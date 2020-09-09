Transocean : Barclays CEO Energy-Power Conference

BARCLAYS CEO ENERGY-POWER CONFERENCE
Jeremy Thigpen, President and Chief Executive Officer September 8-9, 2020
OUR LEADERSHIP POSITION
41 Floaters* - 100% UDW & HE
Unmatched UDW & HE Experience
$8.9 Billion in Backlog**
Liquidity of $3.0B***
* Includes 2 newbuilds under construction and the Transocean Norge (33% JV ownership interest)
** As of July 15, 2020
*** As of June, 30, 2020 and does not include potential impact from the on going debt exchange offer.
TRANSOCEAN'S PLAYBOOK
HIGH-GRADE
PRESERVE
DELIVER SAFE,
FLEET
LIQUIDITY
RELIABLE, &
EFFICIENT
OPERATIONS
FLEET TRANSFORMATION SINCE 2014
74 Divestitures
15 Ultra
15 Jackups
Deepwater
44 Deepwater /
Midwater
Value-Added Enhancements
Transocean Norge
Songa Offshore
Ocean Rig
Deepwater Titan
Deepwater Atlas
