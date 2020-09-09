Log in
TRANSOCEAN LTD.

TRANSOCEAN LTD.

(RIG)
Transocean : Barclays CEO Energy-Power Conference

09/09/2020 | 06:45am EDT

BARCLAYS CEO ENERGY-POWER CONFERENCE

Jeremy Thigpen, President and Chief Executive Officer September 8-9, 2020

OUR LEADERSHIP POSITION

41 Floaters* - 100% UDW & HE

Unmatched UDW & HE Experience

$8.9 Billion in Backlog**

Liquidity of $3.0B***

* Includes 2 newbuilds under construction and the Transocean Norge (33% JV ownership interest)

** As of July 15, 2020

*** As of June, 30, 2020 and does not include potential impact from the on going debt exchange offer.

2

TRANSOCEAN'S PLAYBOOK

HIGH-GRADE

PRESERVE

DELIVER SAFE,

FLEET

LIQUIDITY

RELIABLE, &

EFFICIENT

OPERATIONS

3

FLEET TRANSFORMATION SINCE 2014

74 Divestitures

15 Ultra

15 Jackups

Deepwater

44 Deepwater /

Midwater

Value-Added Enhancements

Transocean Norge

Songa Offshore

Ocean Rig

Deepwater Titan

Deepwater Atlas

4

This is an excerpt of the original content. To continue reading it, access the original document here.

Disclaimer

Transocean Ltd. published this content on 09 September 2020 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 09 September 2020 10:44:08 UTC
