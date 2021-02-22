Transocean : 4Q20 Forecasted Newbuilds Capital Expenditures
02/22/2021 | 04:35pm EST
Transocean Ltd. and subsidiaries
Projected Newbuilds Capital Expenditures and Other Capital Additions
December 31, 2020
(in millions)
Total costs through December 31, 2020
Years ending December 31,
2021
2022
2023
Total
Deepwater Atlas(1)
Deepwater Titan(2)
369412
619650
97108
10 1,095
- 1,170
Total
$
781 $
1,269 $
205 $
10 $ 2,265
(1)(a) Deepwater Atlas,an ultra-deepwater drillship under construction at the Jurong Shipyard Pte Ltd. in Singapore has received an agreement for drilling services, subject to a final investment decision by the customer and its partners. If the conditions are satisfied, the newbuild unit is expected to commence operations under the drilling contract in the first half of 2022. The projected capital additions include estimates for one 20,000 pounds per square inch blowout preventer and other equipment required by the customer, some of which will be delivered and commissioned in the year ending December 31, 2023, subsequent to placing the rig in service. We will only commit to these incremental
(2)Deepwater Titan,an ultra-deepwater drillship under construction at the Jurong Shipyard Pte Ltd. in Singapore, is expected to commence operations under its drilling contract in the first half of 2022. The projected capital additions include estimates for an upgrade for two 20,000 pounds per square inch blowout preventers and other equipment required by our customer.
