Transportation tariffs are the only source of revenue for state-owned Transneft.

The tariff for oil transportation via the East Siberia - Pacific Ocean (ESPO) pipeline for exports to China will total 3,147 roubles ($50) per tonne per 100 kilometres excluding value added tax.

($1 = 62.5560 roubles)

