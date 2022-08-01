Log in
TRANSOCEAN LTD.

08/01/2022
3.220 USD   -4.73%
TRANSOCEAN : 2Q22 Operating and Maintenance (O&M) Costs
TRANSOCEAN : Q2 Earnings Snapshot
TRANSOCEAN : REPORTS SECOND QUARTER 2022 RESULTS
Transocean : 2Q22 Operating and Maintenance (O&M) Costs

08/01/2022 | 05:40pm EDT
Transocean Ltd. and Subsidiaries

Operating and Maintenance Costs and Operating Days by Asset Class

June 30, 2022

(in millions, except day counts)

Operating and Maintenance Costs

2Q22

1Q22

4Q21

3Q21

2Q21

Ultra-deepwater floaters

$

246

$

230

$

257

$

228

$

206

Harsh environment floaters

144

128

128

126

181

Other costs*

43

54

45

44

47

Total operating and maintenance costs

$

433

$

412

$

430

$

398

$

434

Rig Operating Days

2Q22

1Q22

4Q21

3Q21

2Q21

Ultra-deepwater floaters

1,288

1,211

1,265

1,247

1,183

Harsh environment floaters

637

543

552

550

667

Total operating days

1,925

1,753

1,817

1,797

1,849

Other costs:

  • Includes all shorebase and common support costs such as onshore offices, yards, other direct costs including labor pools and equipment, and certain newbuild expenses prior to commencement of operations, and costs of assets held for sale.

Disclaimer

Transocean Ltd. published this content on 01 August 2022 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 01 August 2022 21:39:06 UTC.


© Publicnow 2022
