorossiisk oil loadings hampered by storms, price cap -sources

12/08/2022 | 11:35am EST
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook
FILE PHOTO: A general view shows the Novorossiysk Fuel Oil Terminal in Novorossiisk

MOSCOW (Reuters) - December oil loadings from Russia's Black Sea port of Novorossiisk are behind schedule due to storms, while bad weather also prevented two vessels which arrived last month from loading before a Dec. 5 price cap kicked in, market sources said.

Rosneft and Russneft failed to load some 0.22 million tonnes of crude in total from the November loading plan prior to Dec. 5 and the vessels chartered to export these volumes left Novorossiisk without them, they added.

Russian oil companies don't comment commercial operations.

The price cap for Russian oil introduced by Western countries leaves participating countries unable to provide oil transportation, insurance, financing and other services for any Russian oil cargoes sold above the price cap of $60 per barrel.

December loadings are some 2-3 days behind schedule, with adverse weather potentially causing longer delays, industry sources said.

(Editing by Kirsten Donovan)


© Reuters 2022
Stocks mentioned in the article
ChangeLast1st jan.
BRENT OIL 0.04% 77.42 Delayed Quote.2.29%
TRANSNEFT 0.20% 123650 End-of-day quote.-22.13%
US DOLLAR / RUSSIAN ROUBLE (USD/RUB) 0.56% 62.897 Delayed Quote.-16.73%
WTI 0.02% 72.682 Delayed Quote.-1.19%
All news about TRANSNEFT
09:51aRussia's Transneft to lift oil shipment tariffs by 6% next year
RE
11/23Transneft: Oil pumping through Ukrainian part of Druzhba pipeline resumes - TA..
RE
11/21Ukraine plans to raise oil transit fee after Russian strikes - Bloomberg News
RE
11/16Poland's PKN Orlen applied for 3 mln T of Russian oil via Druzhba for 2023 - Kommersant..
RE
11/15Oil flows on Druzhba pipeline suspended in parts of Eastern Europe
RE
11/15Russia notified by Ukraine of oil supply suspension to Hungary via Druzhba -RIA
RE
11/15Oil prices settle higher on Druzhba oil pipeline disruption
RE
11/12Caspian Pipeline Consortium says it starts loading oil tanker at SPM-1 after repair
RE
10/13Russia's Transneft says it has not cut oil supplies to Poland or Germany since pipeline..
RE
10/12Russia's Transneft expects Poland to notify it when maintenance of Druzhba pipeline end..
RE
More news
Analyst Recommendations on TRANSNEFT
More recommendations
Financials (USD)
Sales 2021 9 304 M - -
Net income 2021 - - -
Net Debt 2021 - - -
P/E ratio 2021 -
Yield 2021 -
Capitalization 14 223 M 14 238 M -
Capi. / Sales 2021 1,53x
Capi. / Sales 2022 1,41x
Nbr of Employees -
Free-Float 21,4%
Chart TRANSNEFT
Duration : Period :
Transneft Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Income Statement Evolution
Managers and Directors
Nikolay Petrovich Tokarev President, Chairman-Management Board & Director
Alexander Valentinovich Novak Chairman
Ilya Iosifovich Klebanov Independent Director
Alexander Leonidovich Korsik Independent Director
Genadiy Iosifovch Shmal Independent Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
TRANSNEFT-22.13%14 238
ENBRIDGE INC.8.48%79 553
ENTERPRISE PRODUCTS PARTNERS L.P.10.29%51 909
TC ENERGY CORPORATION-1.33%43 061
CHENIERE ENERGY, INC.66.02%41 869
WILLIAMS COMPANIES28.53%41 168