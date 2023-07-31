Transocean Ltd. and subsidiaries

Projected Newbuilds Capital Expenditures and Other Capital Additions

June 30, 2023

(in millions)

Total costs

through

Year ending

December 31,

December 31,

Total

2022

2023

Deepwater Titan (1)

$

1,052

$

123

$

1,175

Deepwater Atlas (2)

954

51

1,005

Total

$

2,006

$

174

$

2,180

  1. In May 2023, we completed construction of the ultra deepwater drillshipDeepwater Titan, and it commenced operations under its drilling contract. Deepwater Titan is equipped with two 20,000 pounds per square inch blowout preventers and other equipment required by our customer.
  2. In October 2022, we completed construction of the ultra deepwater drillshipDeepwater Atlas, and it commenced the first of two phases of operations using a 15,000 pounds per square inch blowout preventer. Before the start of the second phase of operations, the rig will undergo installation of a 20,000 pounds per square inch blowout preventer and related equipment, which is expected to be commissioned in the fourth quarter of 2023.

