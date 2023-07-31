Transocean Ltd. and Subsidiaries

Operating and Maintenance Costs and Operating Days by Asset Class

June 30, 2023

(in millions, except day counts)

Operating and Maintenance Costs

2Q23

1Q23

4Q22

3Q22

2Q22

Ultra-deepwater floaters

299

245

251

232

246

Harsh environment floaters

128

108

118

128

144

Other costs*

57

56

54

51

43

Total operating and maintenance costs

$

484

$

409

$

423

$

411

$

433

Rig Operating Days

2Q23

1Q23

4Q22

3Q22

2Q22

Ultra-deepwater floaters

1,336

1,299

1,222

1,251

1,288

Harsh environment floaters

520

451

493

697

637

Total operating days

1,856

1,750

1,715

1,948

1,925

Other costs:

  • Includes all shorebase and common support costs such as onshore offices, yards, other direct costs including labor pools and equipment, and certain newbuild expenses prior to commencement of operations, and costs of assets held for sale.

