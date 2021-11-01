Log in
    RIG   CH0048265513

TRANSOCEAN LTD.

(RIG)
Delayed Quote. Delayed Nyse - 11/01 04:10:00 pm
3.76 USD   +6.52%
05:14pTransocean Widens Q3 Loss Amid Lower Revenue, Stock Slides 7% After-Hours
MT
05:01pTRANSOCEAN : Q3 Earnings Snapshot
AQ
04:59p3Q21 Forecasted Newbuilds Capital Expenditures
PU
3Q21 Forecasted Newbuilds Capital Expenditures

11/01/2021 | 04:59pm EDT
Transocean Ltd. and subsidiaries

Projected Newbuilds Capital Expenditures and Other Capital Additions

September 30, 2021

(In millions)

Total costs

through

Years ending December 31,

December 31,

Total

Deepwater Atlas (1)

2020

2021

2022

2023

369

92

614

35

1,110

Deepwater Titan (2)

412

118

632

23

1,185

Total

$

781

$

210

$

1,246

$

58

$

2,295

  1. Deepwater Atlas is an ultra-deepwater drillship under construction at the Jurong Shipyard Pte Ltd. in Singapore. We currently expect that the shipyard will be ready to deliver Deepwater Atlas in the first half of 2022, and upon delivery, we expect to borrow approximately $370 million under the Shipyard Loan, which may be discounted for imputed interest, to finance the final installment to the shipyard. The rig is expected to commence operations under its drilling contract, in the first of two phases, in the second half of 2022, using a 15,000 pounds per square inch blowout preventer. Before the start of the second phase, the rig will undergo installation of a 20,000 pounds per square inch blowout preventer and related equipment, which is expected to be commissioned in the year ending December 31, 2023.
  2. Deepwater Titan is an ultra-deepwater drillship under construction at the Jurong Shipyard Pte Ltd. in Singapore. We currently expect that the shipyard will be ready to deliver Deepwater Titan in the third quarter of 2022, and upon delivery, we expect to borrow approximately $90 million under the Shipyard Loan, which may be discounted for imputed interest, to finance a portion of the final installment to the shipyard. The rig is expected to commence operations under its drilling contract in the first half of 2023. The projected capital additions include estimates for an upgrade for two 20,000 pounds per square inch blowout preventers and other equipment required by our customer.

Disclaimer

Transocean Ltd. published this content on 01 November 2021 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 01 November 2021 20:58:09 UTC.


© Publicnow 2021
