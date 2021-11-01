3Q21 Forecasted Newbuilds Capital Expenditures

Projected Newbuilds Capital Expenditures and Other Capital Additions
September 30, 2021
(In millions)
Total costs
through
Years ending December 31,
December 31,
Total
Deepwater Atlas (1)
2020
2021
2022
2023
369
92
614
35
1,110
Deepwater Titan (2)
412
118
632
23
1,185
Total
$
781
$
210
$
1,246
$
58
$
2,295
Deepwater Atlas is an ultra-deepwater drillship under construction at the Jurong Shipyard Pte Ltd. in Singapore. We currently expect that the shipyard will be ready to deliver Deepwater Atlas in the first half of 2022, and upon delivery, we expect to borrow approximately $370 million under the Shipyard Loan, which may be discounted for imputed interest, to finance the final installment to the shipyard. The rig is expected to commence operations under its drilling contract, in the first of two phases, in the second half of 2022, using a 15,000 pounds per square inch blowout preventer. Before the start of the second phase, the rig will undergo installation of a 20,000 pounds per square inch blowout preventer and related equipment, which is expected to be commissioned in the year ending December 31, 2023.
Deepwater Titan is an ultra-deepwater drillship under construction at the Jurong Shipyard Pte Ltd. in Singapore. We currently expect that the shipyard will be ready to deliver Deepwater Titan in the third quarter of 2022, and upon delivery, we expect to borrow approximately $90 million under the Shipyard Loan, which may be discounted for imputed interest, to finance a portion of the final installment to the shipyard. The rig is expected to commence operations under its drilling contract in the first half of 2023. The projected capital additions include estimates for an upgrade for two 20,000 pounds per square inch blowout preventers and other equipment required by our customer.
