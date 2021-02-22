Log in
TRANSOCEAN LTD.    RIG

TRANSOCEAN LTD.

(RIG)
02/22 04:50:26 pm
3.5 USD   +0.29%
04:37pTRANSOCEAN : 4Q20 Contract Intangible Asset Amortization
PU
04:35pTRANSOCEAN : 4Q20 Forecasted Newbuilds Capital Expenditures
PU
04:31pTRANSOCEAN : 4Q20 Operating and Maintenance (O&M) Costs
PU
Transocean : 4Q20 Forecasted Newbuilds Capital Expenditures

02/22/2021 | 04:35pm EST
Transocean Ltd. and subsidiaries

Projected Newbuilds Capital Expenditures and Other Capital Additions

December 31, 2020

(in millions)

Total costs through December 31, 2020

Years ending December 31,

2021

2022

2023

Total

Deepwater Atlas (1)

Deepwater Titan (2)

369 412

619 650

97 108

10 1,095

- 1,170

Total

$

  • 781 $

  • 1,269 $

  • 205 $

10 $ 2,265

  • (1) (a) Deepwater Atlas, an ultra-deepwater drillship under construction at the Jurong Shipyard Pte Ltd. in Singapore has received an agreement for drilling services, subject to a final investment decision by the customer and its partners. If the conditions are satisfied, the newbuild unit is expected to commence operations under the drilling contract in the first half of 2022. The projected capital additions include estimates for one 20,000 pounds per square inch blowout preventer and other equipment required by the customer, some of which will be delivered and commissioned in the year ending December 31, 2023, subsequent to placing the rig in service. We will only commit to these incremental

  • (2) Deepwater Titan, an ultra-deepwater drillship under construction at the Jurong Shipyard Pte Ltd. in Singapore, is expected to commence operations under its drilling contract in the first half of 2022. The projected capital additions include estimates for an upgrade for two 20,000 pounds per square inch blowout preventers and other equipment required by our customer.

Disclaimer

Transocean Ltd. published this content on 22 February 2021 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein.


© Publicnow 2021
Financials (USD)
Sales 2020 3 177 M - -
Net income 2020 -588 M - -
Net Debt 2020 6 685 M - -
P/E ratio 2020 -3,64x
Yield 2020 -
Capitalization 2 147 M 2 147 M -
EV / Sales 2020 2,78x
EV / Sales 2021 3,76x
Nbr of Employees 5 900
Free-Float 90,6%
Chart TRANSOCEAN LTD.
Duration : Period :
Transocean Ltd. Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends TRANSOCEAN LTD.
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsNeutralBullishBullish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus UNDERPERFORM
Number of Analysts 16
Average target price 1,57 $
Last Close Price 3,49 $
Spread / Highest target -11,2%
Spread / Average Target -54,9%
Spread / Lowest Target -88,5%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
NameTitle
Jeremy D. Thigpen President, CEO & Executive Director
Mey Lovell Mark-Anthony Chief Financial Officer & Executive Vice President
Chadwick C. Deaton Chairman
Howard E. Davis Chief Administrative & Information Officer, EVP
Keelan I. Adamson Chief Operating Officer & Executive Vice President
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
TRANSOCEAN LTD.51.08%2 147
CHINA OILFIELD SERVICES LIMITED50.00%10 849
SINOPEC OILFIELD SERVICE CORPORATION27.87%4 741
HELMERICH & PAYNE, INC.14.51%2 860
THE DRILLING COMPANY OF 1972 A/S24.23%1 613
PATTERSON-UTI ENERGY, INC.19.39%1 179
