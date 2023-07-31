Transocean Ltd. and Subsidiaries
Operating and Maintenance Costs and Operating Days by Asset Class
June 30, 2023
(in millions, except day counts)
Operating and Maintenance Costs
2Q23
1Q23
4Q22
3Q22
2Q22
Ultra-deepwater floaters
299
245
251
232
246
Harsh environment floaters
128
108
118
128
144
Other costs*
57
56
54
51
43
Total operating and maintenance costs
$
484
$
409
$
423
$
411
$
433
Rig Operating Days
2Q23
1Q23
4Q22
3Q22
2Q22
Ultra-deepwater floaters
1,336
1,299
1,222
1,251
1,288
Harsh environment floaters
520
451
493
697
637
Total operating days
1,856
1,750
1,715
1,948
1,925
Other costs:
- Includes all shorebase and common support costs such as onshore offices, yards, other direct costs including labor pools and equipment, and certain newbuild expenses prior to commencement of operations, and costs of assets held for sale.
