Transocean : 2Q22 Operating and Maintenance (O&M) Costs

Transocean Ltd. and Subsidiaries
Operating and Maintenance Costs and Operating Days by Asset Class
June 30, 2022
(in millions, except day counts)
|
|
|
|
|
|
Operating and Maintenance Costs
|
|
|
|
|
|
2Q22
|
|
|
1Q22
|
|
|
4Q21
|
|
|
3Q21
|
|
|
2Q21
|
Ultra-deepwater floaters
|
$
|
246
|
$
|
230
|
$
|
257
|
$
|
228
|
$
|
206
|
Harsh environment floaters
|
|
144
|
|
|
128
|
|
|
128
|
|
|
126
|
|
|
181
|
Other costs*
|
|
43
|
|
|
54
|
|
|
45
|
|
|
44
|
|
|
47
|
Total operating and maintenance costs
|
$
|
433
|
|
$
|
412
|
|
$
|
430
|
|
$
|
398
|
|
$
|
434
|
|
|
|
|
Rig Operating Days
|
|
|
|
|
2Q22
|
|
1Q22
|
|
4Q21
|
|
|
3Q21
|
|
2Q21
|
Ultra-deepwater floaters
|
1,288
|
1,211
|
1,265
|
|
|
1,247
|
1,183
|
Harsh environment floaters
|
637
|
543
|
552
|
|
|
550
|
667
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Total operating days
|
1,925
|
|
1,753
|
|
1,817
|
|
|
1,797
|
|
1,849
Other costs:
-
Includes all shorebase and common support costs such as onshore offices, yards, other direct costs including labor pools and equipment, and certain newbuild expenses prior to commencement of operations, and costs of assets held for sale.
