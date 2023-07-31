Transocean Ltd. and subsidiaries
Contract Intangible Asset Amortization Schedule (1)
As of June 30, 2023
(in millions)
Quarter
Amortization
per quarter
per year
3Q23
$
8
4Q23
7
$
15
1Q24
4
4
$
19
$
19
- This schedule will only be updated in future quarters if material changes to the pattern of amortization develop.
