Log in
E-mail
Password
Show password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. Russia
  4. Moscow Micex - RTS
  5. Transneft
  6. News
  7. Summary
    TRNFP   RU0009091573

TRANSNEFT

(TRNFP)
  Report
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsOther languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector newsMarketScreener Strategies

Russian oil trade in disarray over sanctions, ships turned back

03/01/2022 | 10:20am EST
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook
A view shows the Gazprom Neft's oil refinery in Omsk

MOSCOW (Reuters) - Russian oil producers are postponing tenders due to a lack of buyers and as importers in Europe and Asia reject Russian ships amid widening disruption from a raft of sanctions imposed on Moscow over the war in Ukraine.

The West and many other nations moved quickly to impose sweeping sanctions against Russian companies, banks and individuals following Russia's invasion of Ukraine last week. Moscow calls its actions in the neighbouring country a "special operation".

Oil producer Surgutneftegaz has added an additional 80,000 tonnes of Urals oil to its March loading schedule at the Black Sea port of Novorossiisk and offered the cargo in a tender, traders said, although previous attempts to sell cargoes via tender have failed.

"March sea exports are not going to be placed. Nobody wants to buy, ship or store Russian oil. It's a big issue," a trader of Russian oil said about attempts to sell sea-borne oil.

The Malaysian government said a Russian-flagged oil tanker targeted by U.S. sanctions will not be allowed to call at Kuala Linggi port, underlining global pressure to squeeze Moscow-linked businesses over the invasion of Ukraine.

Russian energy supplies are not a direct target of the sanctions but there are growing concerns that the country's oil and gas exports will be hit by the fallout from restrictions imposed on other sectors.

"They said, no direct sanctions on energy, but it's still impossible to open up letter of credit for trading operations," a trader said

Energy firms BP and Shell have abandoned multibillion-dollar positions in Russia, while leading banks, airlines, automakers and more have cut shipments, ended partnerships and called Moscow's actions unacceptable.

Russian oil pipeline monopoly Transneft plans to raise oil supplies to 40.3 million tonnes via its network in March, up from the 35.7 million tonnes it supplied in February, the RIA news agency reported.

Transneft, which handles more than 80% of the total oil produced in Russia, also plans to increase supplies to China via the ESPO pipeline this month to 2.48 million tonnes from 2.22 million tonnes in February, according to TASS news agency.

Russia also plans to export 264,000 tonnes of ultra-low sulphur diesel (ULSD) from the Baltic Sea port of Primorsk over March 1-6 versus 330,000 tonnes in the same period of February, traders said on Tuesday.

(Reporting by Reuters, Editing by Louise Heavens, Kirsten Donovan)


© Reuters 2022
Stocks mentioned in the article
ChangeLast1st jan.
LONDON BRENT OIL 6.39% 104.44 Delayed Quote.26.01%
TRANSNEFT 22.10% 128750 End-of-day quote.0.00%
US DOLLAR / RUSSIAN ROUBLE (USD/RUB) -4.83% 99.223 Delayed Quote.11.96%
WTI 6.58% 102.318 Delayed Quote.28.38%
All news about TRANSNEFT
10:20aRussian oil trade in disarray over sanctions, ships turned back
RE
06:37aRussia's Transneft plans to raise oil supplies to 40.3 mln T in March - RIA
RE
02/28EU sanctions Putin's spokesman, oligarchs, journalists
RE
02/28EU sanctions Putin's spokesman, oligarchs, journalists
RE
02/25Hungary's MOL requests extra oil supplies via Druzhba amid disruption fears -sources
RE
02/22Russia's energy minister deems oil price of $55-70/bbl as 'optimal'
RE
02/16ALEXANDER NOVAK : European attempts to replace Russian gas by LNG risk sparking gas crisis..
RE
01/31Britain warns Russia of sanctions on oligarchs if Ukraine is invaded
RE
01/17Analysis-Saudi-Polish deal dents Russian oil dominance in Baltic
RE
01/17Russia's Gazprom has no Europe gas exports planned in February via Yamal pipeline
RE
More news
Financials (USD)
Sales 2021 14 861 M - -
Net income 2021 2 556 M - -
Net Debt 2021 1 590 M - -
P/E ratio 2021 5,21x
Yield 2021 9,00%
Capitalization 13 097 M 11 491 M -
EV / Sales 2021 0,99x
EV / Sales 2022 0,86x
Nbr of Employees -
Free-Float 21,4%
Chart TRANSNEFT
Duration : Period :
Transneft Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends TRANSNEFT
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsNeutralNeutralBearish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus BUY
Number of Analysts 5
Last Close Price 1 806,62 $
Average target price 2 861,32 $
Spread / Average Target 58,4%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Nikolay Petrovich Tokarev President, Chairman-Management Board & Director
Alexander Valentinovich Novak Chairman
Ilya Iosifovich Klebanov Independent Director
Alexander Leonidovich Korsik Independent Director
Genadiy Iosifovch Shmal Independent Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
TRANSNEFT0.00%11 491
ENBRIDGE INC.10.83%87 570
ENTERPRISE PRODUCTS PARTNERS L.P.11.20%53 288
TC ENERGY CORPORATION15.76%52 724
KINDER MORGAN, INC.9.71%39 454
WILLIAMS COMPANIES17.86%38 006