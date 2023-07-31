Transocean Ltd. and subsidiaries
Projected Newbuilds Capital Expenditures and Other Capital Additions
June 30, 2023
(in millions)
Total costs
through
Year ending
December 31,
December 31,
Total
2022
2023
Deepwater Titan (1)
$
1,052
$
123
$
1,175
Deepwater Atlas (2)
954
51
1,005
Total
$
2,006
$
174
$
2,180
- In May 2023, we completed construction of the ultra deepwater drillshipDeepwater Titan, and it commenced operations under its drilling contract. Deepwater Titan is equipped with two 20,000 pounds per square inch blowout preventers and other equipment required by our customer.
- In October 2022, we completed construction of the ultra deepwater drillshipDeepwater Atlas, and it commenced the first of two phases of operations using a 15,000 pounds per square inch blowout preventer. Before the start of the second phase of operations, the rig will undergo installation of a 20,000 pounds per square inch blowout preventer and related equipment, which is expected to be commissioned in the fourth quarter of 2023.
