Transocean Ltd. and subsidiaries

Contract Intangible Asset Amortization Schedule (1)

As of June 30, 2023

(in millions)

Quarter

Amortization

per quarter

per year

3Q23

$

8

4Q23

7

$

15

1Q24

4

4

$

19

$

19

  1. This schedule will only be updated in future quarters if material changes to the pattern of amortization develop.

