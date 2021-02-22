Transocean : 4Q20 Contract Intangible Asset Amortization

Transocean Ltd. and subsidiaries Contract Intangible Asset Amortization Schedule
As of December 31, 2020
(In millions)
Amortization
|
Quarter
|
per quarter
|
per year
|
1Q21
|
56
|
2Q21
|
57
|
3Q21
|
57
|
4Q21
|
50
|
220
|
1Q22
|
29
|
2Q22
|
30
|
3Q22
|
29
|
4Q22
|
29
|
117
|
1Q23
|
18
|
2Q23
|
19
|
3Q23
|
8
|
4Q23
|
7
|
52
|
1Q24
|
4
|
4
$
393
$
393
Disclaimer
Transocean Ltd. published this content on 22 February 2021 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 22 February 2021 21:36:09 UTC.